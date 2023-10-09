Visuals: the attack on Israel

WARNING: MATERIAL BELOW MAY BE DISTURBING. Although I’m not a big booster of trigger warnings, I think this one is appropriate, and if I still taught courses I’d give it to my class. I have not embedded the videos at the bottom but give URL links to them, for they are perhaps the most disturbing material in this post.

Tom Gross is a respected journalist whose bona fides from Wikipedia are these:

Tom Gross is a British-born journalist, international affairs commentator, and human rights campaigner specializing in the Middle East. Gross was formerly a foreign correspondent for the London Sunday Telegraph and New York Daily News. He now works as an opinion journalist and has written for both Arab and Israeli newspapers, as well as European and American ones, both liberal and conservative. He also appears as a commentator on the BBC in English, BBC Arabic, and various Middle Eastern and other networks. His politics are mixed. The German newspaper Die Welt described Gross as “A leftist in the fight against left-wing hypocrisy”. In a profile of Gross in the Saudi-owned pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat in 2019, it was noted that he started as a non-political entertainment and feature journalist before becoming a political commentator. Long involved in discreet behind-the-scenes bridge-building meetings between officials and activists from Israel and nations throughout the Arab world, Gross was the first journalist sympathetic to Israel to be favorably profiled in a Saudi newspaper, at a time when Saudi outreach to Israel was in its infancy.

That’s just to show you that he’s not a one-sided cheerleader for Israel. Nevertheless, he sent out a newsletter to his supporters today that’s not online, but which contains some chilling photos and videos. I don’t think he’d mind if I reproduced all of them. But remember, some are disturbing. All the following is taken verbatim from Gross’s newsletter, which you can’t access online.

Israel’s 9/11

[Description of photo below]

THE HOSTAGES [Notes by Tom Gross] At least 130 Israeli civilians (as well as reportedly citizens of Nepal, the US, UK, France and Germany) are now being held hostage by the Islamist terror group Hamas in Gaza. They include mothers, young children and elderly people, including a 97 year-old who is without her medicines. Some of the abductees have reportedly been raped and others murdered. Among the hostages is this mother (in the photo above) who was seized at gunpoint from her home in southern Israel along with her terrified daughters, aged 5 and 3. THE MURDERED

At least 700 Israelis – the vast majority of them civilians – were murdered by Hamas in this weekend’s terror attacks. Some were shot dead in their car, like this young woman in the photo above. Others were pensioners executed in the street, as in the photo below. With many hundreds in critical condition fighting for their lives in hospital, the death toll is likely to rise considerably – an enormous blow for such a small country.

THE LAST PHOTO Liora Ben Tsur, who is a friend of several friends of mine writes: “My dear friends, Sorry to inform you that my mother was murdered just a day after I gave birth yesterday. “My mum, Marcel Talia, was a sweet lady. She drove in the direction of Dor to give candy to children on the holiday of Simchat Torah when was murdered at Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha. “She only did good in the world. She was the sweetest lady. “The good news is that this, the last picture of her, is with her newly born granddaughter, the last fruit of her womb for all of us that she collected into her heart.” (Photo below.)

THE GREAT GRANDMOTHER This 84-year old great Jewish grandmother was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Saturday, and is now being held hostage by terrorists in Gaza. There are other Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas who are even older.

THE HEROS AND HEROINES [BELOW]: Eden Levi, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier, died trying to save children from being murdered on Saturday by Hamas terrorists.

THE VIDEOS: Each of these videos are only a few seconds long: Since several major western news outlets (notably the NY Times) are obscuring the truth about Hamas, here we are… Even Isis didn’t do this: Hamas parade and humiliate murdered woman

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/A3foDqgALaE Hamas drag people from their cars and murder them

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4-TakdY04Oc A clear war crime by Hamas as it fires a rocket directly into an ambulance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAW3QPO6vHg Horrific: Hamas kidnap and drag an Israeli woman by the hair into Gaza

https://youtu.be/0u1gK0AjVeQ

*********

WARNING: Viewer discetion advised

[JAC note: one reader in the comments says this video is beyond horrific, so don’t watch it if it’s going to make you ill. Still, I need to post these because without seeing these one cannot fully appreciate the horror of what’s happening.]

Heavily censored video but still horrific: Hamas uses axe to murder Jewish man https://www.youtube.com/shorts/CKmEIGGVl-A Some Western activists and journalists call them “fighters” but as you can see in the video above, these Hamas terrorists are just racist murderers. The version of the video I have posted above has been heavily censored. The raw footage of yesterday’s murder, filmed by Hamas and posted on Palestinian websites, is unbearable to watch. — Tom Gross

Just remember that many of the demonstrators out in the streets are either implicitly or explicitly justifying things that are documented in this post. It is not a justification for perceiving that you’re “oppressed” or “living in an outdoor cage” to kill or kidnap civilians or kill grandmothers or chop up old men with axes. And remember, this kind of behavior, on a much lesser scale, has been going on for decades. Hamas and other terrorists see no problem with blowing up an Israeli restaurant full of civilian customers.