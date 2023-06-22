Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ “embryos”

Shoot me: I forgot to post Jesus and Mo yesterday. The strip’s latest episode, called “Nada,”

Note that what scientists really did was create “embryo-like structures”: up to the point of gastrulation (invagination), at which point the experiment was stopped on ethical grounds. The cells didn’t produce 14-day human embryos, but structures that resembled bits of such embryos. But Jesus gets it wrong—and then fails to find any moral guidelines in Scripture for growing embryos in the lab.