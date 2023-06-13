10 thoughts on “Octopus vs. crab!

  1. This is a relief from reading Judith Butler, thank you.

    Octopus – larger mass, moves easier.

    Reply

  2. Not much of a battle really. Like the Cannibal said at dinner. This is pretty good, who is it?

    Reply

  3. My guess is octopus but I favour them so it could be my bias. I just don’t see a crab standing a chance against 8 tentacles and a beak paired with high intelligence and a record of stealthy predation. But maybe I’m wrong.

    Reply

  6. I believe it’s going to be the octopus. I don’t think the crab has the power to overcome the 8 tentacles with its claws, not with the intelligence and agility of the octopus. Off to watch the video 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply