Today we have photos from Africa from reader Susan Hoffman. Her ID’s and intro are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

To help charge the tank, here are some pics taken over just the last few days by my husband, Richard Beck, in Lake Nakuru National Park in Kenya. Hippo (Hippopotamus amphibius) feeding next to Lake Nakuru:

Rock hyrax (Procavia capensis) behind Lake Nakuru lodge [JAC: This is often deemed to be the closest living relative to the elephant, though there’s some controversy about it.]:

Alternative pic of rock hyrax:

Lionesses (Panthera leo) licking their cubs:

Hadada ibis (Bostrychia hagedash):

Male weaver bird, I think Speke’s (Ploceus spekei):

Female Speke’s weaver, mate of #7:

Nest of the two weavers above: