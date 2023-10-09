Worldwide (and U.S.-wide) celebrations of Hamas’s slaughter and kidnapping

This post (and probably the next one) will be devoted to the war in Israel and Palestine, an event that has got me deeply depressed for many reasons: murder, hostages taken with no good way to get them back, lack of a feasible solution to the violence, and so on.

But what depresses me most is the worldwide celebrations of Hamas’s attack on Israel accompanied by kidnappings and mass slaughter, most of the dead being civilians. We had demonstrations in Chicago yesterday by supporters of both Israel and Palestine, and they interviewed some of the latter. I don’t mind people coming out to support the creation of a Palestinian state (though now I think it’s nearly impossible), but many of the protestors seemed to be there in support of the slaughter and kidnapping of Israeli civilians. That indicates a complete loss of the protestors’ moral compasses.

When interviewed, they’d say stuff like this:

“We don’t want blood, we don’t want to fight Israel forever. We just want our land back and just free Palestine,” said Wisam Zeidan.

“Freeing Palestine,” to those who are familiar with the use of that phrase, is a synonym for “destroying Israel.” That’s what supporters of Palestine mean when they chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The “sea”, of course, washes against the west coast of Israel.

Below is a video of the repugnant Students for Justice in Palestine organization (they favor eliminating Israel) marching in Chicago yesterday. Doesn’t “justice” include the right of civilians to be free from slaughter and kidnapping? Or of Israelis eating pizza to be free from being blown up? Many of the Authoritarian Left utter these mantras simply to go along with the au courant ideology, and are completely ignorant of history (see below).

WE ARE ON RANDOLPH AND CANAL DEMANDING JUSTICE‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/HfMdgGyGSe — SJP Chicago- طلاب لأجل العدالة في فلسطين (@sjpchi) October 8, 2023

But Hamas’s charter explicitly calls for the elimination of Israel, and most Palestinians don’t want a two-state solution. They want Israel eliminated. Here’s the results of a 2014 poll conducted by the think that The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, and summarized by The Times of Israel (my emphasis below):

Palestinian support for a two-state solution with Israel has dropped to below the 30 percent mark, according to a new poll commissioned by the US-based think tank the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, though most respondents said they were opposed to violent resistance. Marking a notable shift in Palestinian public opinion, 60 percent of the population surveyed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip (55% and 68%, respectively) said that the five-year goal “should be to work toward reclaiming all of historic Palestine, from the river to the sea,” according to the poll, a position meaning the elimination of Israel. Meanwhile, less than 30% (31% in the West Bank, 22% in Gaza) would like to “end the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza to achieve a two-state solution.”

A 2023 poll shows pretty much the same thing, but with the depressing (but perhaps now realistic) result that neither side favors a two-state solution. The low figures reflect, I think, the view of Israelis that the solution has become untenable (this due to the rejection by Palestine of repeated offers by Israel if two-state solutions), and the view of many Palestinians that a two-state solution would still leave Israel in existence, which is unacceptable (see above).

Support for a two-state solution has dropped amongst Palestinians and Israelis, amid an increasingly deteriorating security situation in the occupied territories. In a joint poll named the Palestinian-Israeli Pulse, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) in Ramallah and the International Program in Conflict Resolution and Mediation at Tel Aviv University, found a significant drop in support for a two-state solution among both Israeli Jews and Palestinians. The drop saw the support go from 43 per cent in September 2020 down to 33 per cent among the Palestinians and 34 per cent among Israeli Jews. Among all Israelis – Jews and Palestinian Arabs – the support amounted to a total of 39 per cent. The figures represent the lowest level of support for the long-proclaimed political solution among all parties since the beginning of the Pulse poll in 2016.

Most Palestinians won’t support a two-state solution unless Palestinians get the “right of return”, an untenable solution that would flood Israel with all the descendants of Palestinians who fled in 1948. That “right” would spell the end of Israel since there are millions of these descendants.

Another quote from the Chicago demonstrators:

“The people of Gaza are facing essentially brutality and ethnic cleansing again by the Israelis,” Sankari said. “We’re here to say we want a stop to it. We don’t want the United States to be supporting Israel anymore, and we want freedom and liberation for the Palestinian people.”

“Ethnic cleansing” is risible. There is no agenda of Israel to wipe out the Palestinians; what they are doing is defending themselves by stopping terrorism. If you consider Israeli settlements to be ethnic cleansing, that’s a category error, though one can make a good case that Israeli settlements in the West Bank need to be curbed or cut back. But if you want to see ethnic cleansing, just give Palestinians the “right of return.”

From another site:

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine protested against what it calls “decades of Israel’s brutality and violations of Palestinian national and human rights” and calls the attacks on Israel “self defense operations.”

There’s no mention of Palestinian terrorism (decades of it) of course, and the euphemism “self defense operations” to justify kidnapping and killing hundreds of Israeli civilians is sickening. You can see horrifying video of these “self defense operations” at the link at the bottom of this post.

