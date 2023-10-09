Is this the world’s best sandwich?

When I was depressed on Saturday afternoon because of the war in the Middle East, I thought I’d cheer myself up a tad by going to a place that has been in Chicago far longer than I’ve been here, and has been lauded for having “the best sandwich in the world”: Ricobene’s breaded steak sandwich. I’ve known about it for at least two decades, but somehow never hauled my sorry tuchas over there. I decided I’d do it at last.

From an article by Ted Berg called “Chicago has the best sandwich in the world and most people don’t even know it.”

The next paragraph of this post contains a bold and speculative claim about a sandwich, but I need you to understand that it is not an unresearched one. I worked in a deli, making sandwiches, for three years. At my last job, I regularly wrote sandwich reviews. I have traveled to 42 states and 20 countries and eaten sandwiches in most of them. I know sandwiches, I promise. And the breaded steak sandwich from Ricobene’s in Chicago is the best sandwich in the world. Mark it down. When ordered with mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera — those are important — the sandwich presents a combination of flavors and textures that bests every single one of the thousands of other sandwiches I’ve sampled in my 34 years. The primary ingredient, the eponymous breaded steak, is exactly what it sounds like. But even by the high standards we hold for fried steak, it’s amazing — piping hot, remarkably tender, and with a perfectly seasoned, tasty breading that somehow maintains some crispiness even when it’s slathered with the sweet tomato sauce that complements it perfectly. The cheese adds some saltiness, some gooey texture, and works to bind together a very messy mix of ingredients (though somewhat inadequately). The giardiniera — a relish of pickled vegetables — adds some crunch and a vinegary heat that seems to amplify all the other delicious flavors in the sandwich. And the soft, fresh hero roll is somehow up to the challenge of containing this very sloppy sandwich without being too bulky. Straight up: It’s a perfect sandwich. And so while I recognize the haunting fact that somewhere out there, someplace I’ve never been and someplace I might never be, there could be a sandwich as good as this one, I am unwilling to believe there are any sandwiches distinctly better than this one. That’s why I feel comfortable calling it the best sandwich there is.

How can you read that, live a 25-minute drive from Ricobene’s, and not try the sandwich? After having gone there on Saturday, I mourn my lost sandwich-less years in Chicago.

It’s an unprepossessing looking place in Bridgeport that’s mostly under the El; you have to know about the glories inside. Fortunately, there’s a big free parking lot across the street.

But the inside is full of feeders, most having the steak sandwich (I took mine away, which deprived me of the opportunity to get fries, an essential side):

The goods come within a few minutes, neatly wrapped inside two layers of aluminum foil and paper. It’s a messy sandwich so this is necessary:

And the contents. There are two big pieces of breaded steak (note: not one!), along with mozarella cheese and sauce, and of course the steak is breaded. I had regular grilled peppers and onions rather than the hot giardiniera, which I’ll get next time. And next time will be soon.

This, the “regular” (there’s also a “large” for $15), is a substantial meal, for the two big hunks of beef give heft to the sandwich. And the flavors are incomparable: somehow all that different stuff (see video below) combines into an ethereal piece of food. I thought to myself after finishing it, “Perhaps I should have ordered the large one.” But I wouldn’t have been able to finish it.

Is this the best sandwich in the world? I don’t know, as I haven’t had all the world’s sandwiches. Nor have I had all of America’s highly-touted sandwiches, like Iowa’s famous pounded pork sandwich or some of the BBQ sandwiches in the South (I think BBQ is best on a plate, not a sammy). And if you count burgers as sandwiches, as that would complicate matters.

What I can say is that this is one of the best sandwiches I’ve had in America, and the best sandwich I’ve had in Chicago. If you come here, get one.

Here’s a video about it.