Hooray! I have a few contributions now, so I can put one up today. These photos are from ecologist and UC Davis professor Susan Harrison, who gives us mostly plants instead of birds—though there’s a bird or four in there. Her comments and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Second Spring 2023 One of the best parts of having a home-away-from-home in mountainous southern Oregon, as my spouse and I are fortunate to have, is getting to partake of the best part of the year twice. In early June, as lowland California was turning brown and the birding was slowing down, I started wandering around the various 5,000-7,000’ peaks surrounding Ashland. Here are a few of the abundant wildflowers that were just starting to bloom and birds that were just starting to breed. Calypso Orchid or Fairy Slipper (Calypso bulbosa):

Trillium, also called Wake Robin (Trillium ovatum):

Great Polemonium, also called Royal Jacob’s Ladder (Polemonium carneum):

Cassin’s Finch (Haemorhous cassinii) gathering material for her nest:

Nashville Warbler (Leiothlypis ruficapilla), an abundant but elusive singer in oak woodlands:

Hermit Warbler (Setophaga occidentalis), an abundant but elusive singer in conifer forests: