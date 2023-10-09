Visuals: the attack on Israel

WARNING: MATERIAL BELOW MAY BE DISTURBING. Although I’m not a big booster of trigger warnings, I think this one is appropriate, and if I still taught courses I’d give it to my class. I have not embedded the videos at the bottom but give URL links to them, for they are perhaps the most disturbing material in this post.
Tom Gross is a respected journalist whose bona fides from Wikipedia are these:
Tom Gross is a British-born journalist, international affairs commentator, and human rights campaigner specializing in the Middle East. Gross was formerly a foreign correspondent for the London Sunday Telegraph and New York Daily News. He now works as an opinion journalist and has written for both Arab and Israeli newspapers, as well as European and American ones, both liberal and conservative. He also appears as a commentator on the BBC in English, BBC Arabic, and various Middle Eastern and other networks.
His politics are mixed. The German newspaper Die Welt described Gross as “A leftist in the fight against left-wing hypocrisy”. In a profile of Gross in the Saudi-owned pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat in 2019, it was noted that he started as a non-political entertainment and feature journalist before becoming a political commentator. Long involved in discreet behind-the-scenes bridge-building meetings between officials and activists from Israel and nations throughout the Arab world, Gross was the first journalist sympathetic to Israel to be favorably profiled in a Saudi newspaper, at a time when Saudi outreach to Israel was in its infancy.
That’s just to show you that he’s not a one-sided cheerleader for Israel. Nevertheless, he sent out a newsletter to his supporters today that’s not online, but which contains some chilling photos and videos. I don’t think he’d mind if I reproduced all of them. But remember, some are disturbing. All the following is taken verbatim from Gross’s newsletter, which you can’t access online.
Israel’s 9/11
[Description of photo below]
THE HOSTAGES
[Notes by Tom Gross]
At least 130 Israeli civilians (as well as reportedly citizens of Nepal, the US, UK, France and Germany) are now being held hostage by the Islamist terror group Hamas in Gaza.
They include mothers, young children and elderly people, including a 97 year-old who is without her medicines. Some of the abductees have reportedly been raped and others murdered.
Among the hostages is this mother (in the photo above) who was seized at gunpoint from her home in southern Israel along with her terrified daughters, aged 5 and 3.
THE MURDERED
At least 700 Israelis – the vast majority of them civilians – were murdered by Hamas in this weekend’s terror attacks. Some were shot dead in their car, like this young woman in the photo above. Others were pensioners executed in the street, as in the photo below.
With many hundreds in critical condition fighting for their lives in hospital, the death toll is likely to rise considerably – an enormous blow for such a small country.
THE LAST PHOTO
Liora Ben Tsur, who is a friend of several friends of mine writes:
“My dear friends, Sorry to inform you that my mother was murdered just a day after I gave birth yesterday.
“My mum, Marcel Talia, was a sweet lady. She drove in the direction of Dor to give candy to children on the holiday of Simchat Torah when was murdered at Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha.
“She only did good in the world. She was the sweetest lady.
“The good news is that this, the last picture of her, is with her newly born granddaughter, the last fruit of her womb for all of us that she collected into her heart.” (Photo below.)
THE GREAT GRANDMOTHER
This 84-year old great Jewish grandmother was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Saturday, and is now being held hostage by terrorists in Gaza. There are other Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas who are even older.
THE HEROS AND HEROINES
[BELOW]: Eden Levi, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier, died trying to save children from being murdered on Saturday by Hamas terrorists.
THE VIDEOS:
Each of these videos are only a few seconds long:
Since several major western news outlets (notably the NY Times) are obscuring the truth about Hamas, here we are…
Even Isis didn’t do this: Hamas parade and humiliate murdered womanhttps://www.youtube.com/shorts/A3foDqgALaE
Hamas drag people from their cars and murder themhttps://www.youtube.com/shorts/4-TakdY04Oc
A clear war crime by Hamas as it fires a rocket directly into an ambulancehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAW3QPO6vHg
Horrific: Hamas kidnap and drag an Israeli woman by the hair into Gazahttps://youtu.be/0u1gK0AjVeQ
*********
WARNING: Viewer discetion advised
[JAC note: one reader in the comments says this video is beyond horrific, so don’t watch it if it’s going to make you ill. Still, I need to post these because without seeing these one cannot fully appreciate the horror of what’s happening.]
