Please read: Tech support address for this site

If you’re having problems commenting, subscribing, getting comments sent to you from this site—or other technical issues about WEIT—my new tech helper has set up an email site where you can email your woes and we’ll try to help you out.

I’ve put the tech person’s message below; please forward your beefs/inquries, and other related stuff to that address. On the other hand, queries or comments concerning the content of the site itself should, as always, be sent to Jerry.

I’ve set up this gmail account to reply to user tech support inquiries – please use it to forward their messages to me. These messages should be sent to to tech.weitrue@gmail.com

Again that email is tech.weitrue@gmail.com

Thanks, and don’t hesitate to write if you have issues.