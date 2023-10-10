Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Tuesday (the Cruelest Day), October 10, 2023, and National Angel Food Cake Day. This is one of my favorite cakes, but I don’t think I’ve had it in, say five decades. My mom used to make me one, iced with strawberry or coffee frosting, as a special treat, but those days are long gone. A specimen:

It’s also Ada Lovelace Day, World Homeless Day, National Tic Tac Day, Squid and Cuttlefish Day, World Porridge Day, World Day Against the Death Penalty, World Mental Health Day, and and World Day Against the Death Penalty.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the October 10 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The NYT editorial board, mirabile dictu, has an editorial-board piece firmly in support of Israel and damning of Hamas, with no equivocation. You can read by clicking, “The attack on Israel demands unity and resolve.”

*Horrors upon horrors are mounting in the Israeli Gaza war, with the Palestinians now threatening to kill a hostage every time there’s an Israeli airstrike. I’m not at all sure that a siege is a good idea.

Israel’s defense minister ordered a “complete siege” of the long-blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, as Hamas, the militant group controlling the territory, threatened to execute a civilian hostage every time an airstrike hits Gazans “in their homes without warning.” At least 150 Israelis have been taken hostage by Palestinian assailants since the brazen incursion Saturday, which incited three days of border battles and Israeli retaliatory strikes that, on Monday, hit a mosque and a marketplace in Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel” would be allowed into Gaza, in effect trying to cut off the crowded coastal territory already under a 16-year blockade imposed by Israel, along with Egypt. Egyptian officials did not immediately say whether Israel’s announced siege of Gaza would affect their policy toward the movement of goods and people in and out of the territory. The continued violence has added to the stunned disbelief enveloping Israel, where families are watching men and women who had finished their main military service called back to serve and where the names of the dead have scrolled across television screens. About 800 people have been killed in Israel and nearly 2,400 wounded. The chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, declared that the army had regained control of border communities but acknowledged that “there may still be terrorists in the area.” And Lt. Col. Richard Hecht of the Israel Defense Forces acknowledged in a briefing on Monday that the fighting was ongoing, saying: “We thought by this morning we’d be in a better place.” Israeli forces have launched hundreds of airstrikes into Gaza since the incursion, including one on Monday that ripped through a marketplace in northern Gaza, killing dozens. Israeli officials say the strikes have targeted sites linked to Hamas. U.N. and Palestinian officials say a hospital, homes and mosques have been hit. At least 687 Palestinians have been killed, according to the authorities in Gaza, and at least 3,700 others have been injured. As Israel mobilized 300,000 reservists, it sent troops and tanks to the south to prepare for what military officials said would be the next stage of the war, which analysts said could involve a ground invasion of Gaza.

This is the bit that burns my onions:

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the U.N, said he recognized the legitimate grievances of Palestinians but that it did not justify violence against civilians. He also urged Israel to conduct its raids in Gaza according to international rules of conflict and refrain from attacking residential targets. He noted the conflict had a long history. “The reality is that it grows out of a long-standing conflict, with a 56-year long occupation, and no political end in sight,” he said. “It’s time to end this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization.”

Seriously? This guy warns Israel to adhere to the international rules of conflict and refrain from attacking residential targets when Hamas has already broken both of those sanction! But of course Guterres doesn’t warn Hamas of anything! Israel will surely abide more by those rules than will Hamas, but one thing is clear: Guterres, a UN stooge, is an equivocating weasel.

Biden will speak on Israel at 1 pm today Eastern time. So far there has be no signs of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, but that may come.

*The Free Press has two articles relevant to the war. The first is a War Primer, “Hamas’s war on Israel: everything you need to know” (co-published with Tablet.) Lots of questions. Here’s a version of one I wanted to ask.

But why attack now? I thought Israel and Saudi Arabia were moving toward peace. Exactly. What happened most recently was that an emerging Saudi-Israeli peace agreement began to take shape—which would have offered a potentially powerful counterweight to Iran’s ambitions to regional hegemony. Needless to say, the Iranians don’t like that. Iran’s thinking seems to have been that if the Hamas attack was brutal and deadly enough, the Israelis would have no choice but to strike back extra-hard in Gaza, generating thousands of photographs and videos of destroyed buildings, dead bodies, and crying children that will inflame the so-called “Arab Street,” making it impossible for the Saudis to publicly ally themselves with Israel and leaving Iran in control of the region.

