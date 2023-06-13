Nature red in claw and tentacle! Here an octopus takes on a crab in a battle to the death. Before you start the video, can you guess who wins?
Octopus vs. crab!
June 13, 2023 • 2:00 pm
10 thoughts on “Octopus vs. crab!”
This is a relief from reading Judith Butler, thank you.
Octopus – larger mass, moves easier.
Update : definitely better than Judith Butler’s writing,
Not much of a battle really. Like the Cannibal said at dinner. This is pretty good, who is it?
My guess is octopus but I favour them so it could be my bias. I just don’t see a crab standing a chance against 8 tentacles and a beak paired with high intelligence and a record of stealthy predation. But maybe I’m wrong.
I was right. Both contestants were impressive, though!
“Always bet on octopus.” W. Snipes, 1992.
+
I believe it’s going to be the octopus. I don’t think the crab has the power to overcome the 8 tentacles with its claws, not with the intelligence and agility of the octopus. Off to watch the video 🙂
I’ll watch later but bet on the octopod for now. Crab is out-armed.
Haven’t watched yet but it would have to be the octopus.