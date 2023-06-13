Good morning on The Cruelest Day of the week: it’s Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and National Cupcake Lover’s Day. Given the position of the apostrophe, is only one one cupcake lover being honored here?

Here’s a fancy duck-in-a-pond cupcake to celebrate the day, although Botany Pond is still duckless:

There will be no readers’ wildlife post today as I am down to only a few contributions and must dole them out sparingly.

It’s also Call Your Doctor Day, Weed Your Garden Day, World Pet Memorial Day, World Softball Day, and International Albinism Awareness Day.

Here is my memorial to Teddy, my beloved cat and the last cat I had. A three-year-old feral street cat, he came in through the cat door and never went out again:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the June 13 Wikipedia page.

Wine of the Day: This puppy below, priced at $26, is a 2020 Rioja, made from 100% garnacha grapes, And it’s named after a cat. How could I not buy it? I drank the first half it two days ago with my weekly T-bone, which in this case was a fat strip steak—well marbled and even tastier than a T-bone.

The wine was medium-bodied (on the full side) but delicious, redolent of roses and of raspberries. I know this because that very morning I’d had toast with seedless raspberry jam on it. There aren’t many reviews online, but here’s one from the store where I bought it:

“This stylish Garnacha hails from a vineyard that was planted in 1917 and occupies an amphitheatre at 650 meters. The red soils give this some ferrous grip, with subtle reduction, fine tannins, deftly handled new wood and a long, mineral etched finish. 2024-2030.” – 94 Points, Tim Atkin (2022)

The wine store adds this:

The “Peña El Gato” comes from a single, tiny .5-hectare vineyard of organically-farmed, low-yielding, hand-harvested 100-year old Garnacha vines planted at a high elevation of 2100 feet on limestone/clay soils. This special parcel, which he inherited from his grandfather, yields a mere 1200 bottles of wine! That is only 100 cases!

It’s not often I buy a wine that was made in only a 100-case lot. I finished it off last night with roast chicken, and it had improved in the bottle. After all, a three-year-old Rioja from a good estate will improve for some years and some aeration. (Sadly, I have only one bottle.) As for the value, I’d say this was worth at least 1.5X more than I paid for it. And, as always, I recommend that, if you want a good red at a price that won’t break the bank, ask your wine merchant to recommend a good Rioja. Or, better yet, check the reviews online.

Da Nooz:

*Obituaries first. Silvio Berlesconi, Italian media mogul and then controversial Prime Minister, died of leukemia yesterday morning in Milan. He was 86.

His victory demoralized a generation of the left. Opponents were both obsessed with Mr. Berlusconi and utterly vexed by him, a politician who seemed to be made of electoral Teflon despite a raft of international faux pas, failures to deliver on pie-in-the-sky promises and the tanking of the Italian economy. Liberal politicians, and the prosecutors he demonized as their judicial wing, watched in dismay as he used appeals and statutes of limitations to avoid punishment despite being convicted of false accounting, bribing judges and illegal political party financing.

His governments spent an inordinate amount of time on laws that seemed tailor-made to protect him from decades of corruption trials, a goal that some of his closest advisers acknowledged was why he had entered politics in the first place.

*Trump will be arraigned today. The NYT tells us what to expect.

Mr. Trump has said the hearing will be at 3 p.m. His team has been discussing security arrangements and procedures for the event with the authorities, and it is not yet clear how certain details will be handled. Criminal defendants who are taken into custody before an initial court appearance are often handcuffed, fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot. In April, however, authorities in New York only took Mr. Trump’s fingerprints and did not handcuff or photograph him. It is also not yet clear which judge will oversee the hearing. Mr. Trump’s case has been assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who earlier handled a lawsuit he filed challenging the F.B.I.’s court-authorized search of his Florida estate and club, Mar-a-Lago. That search came in August, after Mr. Trump had not fully cooperated with a subpoena requiring him to give back all the documents with classification markings that he still had. Mr. Trump never appeared before Judge Cannon during the earlier lawsuit, so if she handles Tuesday’s hearing, it would bring them face to face. But such hearings are often instead overseen by a magistrate judge. On Tuesday, that could be the magistrate who works with Judge Cannon, Bruce Reinhart — who signed the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago — or it could be whatever magistrate judge is on duty at the Miami courthouse. . . . At the hearing, Mr. Trump is likely to stand quietly next to his lawyer until the judge gives him permission to speak. It is also not yet clear whether Mr. Trump will return for an arraignment later or enter his expected plea of not guilty on Tuesday to eliminate a need to come back for that step. AN UPDATE: Mr. Trump was expected to be arrested on Tuesday, but it was unclear whether U.S. marshals would take his fingerprints or photograph him. Those measures are normally used to help identify defendants, but when Mr. Trump was arraigned on unrelated state charges in New York in April, officials felt they were unnecessary given the former president’s level of fame.

Still, it was possible they could happen on Tuesday. Mr. Trump also could have to surrender his passport. It was also unclear whether the public would get a glimpse of Mr. Trump as he arrived at the courthouse. The former president was expected to enter and exit through an underground garage. In the federal court system, there are no photographs or cameras allowed in the courtroom.

No perp walk; at least not one that we’ll see. Apparently The Donald will enter the courthouse through an underground tunnel, so we don’t get to see him in cuffs with his arms held by the feds. And I’m upset that, even if he’s convicted, he may not spend a day in prison.

*Yesterday’s poll on whether Trump will wind up in jail gave a depressing results: most people (56%) think that Donald Trump will never go to jail (and remember, he’s already indicted and has three more investigations going, and less than half that (26%) think he’ll ever see the inside of a cell. The rest don’t know, and of course that’s the wisest choice, but it’s no fun. Given that his own attorney general, William Barr, thinks that the evidence in the Miami trial is so strong that Trump is “toast”, I guess these folks think he’ll be convicted and then sentenced to house arrest—at Mar-A-Lago. And what if he’s convicted several more times? What this shows is that our readers don’t believe in “equal justice under the law”, with the rich getting off easier.

Chat GPT is in the last column:

As an AI language model, I cannot predict the future, so I cannot say for certain whether Donald Trump will go to jail or not. The question of whether someone goes to jail depends on various factors, including legal proceedings, evidence, and the decision of a court. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, Donald Trump had not been convicted of any crimes that would result in his imprisonment. However, political and legal situations can change over time, so it is advisable to follow the news and consult reliable sources for the most up-to-date information on any ongoing investigations or legal proceedings involving Donald Trump.

*You’ve surely read about the small-plane crash in a Colombian jungle that killed three people and the mother of four children, who were also aboard. (The father wasn’t on the flight and is still here to take care of the children.) The remarkable thing is that the children, seated in the rear of the plane, all survived—for more than five weeks in the jungle. The WaPo gives some details:

The four children found alive after surviving for 40 days in a Colombian jungle were told by their mother to leave the site of a plane crash and seek help, their father said. According to the oldest child, their mother lived for about four days after surviving the impact of the crash that left the group stranded in the wilderness, their father, Manuel Ranoque, told reporters Sunday.

Rescuers found the siblings, ages 13, 9, 4 and 1, on Friday, after combing the remote area of Amazon wilderness for five weeks, tracking scattered signs of their survival that included a makeshift shelter and half-eaten fruit. The children are recovering in a hospital.

*Once again we have social media canceling the publication of an already-reviewed and published scientific paper—on ideological grounds. As is reported widely (as summarized here by Leor Sair and Colin Wright, and there’s a long explanation here), From the first link:

A case in point: Springer, an academic publishing giant, has decided to retract an article that appeared last month in the Archives of Sexual Behavior. The retraction is expected to take effect June 12. The article’s authors are listed as Michael Bailey and Suzanna Diaz. Mr. Bailey is a well-respected scientist, with dozens of publications to his name. The other author writes under a pseudonym to protect the privacy of her daughter, who suffers from gender dysphoria. Their new paper is based on survey responses from more than 1,600 parents who reported that their children, who were previously comfortable in their bodies, suddenly declared a transgender identity after extensive exposure to social media and peer influence. Mr. Bailey’s and Ms. Diaz’s sin was to analyze rapid onset gender dysphoria, or ROGD. Gender activists hate any suggestion that transgender identities are anything but innate and immutable. Even mentioning the possibility that trans identity is socially influenced or a phase threatens their claims that children can know early in life they have a permanent transgender identity and therefore that they should have broad access to permanent body-modifying and sterilizing procedures. Within days of publication, a group of activists wrote a public letter condemning the article and calling for the termination of the journal’s editor. Among the letter’s signatories is Marci Bowers, a prominent genital surgeon and president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, an advocacy organization that promotes sex changes for minors.

The social-media mob, who doesn’t like the idea—surely correct in some instances—that people can become transsexual in part because of social-media pressure, swung into action:

Nearly 2,000 researchers and academics signed a counter letter in support of the article. Springer nonetheless decided to retract the paper without disciplining its editor. Springer initially asserted that the study needed approval from an institutional review board. But it quickly abandoned that rationale, which was false. The publisher now maintains that the retraction is due to improper participant consent. While the respondents consented to the publication of the survey’s results, Springer insists they didn’t specifically agree to publication in a scholarly or peer-reviewed journal. That’s a strange and retrospective requirement, especially considering that Springer and other major publishers have published thousands of survey papers without this type of consent. Anyone familiar with the controversy over transgender medicine knows what is going on. Activists put pressure on Springer to retract an article with conclusions they didn’t like, and Springer caved in. We’ve become accustomed to seeing these capitulations in academia, media and the corporate world, but it is especially disturbing to see in a respected medical journal.

The publisher’s excuse is thing gruel: the participants agreed to have the data published (it’s anonymous, of course), but Springer argues, “well, they didn’t agree to have it published in our journsl.” That is pathetic; it’s crystal clear that the paper was retracted simply because it was ideologically offensive to gender activists.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to dine al fresco:

Hili: It’s time for a little something. Szaron: That’s right, but I’m going to the kitchen.

In Polish:

Hili: Pora na małe co nieco. Szaron: Zgoda, ale ja idę do kuchni.

From Nicole:

From Pet Jokes & Puns:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih, another tweet on the latest murder of an Iranian protestor:

The agents of an authoritarian Islamic regime today killed Pouya Molaeirad. He was a relative of Kian Pirfalak, a nine year old boy the regime murdered a few months ago. Pouya was going to celebrate Kian’s birthday when he was shot multiple times. Members of Kian’s family also… pic.twitter.com/Mp7QF73R23 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 11, 2023

From Barry: the owl binary:

There are two types of owls…🦉😅 pic.twitter.com/Vt3erpzush — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 4, 2023

From Malcolm, what a rainbow looks like from above:

In theory, every rainbow is a circle, but from the ground, usually only its upper half can be seen. This is not the case of Anthony Killeen, who spotted this full-circle rainbow [📹 https://t.co/A9gbmPNvoU]

[read more: https://t.co/46aWwgbYbN]pic.twitter.com/9f99bPOpa6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 6, 2023

An eloquent 6-minute speech by a woman arguing for “women’s spaces”. Reader Rosemary adds that “This ‘speech’ was made during Posie Parker’s LetWomenSpeak event in Vienna on June 10.” (This isn’t Posie Parker.)

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 7-year-old girl gassed on arrival. Look at that smile!

13 June 1937 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Naomi Plattner, was born. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/l7BTl9KCHm — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 13, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first one shows an American enchanted by the Brit habit of sharing a packet of crisps (potato chips) in pubs. There aren’t many chips in those pub bags, either!

Love how charmed this fella is by the torn open packet of crisps in a pub for everyone to share pic.twitter.com/blauOxxlOH — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 11, 2023

I know a lot of people who dance like this:

Me when my granddaughter is teaching me a TikTok dance. 🔊🆙️ pic.twitter.com/FwX72Pryfx — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 12, 2023

This is apparently real, as recounted by the CBC. Nobody was swallowed, though.

Yoooo a whale swallowed up 2 people on a kayak 🛶😳 pic.twitter.com/Ohjz1E3osd — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 3, 2023