I’d like to think that the brutality of the initial Hamas attack would make the Saudis even more willing to normalize relations with Israel, but that’s what I’d like to think, not what I do think.

*And the other one from the Free Press: “Delusion in the White House. Bloodshed in Israel.” (h/t Rosemary). An excerpt:

. . . this [Biden] administration has a serious problem. While the official rhetorical response to the attack has been strong, there is a wide chasm between the president’s words and his administration’s actions. Since taking office, the Biden administration has taken numerous steps to relieve pressure on Hamas and its international patrons as a means of restoring U.S. foreign policy to the way it was under Barack Obama, complete with a resurrected Iran nuclear deal. Until last week, the Biden administration considered its approach to the region a success. Speaking at an Atlantic magazine event on September 8, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan boasted, “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.” After this weekend, the administration’s Middle East strategy is in tatters. And the self-delusion among our foreign policy establishment is at the root of the problem. . . .But even more troubling for the Biden administration is the situation in Iran, which has funded and trained Hamas since the 1990s. On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal laid bare the Islamic Republic’s deep involvement in this weekend’s bloodshed, reporting that “Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group.” Just last month, Biden allowed the release of $6 billion in oil revenues back to an Iranian bank account in Qatar in exchange for the release of five hostages. That money had been frozen because of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports. No evidence has emerged that any of that money went toward the Hamas operation. . . . . . That said, it’s clear that the ransom paid to Iran will free up funding for its regional proxy war against America and its allies. That proxy war will almost certainly involve helping Hamas perfect its use of long-range rockets and killer drones. The Biden administration must now reckon with the fact that it has done a deal with Hamas’s most powerful and important patron. Biden’s efforts to restore a nuclear deal with Iran and its lax enforcement of secondary sanctions have freed up capital for the Islamic Republic to invest in its terrorist proxy.

I have long emphasized that Biden’s pas de deux with Iran has always been a mistake to people with working neurons, and now the chickens have come home to roost. It’s time that the Biden administration declare Iran a supporter of terrorism and break off ties with it. Iran will never stop its efforts to build a bomb, and only a moron would think that.

*Not so great news for Democrats: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has decided to run as an independent, not as a Democrat. That, of course, may draw votes away from Biden, depending on how many supporters RFK Jr. has and how many of them would have voted for Biden otherwise.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters outside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Mr. Kennedy, a leading vaccine skeptic and purveyor of conspiracy theories, said he represented “a populist movement that defies left-right division.” “The Democrats are frightened that I’m going to spoil the election for President Biden, and the Republicans are frightened that I’m going to spoil it for Trump,” he said. “The truth is, they’re both right. My intention is to spoil it for both of them.” Since announcing his candidacy in April, Mr. Kennedy, 69, has been a sharp critic of Democratic leadership, which he has accused of “hijacking the party machinery” to stifle his challenge to Mr. Biden. He has also said, in interviews and in public appearances, that the party has abandoned its principles and become corrupted.

Running as an independent will entail an expensive, uphill battle to get on the ballot in all 50 states. Last week, Cornel West, a liberal academic and presidential candidate, said he would run as an independent, abandoning his efforts to secure the Green Party’s nomination. Remember, though, that Kennedy’s anti-vax stance makes him more appealing to Republicans. But Cornel West, a black Leftist, would definitely draw votes away from Biden, though I doubt West has much support. So far no Democratic candidate looks to have enough clout to swing the election away from Biden, although the election right now looks evenly split between Biden and Trump.

You might think that the Kennedy name would lure Democrats, but enough of us know what a loon the guy is to not vote for a name. And even his family opposes his candidacy:

Mr. Kennedy, the scion of a liberal political dynasty, has alienated his own family members and many Democrats with his promotion of conspiracy theories, his rejection of scientific orthodoxies and his embrace of far-right political figures. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” four of Mr. Kennedy’s siblings — Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend — said in a statement on Monday. “We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

Good!

*Jesse Singal has his own slant on the war in a piece called “Not defending Hamas is a very, very low bar for decent humans to clear.” (Subscribe if you read Singal often.)

