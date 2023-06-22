The Associated Press’s Orwellian recommendations for journalists

If you’re going to use the adjective “Orwellian” to refer to authoritarianism and unsavory manipulation of people’s thoughts, you must have read at least two of his pieces: the novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949), and his essay “Politics and the English Language” (1946), free online from The Orwell Foundation. They are of course connected; both involve the psychological manipulation of people for bad political ends, the former by government actions and the latter by manipulation of words. Here are two bits from his essay:
In our time, political speech and writing are largely the defence of the indefensible. Things like the continuance of British rule in India, the Russian purges and deportations, the dropping of the atom bombs on Japan, can indeed be defended, but only by arguments which are too brutal for most people to face, and which do not square with the professed aims of political parties. Thus political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging and sheer cloudy vagueness.
. . . Political language – and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists – is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.
I’m sure that investigative journalist Gerald Posner didn’t write this piece out of right-winged animus or transphobia (he used to be the investigative reporter for The Daily Beast), but rather out of outrage about how other people are trying to change language to achieve political ends. And, at any rate, what matters is not his politics, but the veracity of his reports, which you can check for yourself. His issue is the language around coverage of transgender politics, and his object is the Associated Press Style Guide, which, as he notes, is
. . . . the leading style and usage guide for many newspapers, magazines, newsrooms, and public relations offices. Journalists and editors largely abide by its grammar, spelling, and punctuation rules and specific styles for everything from numbers to acronyms. AP editors are supposed to regularly update the Stylebook in order to keep up with changes in language and societal norms.
Modern woke political language however, doesn’t undergo a natural evolution over time; rather, it is imposed from above, and here it’s imposed by the AP Style Guide.
Posner is approaching the 3,000 word (!) article on “Transgender Coverage” as an investigative journalist, giving examples of recommended and un-recommended usages. But he does come to a conclusion: it’s ideological and inaccurate. You can see the data at the “Transgender Coverage Topical Guide” entry at the AP Stylebook.
And here’s Posner’s take on it all. Most of it I agree with, but one or two of his criticisms seems to me not wrong, but a tad exaggerated.
The revised Transgender entry runs 3,000 words, setting forth what it says is the acceptable standard for journalists when “writ[ing] about and interview[ing] transgender people.” It starts with what seems like a good rule, that reporters must use “accurate, sensitive and unbiased language.”
The editors then proceed to trash the concepts of accuracy and “no bias.” The guide dictates the use of language that in some cases is factually incorrect. Or, as Orwell might have said, the AP editors did their best “to give the appearance of solidity to pure wind.”
Language matters. Unfortunately, those in charge of setting the rules for the use of it are titling the standards to affect the coverage.
Sometimes, the AP Stylebook contradicts established science, other times ignore inconvenient evidence to the contrary, and repeatedly adopts rules that endorse only one side of what is a vigorous ongoing controversy.
Here are two examples of bad recommendations and one that I think doesn’t matter all that much. Posner’s words are indented, and the AP Stylebook recommendations in bold, italic type. My words are flush left.
BAD ONES:
“Use the term sex assigned at birth instead of biological sex, birth gender, was identified at birth as, born a girl and the like…. Avoid terms like biological sex, along with biological male and biological female.”
On the issue of biology being so passé, the AP is insistent. A dozen times the style guide reinforces that a person’s gender is “assigned” at birth. Richard Ostling, a former AP national reporter (now a GetReligion contributor), notes that, “That’s central to LGBTQ+ insistence that each infant’s gender is arbitrarily imposed from outside and subject to change, so this word allies the news media with one outlook in an intense societal debate.”
Ditching biological sex in one species of animal but not in every other species is unconscionable. Why is human “gender” (they of course mean “biological sex”) assigned at birth instead of recognized at birth? When I divide piles of fruit flies into sexes, I am not “assigning their sex”, but recognizing it based on sexually dimorphic characters that are nearly perfectly correlated with biological sex. (Remember biologists define sex by the nature of the reproductive system that produces either large, immobile gametes [“females’], or small, mobile gametes [“males’]). I’ve dissected gazillions of male and female flies, and I’ve never seen a “normal-appearing” male with ovaries. (We very rarely get gynandromorphs: flies that are part male and part female, produced when an X chromosome gets lost during cell division in an embryo. But these are developmental accidents, not a “third sex”, and gynandromorphs occur in many animal species). It would be strange indeed if sex was defined and recognized in animals and plants—except in H. sapiens!
This wording in bold is, of course, there to reinforce the gender activists’ wrongheaded claim that sex a “spectrum” and not binary. And they claim this because gender (social sex roles) are more of a spectrum—though still bimodal. It’s the reverse naturalistic fallacy: what you want to be true in nature is what you must see in nature. This language is used to reinforce that fallacy.
Also,
If children meet guidelines and are showing signs of puberty, they can begin taking puberty blockers — fully reversible prescription medication that pauses sexual maturation, typically given in injections or skin implants.
The AP editors — without any supporting citation or caveat — set the rule that journalists writing transgender stories must remember that puberty blockers are “fully reversible.” Mixing some incorrect science into the style guide might be simple enough but has serious consequences. That is especially true when the science shows there is a litany of serious, long term adverse effects to children who have been on those drugs. I highlighted some of those side effects in my recent WJS piece, “The Truth About Puberty Blockers.”
At least the style guide admits that “the evidence is mixed” about whether hormone treatments and surgery resolve the “stress, depression and suicidal thoughts” to which “transgender youth and adults are prone.”