Heavily censored video but still horrific:
Hamas uses axe to murder Jewish man
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/CKmEIGGVl-A
Some Western activists and journalists call them “fighters” but as you can see in the video above, these Hamas terrorists are just racist murderers. The version of the video I have posted above has been heavily censored. The raw footage of yesterday’s murder, filmed by Hamas and posted on Palestinian websites, is unbearable to watch.
— Tom Gross
Just remember that many of the demonstrators out in the streets are either implicitly or explicitly justifying things that are documented in this post. It is not a justification for perceiving that you’re “oppressed” or “living in an outdoor cage” to kill or kidnap civilians or kill grandmothers or chop up old men with axes. And remember, this kind of behavior, on a much lesser scale, has been going on for decades. Hamas and other terrorists see no problem with blowing up an Israeli restaurant full of civilian customers.
16 thoughts on “Visuals: the attack on Israel”
What’s the goal?! They’re not going to capture Israel. Just to get Israeli prisoners to swap for Hamas prisoners held by Israel?
I think the goal is to kill and terrorize and otherwise hurt as many as they can.
“What’s the goal?”
The Palestinians have been indoctrinated for generations to believe first that they are the only true people of the Levant.
Second, that the greatest virtue to which they can aspire is to kill every Jew in the world.
In this, they are patsies of the Iranians and other Arab hardliners, whose support is conditional on them maintaining that philosophy and acting on it.
History is full of examples of people whose beliefs have led them over the abyss into abject savagery, committing unspeakable atrocities that inevitably result in worsening their own condition.
We could debate human nature endlessly, but I am of the belief that it is much easier to convince people that they are so aggrieved that they must act as savages than it is to convince people to conform to the norms of civilization.
Iran and its activities in this outrage is hardly mentioned but it is obvious where all the munitions are coming from. The US and others clearly imo needs to radically change direction concerning Iran because if not there is a real risk that Israel will take its own action and I for one would not criticize them one iota.
I have doubts that the people of Iran are capable on their own of freeing themselves from this hideous theocracy .
The goal is long-term.
It is to de-legitimize Israel and its people as a nation and in essence, cancel the country so that no other nation stands with it, including the United States.
And consequently erase Israel as an entity along with its people.
horrible
Axe video – I’d make the warning even stronger for this one. ‘Horrific’ barely begins to describe it. Despite being heavily blurred, I’d say do not watch unless you have not eaten in the last 8 hours, have a very strong stomach or have a bucket handy. This advice is coming from someone who has done 100+ necropsies on large mammals and never been nauseated.
Thanks for the warning…I get disturbed easily, and was close to clicking on the link, but decided against it. After reading your comment, I will definitely pass. Just imagining the horror of such a violent and brutal murder is enough. As it is, I’ll have trouble getting the murdered young woman and senior citizens out of my head…
And to actually celebrate this kind of shit? Goddamn, but humans are sick.
We are heart broken. Everybody I talk to knows somebody who was killed.
Depraved. Heartbreaking.
Thanks for posting Jerry. Everyone needs to see who Hamas really is.
The original version of “Call Out Culture” — physical, brutal, arrogant, savage, and especially so to women. “Someone did us wrong; we get to do this.” The Culture of Dignity & Restraint can’t feed the same lusts.
What’s the end goal? This is it. It’s only beyond belief if history is ignored.
Any fighting aged men in Gaza better had hide themselves if they wish to be alive in a few months. I don’t condone violence for violence’s sake, but I’m willing to bet the IDF is going to be… lenient on collateral damage for a while.
I think the videos should be widely distributed and censored only enough to conceal the identity of the victims.
Those who would benefit most from watching them are the idiot westerners who continue to support Hamas and other terrorist organizations.
The entire world needs to see these pictures and videos. These depraved atrocities cannot go unanswered. Anyone contributing to Hamas directly or indirectly and anyone expressing support for Hamas is personally complicit.
Terrorism is an ever growing business and way of life in this world. Attempting to discover the end result or reason is wasted on me. Some that we have personally been involved with and usually lost would be the Viet Cong, Al Queda, Taliban, ISIS and Hezbolla. Hamas is just another one. Religious or political they are all kind of the same. Violence and killing is what they do. They sometimes take over a weak or failed state. Sometimes they just move into the social culture of a people. They kill and pretend to rule. They are either physically eliminated or just die on the vine. I believe Hamas will have to be eliminated and that will be hard. They always have a support origin that is off limits. This was true of the Viet Cong and the Taliban. For Hamas it is Iran. We lost against the Viet Cong and the Taliban because of the off limits origin. If you are going to declare war and win you have to cut off or eliminate the origin.