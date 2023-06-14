Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a Hump Day (“こぶの日” in Japanese), June 14, 2023, and National Strawberry Shortcake Day. In New England, this dessert is served on an unsweetened biscuit, like this:

. . . but I like it on cake better, and it’s best on angel food cake with plenty of real whipped cream.

It’s also the Army’s Birthday (on this day in 1775, the American Continental Army was formed), National Bourbon Day, International Bath Day, Flag Day, and World Blood Donor Day.

Here’s Washington and Lafayette at Valley Forge in the hard winter of 1777. But we won!

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the June 14 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Obituaries first, and this is a sad one. Author Cormac McCarthy, whose unique prose style is, in my view, best on display in the two novels All the Pretty Horses and Blood Meridian, died yesterday of natural causes in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89. Although the NYT has a guide to his best books, start with Horses to get a taste of his work. After reading a few more, read The Road, his darkest work (I haven’t read every one). Who you gonna listen to, the NYT–or me? He was one of the greats.

*Today’s the Big Arraignment Day for the Trumpster.

Former President Donald J. Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to criminal charges that he risked disclosure of defense secrets and obstructed the government’s efforts to reclaim classified documents he took with him upon leaving office. After arriving from his nearby Doral resort, Mr. Trump was booked and escorted into a 13th floor courtroom at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami in a scene as surreal as it was momentous. Inside the courtroom, Mr. Trump — wearing a dark suit and a red tie — sat with his arms crossed at the defense table while the magistrate judge overseeing the hearing described the indictment. One of his lawyers, Todd Blanche, entered a plea on Mr. Trump’s behalf. “We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” he said.

The other person charged, Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, didn’t enter a plea but asked for a two-week extension. And. . .

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, who oversaw the hearing, ordered Mr. Trump not to discuss the case with Mr. Nauta or any witnesses — a common restriction in a criminal case. The judge said he understood that the two men must speak on a daily basis, but said anything related to the case must go through their lawyers. Mr. Trump was represented in court by Christopher M. Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, and Mr. Blanche, a prominent New York defense lawyer. His legal team has been in flux since two other lawyers representing him resigned shortly after the indictment was made public. Mr. Smith, the special counsel, attended the hearing.

I’m writing this on Tuesday evening; tonight we can expect more bombast from Trump about witch hunts and the Department of Injustice. Oy! Get your popcorn!

Here are 38 minutes of remarks made by Trump after he was arraigned yesterday, pronouncing himself not guilty. Can you imagine this man running the country for four more years?

*A quickie: a new story at Public with three authors, one of them Matt Taibbi, reports that now the “wet lab” theory of coronavirus origin is back in the dumpster again. It’s the Wuhan lab again!

After years of official pronouncements to the contrary, significant new evidence has emerged that strengthens the case that the SARS-CoV-2 virus accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). According to multiple U.S. government officials interviewed as part of a lengthy investigation by Public and Racket, the first people infected by the virus, “patients zero,” included Ben Hu, a researcher who led the WIV’s “gain-of-function” research on SARS-like coronaviruses, which increases the infectiousness of viruses.

And so it goes, back and forth and back and forth, with each new change of locale supposedly supported by good evidence. I’ll read it later.

*Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who will be overseeing Trump’s trial in Miami, has been accused before of being soft on Trump. That’s because she made several rulings in his favor that legal scholars criticized. How important is she, a Trump nominee, in the upcoming trial? The Washington Post gives its take:

Aileen M. Cannon, the federal judge assigned to the Justice Department’s criminal case against former president Donald Trump, will set the pace and rules for how the unprecedented proceedings unfold. She will be under intense scrutiny, not least because of her past rulings in Trump’s favor in a case related to the classified documents indictment.

When charges of obstruction of justice and willful mishandlingagainst Trump were unsealed last week, special counsel Jack Smith said he would seek a “speedy trial.” And the Southern District of Florida is known for its “rocket docket,” quickly moving cases to trial. But Trump,now seeking reelection in 2024, has a track record of dragging out court proceedings, often to his advantage, making Cannon’s role in controlling the timeline even more pivotal. “She is really in the driver’s seat in terms of the pacing. The danger here is if it backs up into the 2024 campaign or if the case lingers until after Trump is reelected or another Republican elected, and they can direct the Justice Department to drop charges or pardon the president,” said retired federal judge Nancy Gertner , a Harvard Law School professor. “This is a situation where speed equals substance.”

. . .After [Trump makes his first appearance], Cannon, 42, who was nominated by Trump during his final year in office and has less than three years experience on the bench, will be in charge. overseeing a legal dispute involving the former president. Last fall, Cannon issued a controversial ruling in response to a lawsuit Trump filed that initially slowed the FBI review of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. She was It is the second time she isoverseeing a legal dispute involving the former president. Last fall, Cannon issued a controversial ruling in response to a lawsuit Trump filed that initially slowed the FBI review of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. She was roundly reversed by a conservative panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit Her handling of the lawsuit has led to calls for Cannon to step aside as trial judge, a role that court officials say she was assigned randomly after Trump was indicted last week. But legal experts said Monday the Justice Department is unlikely to make a recusal request.

*If you’re wondering what’s going on in the Ukrainian spring offensive, the WSJ has a front-page story, and it’s not depressing.

Four of the Jaegers [members of a brigade] were killed taking Blahodatne, and several were wounded, men from the unit said. It was one of a string of local victories in this area in the first days of Ukraine’s big offensive. Ukrainian forces, armed with newly delivered Western tanks and armored vehicles, have begun an ambitious, monthslong operation to take back as much as they can of the nearly 20% of their country that Russia currently occupies. The early focus of assaults has been in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions in the south and east. The past week’s battles have also highlighted Russian forces’ problem of low morale, according to several Russian soldiers taken prisoner in recent days who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. “The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address late on Monday. Muddy ground after recent rain is among the difficulties facing troops, he said. . . .In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian troops have made only small gains so far. Some units have struggled against Russian minefields and airstrikes. The 47th Mechanized Brigade, with many troops and officers freshly trained by U.S. forces in Germany over the winter, suffered heavy losses last week, including a number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks and U.S.-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles. In next-door Donetsk, however, troops from experienced brigades such as the 68th have made steady progress, driving Russian forces out of a string of villages along the Mokri Yaly River. Starting from around the town of Velyka Novosilka, Ukrainian units are pushing south toward the Russians’ main defensive line, replete with antitank obstacles. The early battles around Velyka Novosilka are displaying Ukrainian troops’ determination and firepower—the former driven by the country’s suffering since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, the latter boosted by the heavy weapons from the U.S. and European allies.

On the other hand, Russia has started going after civilians in a big way, firing a missile at an apartment complex (a war crime):

. . . at least 11 people were killed and 34 wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown.

*An archaeological find of first-century Roman surgical instruments has led to a revision on how sophisticated early doctors really were.

. . . The epitaph on more than one Roman tombstone read: “A gang of doctors killed me.” Medical remedies have improved since those times — no more smashed snails, salt-cured weasel flesh or ashes of cremated dogs’ heads — but surgical instruments have changed surprisingly little. Scalpels, needles, tweezers, probes, hooks, chisels and drills are as much part of today’s standard medical tool kit as they were during Rome’s imperial era. Archaeologists in Hungary recently unearthed a rare and perplexing set of such appliances. The items were found in a necropolis near Jászberény, some 35 miles from Budapest, in two wooden chests and included a forceps, for pulling teeth; a curet, for mixing, measuring and applying medicaments, and three copper-alloy scalpels fitted with detachable steel blades and inlaid with silver in a Roman style. Alongside were the remains of a man presumed to have been a Roman citizen.

The site, seemingly undisturbed for 2,000 years, also yielded a pestle that, judging by the abrasion marks and drug residue, was probably used to grind medicinal herbs. Most unusual were a bone lever, for putting fractures back in place, and the handle of what appears to have been a drill, for trepanning the skull and extracting impacted weaponry from bone. The instrumentarium, suitable for performing complex operations, provides a glimpse into the advanced medical practices of first-century Romans and how far afield doctors may have journeyed to offer care. “In ancient times, these were comparatively sophisticated tools made of the finest materials,” said Tivadar Vida, director of the Institute of Archaeology at Eötvös Loránd University, or ELTE, in Budapest and leader of the excavation. . . . Similar kits have been found across most of the Empire; the largest and most varied was discovered in 1989 in the ruins of a third-century physician’s home in Rimini, Italy. But the new find is described as one of the most extensive collections of first-century Roman medical instruments known

Here’s a photo with the article:

They didn’t show the bone lever, but here are some Roman bone levers from a University of Virginia site on Roman surgical instruments:

*Another critique of our “merit paper” has appeared, this time in Wire: The Science. There are two main objections, one being that a concentration on merit reduces the possibility of increasing diversity, which is an arguable point. Sadly, the author, Deboutta Paul, doesn’t argue it very well:

Meritocracy sounds excellent from a narrow view of science. However, from a broader perspective, it harms the goal of diversifying the knowledge base of the entire human species and propagating scientific temper amongst everyone. Social engineering, a way to achieve knowledge as a common, is more important than the “fundamental research” that the paper advocates for without bothering to explain.

