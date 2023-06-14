The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “dread2,” came with this note (take a look at what Jesus and Mo are reading):
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy
June 14, 2023 • 8:45 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “dread2,” came with this note (take a look at what Jesus and Mo are reading):
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy”
I thought He works through people. A friend of mine was told that the Holy Spirit works though him. He was told that the HS was responsible for the good thoughts that popped into his head, not the bad ones. Some people fall for this sort of thing.
I like the first panel. I think it could easily stand alone.