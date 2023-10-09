Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday, October 9, 2023, and National Moldy Cheese Day, not celebrating cheese that has gone off, but deliberately moldy cheeses like Stilton and Roquefort. Below is an absorbing ten-minute documentary on how real English Stilton is made:

It’s also Columbus Day (once celebrated to mark Columbus’s landing in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492, and celebrated on the second Monday in October, but not the day is canceled), International Beer and Pizza Day, Nautilus Night (they’re nocturnal), Leif Erikson Day (also celebrated in Iceland and Norway), National Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day (regional variants of a long American sandwich), Native American Day, National Sneakers Day, National Nanotechnology Day, and World Post Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the October 9 Wikipedia page.

*The WaPo notes the material aid that the U.S. is tendering to Israel and adds some distressing news about Hezbollah:

The United States will move an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea while providing munitions and other equipment to help Israel in its newly declared war against Hamas. President Biden pledged his “full support” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to White House readout of a Sunday morning call between the leaders, their second in two days. Israel pounded Gaza with strikes, promising retaliation for an unprecedented attack by the militant group that took Israeli security forces by surprise. The death toll has risen to 700 in Israel and thousands have been injured, according to local media, while Palestinian authorities said at least 413 were killed and about 2,300 injured in Gaza. Fears of a regional spillover grew after Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the border “in solidarity” with Hamas and Israel said it struck back.

*And the latest on the war from the NYT:

Israel ordered a “complete siege” of the long-blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, as it battled to drive Palestinian militants out of southern towns near the border with the tiny enclave, two days after a stunning invasion that has left hundreds dead and provoked furious Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza. “We are still fighting,” Lt. Col. Richard Hecht of the Israel Defense Forces said at a briefing on Monday morning. “We thought by this morning we’d be in a better place.”

Israel’s chief military spokesman later declared that the army had regained control of the border communities but acknowledged that “there may still be terrorists in the area,” as exchanges of fire between soldiers and military were heard in Kfar Azza, an Israeli village near the border. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel” will be allowed into Gaza, which has been under a 16-year blockade, as Israeli airstrikes pounded the coastal strip for a third day. More than 700 people have been killed in Israel, which has struck hundreds of targets in Gaza, leveling whole buildings that they say are linked to Hamas, the militant group that controls the territory. United Nations and Gazan officials said a mosque, a marketplace, homes and multistory buildings have been hit, adding to a soaring number of civilian casualties. At least 493 Palestinians have been killed, according to authorities in Gaza, and at least 2,751 others have been injured. My one prediction is that the new Israeli operation intends to take Hamas out of power (and perhaps out of existence) completely. I don’t know how they’ll do this short of a ground operation, and so I predict that as well.

*Muslims in London are celebrating Hamas’s attack on Israel and slaughter of its residents. I’m not of course denigrating all British Muslims by showing the repugnant video below, full of elated genocidal thugs.

My point is twofold: Islam corrupts and inspires hatred, like all religions, but these days it corrupts and inspires hatred more often and more brutally. Second, even living in Britain doesn’t temper the religiously inspired hatreds of some Muslims. Surrounded by infidels, they must be feeling constant HARM.

From World Israel News:

Muslims in Europe and throughout the Middle East launched festive celebrations in the street, praising Palestinian terrorists and supporting the unprecedented attack that killed some 350 Israelis on Saturday, in one of the biggest disasters in Israeli history. Rachel Riley, a British-Jewish television presenter, wrote on her social media accounts that she was horrified to come across multiple groups of people in London who were apparently reveling in the fact that Israelis had been killed. Riley wrote that she had visited a cafe in the Acton neighborhood in West London with her family, when they saw a group of men on the street waving Palestinian flags and smiling. “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing,” she wrote. Later on, Riley updated that she “just passed two cars in West London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party. “Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

Luana sent a tweet that purports to show Muslims celebrating in Malmö, Sweden. The Google translation is this:

In Malmö, a city emptied of its Jewish population, residents now celebrate massacres of Israelis. Completely open and shameless. We are used to seeing such scenes in Islamist Gaza, not in Sweden. I expect Malmö’s municipal councilor Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh (s) (@KatrinS_J) and our party leaders to condemn this development in the strongest possible terms.

Unfortunately, the celebration in Malmö in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks is far from unexpected. https://t.co/N1qMkTTUGc — Amir Sariaslan (@AmirSariaslan) October 8, 2023

As for the West Bank, it’s business as usual: TREAT TIME!

In Palestinian Authority-controlled enclaves in Judea and Samaria, Palestinians rallied in the streets, handing out sweets to celebrate the Hamas attack.

*Mo Dowd has finally reached the bottom of the journalistic barrel in her NYT column, “Travis, don’t fumble Taylor!” Her point is to urge Taylor Swift to stay with her football-playing boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , because he’s a Good Man Who’s Hard to Find

Have men evolved on the issue of equality more slowly? Even very successful men have confessed to me that they feel intimidated by powerful women, preferring mates who are more malleable and more awed by them. And so, I worry for Taylor Swift. Her romance with Travis Kelce, the charming Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has mesmerized the country in a Mars-Venus moment. The macho N.F.L. is thrilled that Taylor’s joyous appearances at games are luring more of her perfervid female fan base to watch football. (I admit, I tuned in to the Chiefs-Jets game to see the colliding constellations of “Swelce.”) . . .Asked at a team news conference on Friday about his new paramour, Travis replied with a sexy smile, “I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now even more on top of the world, so it’s fun, man.” And he doesn’t have that look in his eyes that guys who hook up with megafamous divas sometimes get, as if they want to run for daylight.

I have two questions. Does anybody over the age of 16 care about what Mo Dowd thinks of this romance? Second, didn’t Dowd used to write some pieces that were more than tabloid fluff?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel warned Palestinians on Saturday night to clear out of any place in the Gaza Strip where Palestinian fighters might be hiding or operating amid an ongoing onslaught of the blockaded coastal enclave. But for the more than two million residents of the densely populated and impoverished territory where fighters live and operate among civilians, residents said there was nowhere to run or hide.

“All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble,” Mr. Netanyahu said in his statement, referring to the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza. “I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.” . . .“Where are we going to go?” he said, standing outside his damaged home near the al-Watan Tower, one of three Gaza City high-rise buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday night. “There are no shelters, no nothing. We are a tiny strip of land and it can barely hold all the people here.” If the situation worsened — which he expected it to — he said they might have no choice but to take the children to the hospital for safety, assuming it was less likely to be attacked. “The sea is behind us and the enemy is in front of us,” he said. The Gaza Strip has been under a suffocating 16-year blockade imposed by Israel, and supported by Egypt, limiting what can go in, including food and medicine, and preventing most residents from leaving. . . .More than 20,000 Gazans were seeking shelter at dozens of schools across Gaza, according to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. But nowhere in Gaza seemed safe. On Saturday, a hospital, an ambulance and a mosque were hit by Israeli strikes, according to Gazan authorities. UNRWA said three schools that it runs were also damaged by Israeli strikes. “The security situation is very difficult. Movement is almost nonexistent,” said Raji Sourani, a lawyer with the Palestinian Center for Human Rights in Gaza. “The intensity of strikes and bombing and deteriorating situation on the ground is unprecedented.” I feel sorry for the people who feel that can’t hide, but that’s only because Hamas wants to insinuate itself among the civilian populace. Once again, they need to get rid of Hamas. Somehow Abdulrahim manages to imply that Israel shouldn’t go into Gaza because the people can’t get away from Hamas. What she really wants is either for Israel to disappear or for Israel not to retaliate against Gaza. What I want is for the NYT to dump this biased and tendentious reporter. She is incapable of reporting news objectively, and is apparently brought in to give a desired anti-Israeli slant to the reportage.

*No Free Speech in Switzerland Department. A Swiss writer has been sentenced to two months in jail and given a hefty fine for what is considered hate speech. This wouldn’t have been a crime in the U.S.:

LGBTQ+ groups hailed the 60-day jail sentence a court in Switzerland gave to a writer and commentator for deriding a journalist as a “fat lesbian” and other critical remarks. The Lausanne court sentenced French-Swiss polemicist Alain Bonnet, who goes by Alain Soral, for the crimes of defamation, discrimination and incitement to hatred on Monday. He was ordered to pay legal fees and fines totaling thousands of Swiss francs (dollars) in addition to the time behind bars. Soral lashed out at Catherine Macherel, a journalist for Swiss newspapers Tribune de Geneve and 24 Heures, in a Facebook video two years ago. He called her a “fat lesbian” and said Macherel’s work as a “queer activist” meant she was “unhinged,” according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS. “This court decision is an important moment for justice and rights of LGBTQI people in Switzerland,” said Murial Waeger, co-director of the lesbian activist group LOS, in a statement. “The conviction of Alain Soral is a strong signal that homophobic hatred cannot be tolerated in our society.” In an email Tuesday to The Associated Press, Pascal Junod, a lawyer for Soral, mockingly blasted the conviction for a “crime of opinion” and said the case aimed to probe whether a person had “sinned against the dogmas of single thought.” Soral will appeal to Swiss federal court and “if necessary” to the European Court of Human Rights, the lawyer wrote. Waeger said the verdict represented a milestone in the application of a measure approved by Swiss voters in 2020 that made it illegal to discriminate against people on the basis of sexual orientation.