I guess Dr. Paul thinks that, in science, social engineering is more important than research. But here’s the real kicker:

The most severe flaw the paper suffers from is its over-reliance on “objective” truth. Such truth may not always exist. While experiments rule out false scientific theories, there arise scenarios where multiple theories can explain observed phenomena accurately. Access to scientific resources and networking play a role in the trends that set the tone for further examination of competing theories.

With that dumb statement, Dr. Paul disqualifies himself from practicing rational criticism. Yes, there may be several theories to explain an observation, but that doesn’t mean there are several objective truths!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili smells a rat (or a mouse):

Hili: These hollyhocks smell strange. A: Why strange? Hili: I don’t know, it must be investigated.

In Polish:

Hili: Dziwnie te malwy pachną. Ja: Dlaczego dziwnie? Hili: Nie wiem, trzeba to zbadać.

And a picture of sweet Szaron:

From The Cat House on the Kings:

From Merilee, the dreaded cassowary (Casuarius sp.; there are three):

They’re worse than honey badgers!

And from Gary Larson’s The Far Side:

From Masih. The child was killed, but here’s a video. The Farsih translation first:

Today#Kian_Perflek, instead of celebrating his birthday, is sleeping under the cold soil. Because Khamenei’s soldiers drowned Kian and his dreams in blood. Today, however, the child-killing government has fallen to the people more than ever before. In a free Iran, there will be no more Revolutionary Guards to stand above the law and shoot children. Rather, the power will be in the hands of the people and our struggle will continue until that day. #Freedom_Life_Woman

امروز #كيان_پیرفلک به جای اینکه تولدش را جشن بگیرد در زیر خاک سرد خفته است. چرا که سربازان خامنه‌ای کیان و آرزوهایش را غرق در خون کردند. امروز اما حکومت کودک‌کش بیش از هر زمان دیگری نزد مردم سقوط کرده است. در ایران آزاد، دیگر سپاه پاسدارانی وجود نخواهد داشت تا فرای قانون بایستد و… pic.twitter.com/hTp8YuBMAM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 11, 2023

From Luana. This is unbelievable (but true). I love the combination of gender-activist (non) language and Rowling’s snarky take. UPDATE: After the expected uproar, Johns Hopkins decided to deep-six its definition of “lesbian“:

“Upon becoming aware of the language in question, we have begun working to determine the origin and context of the glossary’s definitions. We have removed the page from our website while we gather more information,” Jill Rosen, director of media relations at the school, tells The Messenger in an emailed statement.

Man: no definition needed.

Non-man (formerly known as woman):

a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness. pic.twitter.com/cpSaSR2Vfg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2023

From Malcolm: a Ukrainian Jewish cat, helping his staff:

Today's Ukrainian cat—studying the Torah with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine. Shalom, oh how I wish you shalom. 💙💛 @RabbiUkraine pic.twitter.com/av9gmYK8ql — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) June 1, 2023

I found this one, showing a parrot opening a young coconut and drinking the coconut water:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a six-year-old boy gassed on arrival:

14 June 1936 | A French Jewish boy, Leon Birenbaum, was born in Paris. On 11 February 1943 he was murdered in a gas chamber of the #Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp. pic.twitter.com/fmwmMGrsrn — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 14, 2023

From Professor Cobb, now off to Paris to lecture. I’ve never seen the elusive green flash, though I’ve often tried, but apparently it’s real:

Well, if you look at the paper, the theory applies only to one family: rove beetles (granted, it’s the most species-rich beetle family):

Beetles are the archetype of biological diversity: ~1/4 of described lifeforms are beetles.

Why this "inordinate fondness" is one of evolutionary biology's enduring questions. We connect it to evolution deep down at the cellular level:https://t.co/9UGHY5L19I pic.twitter.com/46E8dEVsHJ — Joe Parker (@Pselaphinae) June 12, 2023

It’s a tough life for ducks—unless they’re in Botany Pond: