Wine of the Day: This puppy below, priced at $26, is a 2020 Rioja, made from 100% garnacha grapes, And it’s named after a cat. How could I not buy it? I drank the first half it two days ago with my weekly T-bone, which in this case was a fat strip steak—well marbled and even tastier than a T-bone.
The wine was medium-bodied (on the full side) but delicious, redolent of roses and of raspberries. I know this because that very morning I’d had toast with seedless raspberry jam on it. There aren’t many reviews online, but here’s one from the store where I bought it:
“This stylish Garnacha hails from a vineyard that was planted in 1917 and occupies an amphitheatre at 650 meters. The red soils give this some ferrous grip, with subtle reduction, fine tannins, deftly handled new wood and a long, mineral etched finish. 2024-2030.” – 94 Points, Tim Atkin (2022)
The wine store adds this:
The “Peña El Gato” comes from a single, tiny .5-hectare vineyard of organically-farmed, low-yielding, hand-harvested 100-year old Garnacha vines planted at a high elevation of 2100 feet on limestone/clay soils. This special parcel, which he inherited from his grandfather, yields a mere 1200 bottles of wine! That is only 100 cases!
It’s not often I buy a wine that was made in only a 100-case lot. I finished it off last night with roast chicken, and it had improved in the bottle. After all, a three-year-old Rioja from a good estate will improve for some years and some aeration. (Sadly, I have only one bottle.) As for the value, I’d say this was worth at least 1.5X more than I paid for it. And, as always, I recommend that, if you want a good red at a price that won’t break the bank, ask your wine merchant to recommend a good Rioja. Or, better yet, check the reviews online.
Da Nooz:
*Obituaries first. Silvio Berlesconi, Italian media mogul and then controversial Prime Minister, died of leukemia yesterday morning in Milan. He was 86.
His victory demoralized a generation of the left. Opponents were both obsessed with Mr. Berlusconi and utterly vexed by him, a politician who seemed to be made of electoral Teflon despite a raft of international faux pas, failures to deliver on pie-in-the-sky promises and the tanking of the Italian economy.
Liberal politicians, and the prosecutors he demonized as their judicial wing, watched in dismay as he used appeals and statutes of limitations to avoid punishment despite being convicted of false accounting, bribing judges and illegal political party financing.
His governments spent an inordinate amount of time on laws that seemed tailor-made to protect him from decades of corruption trials, a goal that some of his closest advisers acknowledged was why he had entered politics in the first place.
*Trump will be arraigned today. The NYT tells us what to expect.
Mr. Trump has said the hearing will be at 3 p.m. His team has been discussing security arrangements and procedures for the event with the authorities, and it is not yet clear how certain details will be handled.
Criminal defendants who are taken into custody before an initial court appearance are often handcuffed, fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot. In April, however, authorities in New York only took Mr. Trump’s fingerprints and did not handcuff or photograph him.
It is also not yet clear which judge will oversee the hearing.
Mr. Trump’s case has been assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who earlier handled a lawsuit he filed challenging the F.B.I.’s court-authorized search of his Florida estate and club, Mar-a-Lago. That search came in August, after Mr. Trump had not fully cooperated with a subpoena requiring him to give back all the documents with classification markings that he still had.
Mr. Trump never appeared before Judge Cannon during the earlier lawsuit, so if she handles Tuesday’s hearing, it would bring them face to face. But such hearings are often instead overseen by a magistrate judge. On Tuesday, that could be the magistrate who works with Judge Cannon, Bruce Reinhart — who signed the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago — or it could be whatever magistrate judge is on duty at the Miami courthouse.
. . . At the hearing, Mr. Trump is likely to stand quietly next to his lawyer until the judge gives him permission to speak. It is also not yet clear whether Mr. Trump will return for an arraignment later or enter his expected plea of not guilty on Tuesday to eliminate a need to come back for that step.
AN UPDATE: Mr. Trump was expected to be arrested on Tuesday, but it was unclear whether U.S. marshals would take his fingerprints or photograph him. Those measures are normally used to help identify defendants, but when Mr. Trump was arraigned on unrelated state charges in New York in April, officials felt they were unnecessary given the former president’s level of fame.
Still, it was possible they could happen on Tuesday. Mr. Trump also could have to surrender his passport.
It was also unclear whether the public would get a glimpse of Mr. Trump as he arrived at the courthouse. The former president was expected to enter and exit through an underground garage. In the federal court system, there are no photographs or cameras allowed in the courtroom.
No perp walk; at least not one that we’ll see. Apparently The Donald will enter the courthouse through an underground tunnel, so we don’t get to see him in cuffs with his arms held by the feds. And I’m upset that, even if he’s convicted, he may not spend a day in prison.
*Yesterday’s poll on whether Trump will wind up in jail gave a depressing results: most people (56%) think that Donald Trump will never go to jail (and remember, he’s already indicted and has three more investigations going, and less than half that (26%) think he’ll ever see the inside of a cell. The rest don’t know, and of course that’s the wisest choice, but it’s no fun. Given that his own attorney general, William Barr, thinks that the evidence in the Miami trial is so strong that Trump is “toast”, I guess these folks think he’ll be convicted and then sentenced to house arrest—at Mar-A-Lago. And what if he’s convicted several more times? What this shows is that our readers don’t believe in “equal justice under the law”, with the rich getting off easier.