The effects of puberty blockers, as we are coming to learn, are almost certainly not “fully reversible.” Nor are they without side effects. Nor are they able to “pause” puberty fully and innocuously while a child makes up its mind. This language is straight-out deceptive, and again plays into the agenda of extreme gender activists, who argue that there’s no harm involved in stopping sexual maturation while you decide whether to assume a gender different from the one you have.
NOT HORRIBLE BUT STILL MISLEADING:
“[In reporting on transgender people in sports] Don’t refer to male or female hormones. All people have the same hormones; only their levels vary. If discussion of hormones is needed, name the specific hormone(s)…. If transgender players of any gender are banned from playing on teams in line with their gender, say that.”
This is embarrassingly disingenuous. Men and women do indeed produce estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone but the ways their bodies manufacture those hormones means they have completely different blood concentrations and interactions with organs and muscles.
By ignoring the differences between male and female hormones is to ignore the differences that are key to why biological males have a physical advantage over biological females in athletics. Bone size and strength, greater muscle mass, and higher rates of metabolizing and releasing energy cannot be fully reversed after puberty. Males are, among with biological advantages, are more powerful at kicking and hitting; jumping higher; extra endurance; faster swimming and running speeds.
The results of a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2020 showed that different hormones between transmen and transwomen made a significant difference in “body composition and athletic performance.”
I think by now people know this, but the levels of testosterone and estrogen do differ on average between males and premenopausal females, with average testosterone levels very different and the distributions virtually nonoverlapping. Posner is right that hiding hormone names is a way to minimize the profound effects that different levels of testosterone and (to a lesser extent) estrogen have on secondary sex traits, especially those involved in sports like size and musculature. But I don’t really care if they use “testosterone” instead of “male hormone” because, as the AP says, both hormones are found in both sexes. So long as writers emphasize the effect that different levels of these hormones (especially “T”) have on secondary sex traits, I’m satisfied.
I do recommend, by the way, that you read Carole Hooven’s book T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us. It’s a good, accurate, and enlightening read.
There are others recommendations from the A.P. that you can read and assess, and Posner finishes with the AP’s suggestions about how to use phrases that actually “present still contested concepts as settled,” like that it’s fine to use “pregnant people” instead of “pregnant women,”
Posner finishes with a two-sentence zinger that sums up his take on these Orwellian attempts to control language. He puts the AP recommendation in bold italics:
Of course, these rules are often more about following an ideology than acting as the premier style guide. If anyone doubts that, “Do not use the term transgenderism, which frames transgender identity as an ideology.”
This is about 1 minute long concerning transgender issue hearing from yesterday in US Senate. The lady in the exchange with Sen. Kennedy is Kelley Robinson, the head of Human Right Campaign.
https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1671548075230257152
Riley Gaines is my new crush.
A useful expansion on how the Williams sisters match against male tennis players:
https://www.sportsmanor.com/news-he-could-kick-my-butt-without-trying-riley-gaines-schools-kelley-robinson-for-claiming-serena-williams-can-beat-male-tennis-players/. It’s good to see that they at least well understand how bio-men and women actually compare, even while the activists continue to distort the facts.
I read someone yesterday who pointed out that “biological sex” is redundant, because there is only biological sex. That would be true for male and female as well. Let’s keep writing simple.
That’s actually one of the reasons given in the AP style guide:
They’re obviously not trying to do away with the concept of biological sex, but drawing a distinction between sex and gender.
I don’t want to monopolize the thread with links, and yes, some will not like the source, but a question: Do any of you know medical professions who may have mentioned to you what is spoken about in this interview? The below just came into my email.
“A physician reveals the nightmare of transgender ideology in a major children’s hospital. ”
https://rufo.substack.com/p/thrown-to-the-wolves?utm_source=substack
One of the horrible things about this not-very-informative “style guide” is the way it keeps mixing up sex and gender. Is it sex which is assigned at birth or gender? They apparently use both even though “sex … is not synonymous with gender.”
While makes some sense to say a social construct is forced onto a child, so that the frilly pink baby dresses signifying femininity may be later rejected by a no-frills young girl who prefers overalls, this is never what they mean by a socially-constructed gender. They mean a socially-constructed sex.
If your words are confused, your thoughts are confused.
For over 20 years, WPATH was happy to call its publication the International Journal of Transgenderism. They only changed it when the word transgenderism started being used by people they disagree with.
The Fake AP Stylebook has been around for years (https://twitter.com/FakeAPStylebook). Now it’s indistinguishable from the real one. We have achieved the singularity!
Yes. A doctor does not “assign” a baby’s sex any more than he or she “assigns” the baby’s weight. Both processes are simply observing and documenting objective facts about the baby. Furthermore, the doctor has no authority to make the baby anything other than what it is. If the doctor, either inadvertently or maliciously, checks “male” when the baby is female, that does not make the girl a boy–which it would, if the doctor actually had power to “assign” the baby’s sex.
In his essay Orwell talked about the need for simplicity and clarity in language – he lists half a dozen points. Never use a long word when there is a short common one available, use clear sentences, that sort of thing. I’m sure he would not have gone beyond the word “sex”, as noted above “biological” is redundant and “assigned” is just wrong.
Ideological capture of many media outlets. Ideological capture of many universities. Ideological capture of many government and funding agencies. Ideological capture of many professional associations. Ideological capture of many nonprofits and international organizations.
If I can see the above organizations get things so wrong in areas in which I have expertise, if I can see apparently willful omission of pertinent questions and information or intentional distortion of facts, if I notice that this pattern can also hold in areas I lack specific expertise but for which I opt not to outsource all of my thinking, then I wonder how many things I am being told by reporters and “experts” that are also wrong but which I accept at face value because I either lack expertise or lack the time to dig deeper.
“Trust the experts.” Ideological capture . . .