. . . I want to rant briefly about how disappointed and disgusted I was by the response from organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America.As a bunch of you probably know by now, the DSA decided to respond to the hundreds of deaths, God knows how many kidnappings, and sundry war crimes Hamas inflicted on Israelis over the weekend by tweeting that it was all justified and by that they’d be holding promoting a rally to make sure that point was sufficiently emphasized. Said rally occurred yesterday in Times Square. (Correction: The national DSA organization tweeted, at length, about how this attack was Israel’s fault, and the New York City chapter promoted the Times Square rally. But I overstated in originally claiming that DSA organized it. Apologies.) Here’s some (unfortunately sideways) video from it: https://twitter.com/Laura_E_Adkins/status/1711072009512260060 On the one hand, I know it’s silly to focus on something like this. Oh great — you’re responding to a massacre by focusing on internecine fighting on the left. On the other hand, I think there are important principles at stake here. It’s the easiest thing in the world to criticize Israeli policies toward the Palestinians, and to view the occupation of the West Bank and the isolation of Gaza (the result of a combination of Israeli policy, Egyptian policy, and the fact that Hamas rules Gaza) as fundamentally unjust, while also condemning the murder of civilians. You don’t even need to stray from your belief that the people of Gaza deserve to be free, and to live in much better circumstances, to do this! Not only did Hamas inflict a horrific toll oninnocent Israeli civilians; they also guaranteed that life will get worse for Palestinian civilians in the Strip. That took ten seconds to write. Instead, there is, on the part of some lefty groups, this bizarre, self-defeating compulsion to take the most performatively anti-Israel position possible at all times, even in those rare instances where there is zero grounds for complexity-mongering or bothsidesing (to be fair, I am broadly in favor of complexity-mongering and bothsidesing when they are warranted). Hamas massacred kids at a music festival. Hamas kidnapped civilians, including children. Whatever your problems with Israel, if you’re a decent human being, you need to be able to openly condemn that.

*Finally, I’ll leave the decision whether to watch this 71-minute video by Ben Shapiro for yourself. He DEMANDS that you watch horrible scenes of what Hamas did, feeling (and I really share that), arguing that you can’t fathom how evil Hamas’s deeds are unless you see what they did. But I recognize that some people just can’t take that, so watch the following only if you have a strong stomach. I put it up because it’s the best one-place collection of videos that I’ve found (h/t Rosemary)

Though I have strong ideological differences with Shapiro and think his Orthodox Judaism is delusional, in this video his purpose is mainly to show you the “face of evil”. And he does. Shapiro is angry and wants others to share his anger, but not everyone will get angry rather than nauseated by watching some of the video. Again, watch if you want; you can always click off before the videos begin.

I watched it because I have a strong stomach and because, for me, like Shapiro I can’t fully grasp situations like these unless I see them; reading alone does not suffice. The parts that I as an atheist ignored ignore in this video are the religiosity. You needn’t believe in the myths of Judaism to see the immorality of Hamas.

So: TRIGGER WARNING!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is weary:

Hili: I got tired. A: With what? Hili: I was lying in one place for too long.

In Polish:

Hili: Zmęczyłam się. Ja: Czym? Hili: Zbyt długo leżałam na jednym miejscu.

*******************

From Thomas:

From The Foillies of God via John, a crocheted Exorcist:

From Masih, not a good hostage for Hamas to take:

From Barry, “a cat with perfect pitch” (I’m not so sure):

From Luana, who shows the rot is spreading:

Allahu Akbar, Texas! Islamic supremacists in Dallas celebrate the slaughter, rape, and kidnapping of Israeli babies… As you can see, there is not a single state in America that has not been infiltrated! pic.twitter.com/KyKVxULBek — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 9, 2023

Two tweets from Simon about Tr*mp:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a four year old Jewish girl gassed upon arrival:

10 October 1940 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Marianna Sajó, was born. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/OttXexUhqv — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 10, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. Listen to those stags!

Lulu listening to the stags roaring. The rut is in full swing. 🦌🦌🦌 pic.twitter.com/DCarRcMX4k — Joyce Campbell (@armadalefarm) October 7, 2023

Chickens (especially roosters) can be quite aggressive:

Speaking of birds, here are two movies with warblers on the move:

You ever wondered what a couple seconds of a tiny portion of sky would look like during a morning with 180,000+ migrating warblers? That’s oddly specific, but wonder no more! pic.twitter.com/55no7Gp6XD — Marky Mutchler (@MarkyMutchler) October 6, 2023