Chat GPT is in the last column:
As an AI language model, I cannot predict the future, so I cannot say for certain whether Donald Trump will go to jail or not. The question of whether someone goes to jail depends on various factors, including legal proceedings, evidence, and the decision of a court. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, Donald Trump had not been convicted of any crimes that would result in his imprisonment. However, political and legal situations can change over time, so it is advisable to follow the news and consult reliable sources for the most up-to-date information on any ongoing investigations or legal proceedings involving Donald Trump.
*You’ve surely read about the small-plane crash in a Colombian jungle that killed three people and the mother of four children, who were also aboard. (The father wasn’t on the flight and is still here to take care of the children.) The remarkable thing is that the children, seated in the rear of the plane, all survived—for more than five weeks in the jungle. The WaPo gives some details:
Rescuers found the siblings, ages 13, 9, 4 and 1, on Friday, after combing the remote area of Amazon wilderness for five weeks, tracking scattered signs of their survival that included a makeshift shelter and half-eaten fruit. The children are recovering in a hospital.
Last month, searchers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the children’s mother, but the siblings — who are members of the Huitoto Indigenous group — had left the crash site. Details are slowly emerging about how they managed to survive for 40 days.
I would have thought that in this circumstance—a crash in a very remote area—it would have been best to stay with the plane, but what do I know? It goes on:
Fidencio Valencia, an uncle, told reporters over the weekend that the siblings initially sustained themselves on cassava flour known as fariña, which was being transported aboard the aircraft, according to the Associated Press. The flour is a common source of carbohydrates in the Amazon region. “When the plane crashed, they took out a fariña, and with that, they survived,” Valencia said. “After the fariña ran out, they began to eat seeds.”
In an interview with El Tiempo newspaper, rescuer Henry Guerrero said the children also found one of 100 emergency supply kits scattered by the military — as well as wild fruits and plants in the jungle.
On Sunday, Colombia’s military released images of two colorful drawings produced by the two eldest children from their hospital. “This drawing represents the hope of an entire country,” military officials tweeted.
It’s amazing that the children, including the youngest, survived, but very sad that their mother died after about four days at the crash site. Here are their two drawings; the first one has a cat! (Click drawing to see. Could it be Ceiling Cat, who may have wrought this miracle?)
Este dibujo representa la esperanza de todo un país y la persistencia de las @FuerzasMilCol que se mantiene hasta encontrar a Wilson (2)#VamosPorWilson#OperacionEsperanza pic.twitter.com/PWPZryxJUX
— Fuerzas Militares de Colombia (@FuerzasMilCol) June 12, 2023
*Once again we have social media canceling the publication of an already-reviewed and published scientific paper—on ideological grounds. As is reported widely (as summarized here by Leor Sair and Colin Wright, and there’s a long explanation here), From the first link:
A case in point: Springer, an academic publishing giant, has decided to retract an article that appeared last month in the Archives of Sexual Behavior. The retraction is expected to take effect June 12.
The article’s authors are listed as Michael Bailey and Suzanna Diaz. Mr. Bailey is a well-respected scientist, with dozens of publications to his name. The other author writes under a pseudonym to protect the privacy of her daughter, who suffers from gender dysphoria.
Their new paper is based on survey responses from more than 1,600 parents who reported that their children, who were previously comfortable in their bodies, suddenly declared a transgender identity after extensive exposure to social media and peer influence. Mr. Bailey’s and Ms. Diaz’s sin was to analyze rapid onset gender dysphoria, or ROGD. Gender activists hate any suggestion that transgender identities are anything but innate and immutable. Even mentioning the possibility that trans identity is socially influenced or a phase threatens their claims that children can know early in life they have a permanent transgender identity and therefore that they should have broad access to permanent body-modifying and sterilizing procedures.
Within days of publication, a group of activists wrote a public letter condemning the article and calling for the termination of the journal’s editor. Among the letter’s signatories is Marci Bowers, a prominent genital surgeon and president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, an advocacy organization that promotes sex changes for minors.
The social-media mob, who doesn’t like the idea—surely correct in some instances—that people can become transsexual in part because of social-media pressure, swung into action:
Nearly 2,000 researchers and academics signed a counter letter in support of the article. Springer nonetheless decided to retract the paper without disciplining its editor. Springer initially asserted that the study needed approval from an institutional review board. But it quickly abandoned that rationale, which was false.
The publisher now maintains that the retraction is due to improper participant consent. While the respondents consented to the publication of the survey’s results, Springer insists they didn’t specifically agree to publication in a scholarly or peer-reviewed journal. That’s a strange and retrospective requirement, especially considering that Springer and other major publishers have published thousands of survey papers without this type of consent.
Anyone familiar with the controversy over transgender medicine knows what is going on. Activists put pressure on Springer to retract an article with conclusions they didn’t like, and Springer caved in. We’ve become accustomed to seeing these capitulations in academia, media and the corporate world, but it is especially disturbing to see in a respected medical journal.
The publisher’s excuse is thing gruel: the participants agreed to have the data published (it’s anonymous, of course), but Springer argues, “well, they didn’t agree to have it published in our journsl.” That is pathetic; it’s crystal clear that the paper was retracted simply because it was ideologically offensive to gender activists.