First of all, this is not discrimination; it’s speech, for crying out loud! Second, can you call people names who aren’t gay, or will that also land you in jail? Can you call someone a “dirty Jew” or suggest that an Asian is an “unhinged slant-eye” without going to jail? Of course these insults are unwarranted and should be criticized, but not formally punished. Clearly Switzerland doesn’t have the equivalent of the First Amendment, and I’m wondering whether blasphemy is a crime there, too.

Yes, it does. Here’s what Wikipedia says:

In Switzerland, Article 261 of the penal code titled “Attack on the freedom of faith and the freedom to worship” (Störung der Glaubens- und Kultusfreiheit) is defined as: Any person who publicly and maliciously insults or mocks the religious convictions of others, and in particularly their belief in God, or maliciously desecrates objects of religious veneration, any person who maliciously prevents, disrupts or publicly mocks an act of worship, the conduct of which is guaranteed by the Constitution, or any person who maliciously desecrates a place or object that is intended for a religious ceremony or an act of worship the conduct of which is guaranteed by the Constitution, shall be liable to a monetary penalty.

Maybe they don’t enforce this heinous law, but they should take it off the books.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, having protected the nuts, is now protecting the grapes, and wants them to be eaten (they’re tasty!):

Hili: Grapes are not being picked. A: I know, but nobody is interested.

In Polish:

Hili: Winogrona nie zebrane. Ja: Wiem, ale nie ma chętnych.

*******************

From Divy. I WANT THAT HOUSE!

Another funny wedding announcement from BuzzFeed:

From Jesus of the Day. You think this is bad? Try criticizing Hamas’s invasion of Israel online:

Masih on the most recent unveiled Iranian woman beaten to near death (she may well die):

We cannot leave #ArmitaGeravand to fight for her life alone. Her only “crime” was walking unveiled from her home to school, and she was brutalized for it. Journalists trying to cover her story get arrested in Iran. Her family and friends have been taken hostage to do forced… pic.twitter.com/PNBxBxpRNJ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 8, 2023

Women swimmers fight for their own space:

📺 WATCH: @carolinedowney_ joined @FoxNews to discuss the #FemaleAthletes on the Roanoke College Women's Swim Team who are standing together in the fight to save women’s sports! Take action to protect #WomensSports & demand fair play: https://t.co/C7q07Cs2bn pic.twitter.com/nHLyCJ2YVw — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) October 6, 2023

From Simon, who says, “Such gifted extemporaneous iratory. We might miss this stuff when he gets locked up.”

Trump: We have the worst education almost in the large world, the world that people know about pic.twitter.com/oHtdIsBWsU — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 6, 2023

Barry says, “The answer is a mystery.”

Wondering how does this species survive in the wild.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZkZbmtRgji — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 6, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Jewish family murdered en masse:

8 October 1931 | Czech Jewish girl, Liana Friedová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadnt ghetto on 4 October 1944 with her mother Gertruda and brother Pavel. None of them survived. pic.twitter.com/XMLH8c1QC9 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 8, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first one is hilarious!

Look at this beautiful glowing ctenophore!

Check out this awesome ctenophore we just saw! I've only ever seen one like this on one other expedition! @SchmidtOcean @george_mage #CliffReefs pic.twitter.com/5JhqABD9KN — The Unknown Explorer (@TUExplorer1) October 7, 2023

Nature published a complicated Templeton-funded paper on “assembly theory”, which apparently is a way that physics can predict future evolution. But it’s above my pay grade. Fortunately, there are responses from some people for whom the paper is not above their pay grade:

A few simple Google searches later and this is all starting to make more sense. The senior author is funded by Templeton, which funds efforts to sow doubts about Evolution by making it seem like there is more disagreement in my field than actually exists. https://t.co/CKgDc9pXJr — David Lowry (@DavidBLowry) October 8, 2023