From Chicago’s Channel 9, which gives several long quotes from supporters of Palestine and one tepid quote at the end by a pro-Israel person:

In Chicago, Priscilla Reed was among hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who rallied outside the Israeli consulate. Many waved Palestinian flags or wore keffiyeh, the black and white checkered scarfs that have come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity. Their chants, in both English and Arabic, included, “Netanyahu you will see, Palestine will be free!” Reed, a retired teacher, said the attacks by Hamas were in response to Israel’s “systemic daily violence against Palestinians.” Organizers estimate at one point there were about 2,500 people in attendance. Muhammad Sankari is a member of the Coalition for Justice in Palestine, which organized Sunday’s rally. “Gaza, which we can talk about specifically, is the largest, the most densely populated place on earth,” Sankari said. “It’s essentially an open air prison. The air, water and land is controlled by the state of Israel. They are being bombed mercilessly right now by the Israelis, so the question is how long should the Palestinians just quietly die before they react?”

The “systemic daily violence” is not by Israel, which attacks only in response to terrorism, but by Palestinians, who regularly strike at civilians via suicide bombing, car attacks, and the like.. Remember this as a generalization: Israel targets terrorists, Palestinians target civilians. And of course “Palestine will be free”, chanted by Ms. Reed, means “Israel will be gone.”

The statement by Sankari is bogus: Palestine would not be an “open air prison” if Palestine didn’t spend money intended for its citizens’ well being and for infrastructure on terrorism, if they both got rid of Hamas, or if they had accepted any of the five peace deals offered them in the last 100 years. (Don’t forget that Gaza wouldn’t even exist if Israel hadn’t voluntarily relinquished the territory.)

One of the faults of those who are criticizing Israel and supporting Hamas in this war is that they don’t realize that Gaza’s (and the Palestinian Authority’s) problems are largely of their own making—driven by hatred of Israel and the overweening urge to eliminate that country.

I can’t help but mention that this kind of ignorance is rife in today’s Phargygula post by P.Z. Myers, who, I predicted, would come out as a supporter of Palestine and denigrator of Israel. You can read his take here, along with the “me too” yammerings of his equally ignorant acolytes, and I won’t repeat them. Just let me add that all these people seem to be forgetting five things. The post is a JAQ post titled “Can someone explain this to me?” (he means Israel’s perfidy). Let me tender these facts to the willfully ignorant Myers, since he doesn’t mention them:

Since the 1930s, Palestinians turned down five offers of a two-state solution, and most of these offers were good ones—that is, offers that would be acceptable by centrists on the issue. Palestinians don’t want a two-state solution (and now neither do Israelis); most Palestinians want Israel eliminated. A two-state solution won’t eliminate Palestinian terrorism so long as many Palestinians want Israel wiped off the map The 1988 charter of Hamas, the rulers of Gaza, explicitly calls for the elimination of Israel (see first paragraph). So long as Hamas is there, terrorism will be there, too. Terrorist attacks have been going on for some time: the violence that occurred in the last two days is simply an escalation of attacks on civilians that have been going on for decades. Palestinian children are inculcated from a young age in school with hatred of Jews, and terrorism and desire for martyrdom will remain until the propagandizing stops. This is, of course, a religiously-based form of anti-Semitism. Until Palestinians depose Hamas as rulers of Gaza, the violence and attempt to eliminate Israel will continue. Abbas, too, needs to be replaced. Those who blame the problems of Gaza on Israel not only neglect the diversion of humanitarian funds by Palestinians into terrorism, but the fact that corruption is so rife that the higher-ups in Hamas, Fatah, and even Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the PA, are billionaires or millionaires. They have simply diverted money meant to go to poor Palestinians to their own bank accounts. Don’t believe me? Go here, here, here, here and here. It really angers me when people don’t even know this!

But let me end on a heartening note: most of the sane world is supporting Israel against these barbaric attacks. This support from Germany particularly moved me:

This! Germany shows solidarity with Israel, as Brandenburg Gate is lit up with the Israeli flag tonight! 🇮🇱 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/4NpD9Hvt3o — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

And this. Although Canada is missing in the list on the tweet, Canada’s Prime Minister has issued an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas’s attacks and a statement of support for Israel.

These nations have issued statements standing in solidarity with #Israel Albania 🇦🇱 Australia 🇦🇺 Austria 🇦🇹 Belgium 🇧🇪 Bulgaria🇧🇬 Croatia 🇭🇷 Cyprus 🇨🇾 Czech Republic 🇨🇿Denmark 🇩🇰 EU 🇪🇺 France 🇫🇷 Germany 🇩🇪 Greece 🇬🇷 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Hungary 🇭🇺 India 🇮🇳 Italy 🇮🇹 Kosovo 🇽🇰 Latvia 🇱🇻… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 7, 2023

To see a plethora of disheartening tweets of people supporting Hamas’s actions, as well as a few bracing tweets like the two above, go to this long thread from Elder of Ziyon.