Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy

June 14, 2023 • 8:45 am

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “dread2,” came with this note (take a look at what Jesus and Mo are reading):

Another resurrection this week, this time from 2009.

Jesus clearly isn’t thinking too hard. On the other hand, since Jesus is supposed to be God incarnate, he surely accepts God’s existence on the premise, “I think therefore I am.”

2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy

  1. Because He is not going to stick up for himself

    I thought He works through people. A friend of mine was told that the Holy Spirit works though him. He was told that the HS was responsible for the good thoughts that popped into his head, not the bad ones. Some people fall for this sort of thing.

