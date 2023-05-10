Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day (“Ημέρα Καμπούρας” in Greek), May 10, 2023, and possibly the worst food day of the year: National Liver and Onions Day!!! Sadly, my father loved this odious dish, so my mother made it upon occasion, stinking up the whole house. Have a plate!

The golden spike (also known as The Last Spike) is the ceremonial 17.6-karat gold final spike driven by Leland Stanford to join the rails of the first transcontinental railroad across the United States connecting the Central Pacific Railroad from Sacramento and the Union Pacific Railroad from Omaha on May 10, 1869, at Promontory Summit, Utah Territory . . . The golden spike was made of 17.6-karat (73%) copper-alloyed gold, and weighed 14.03 troy ounces (436 g). It was dropped into a pre-drilled hole in the laurel ceremonial last tie, and gently tapped into place with a silver ceremonial spike maul. The spike was engraved on all four sides:

Here’s the original golden spike, now on display at Stanford University:

Here’s a photo of the ceremony, with the caption from Wikipedia:

*Well, of course the Bigget Nooz is that Trump got his first conviction, perhaps the first of several, even though it was in a civil lawsuit. A jury of nine in New York found him more likely than not to have sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in Bergdorf Goodman’s Department store three decades ago. The formal charges were battery and defamation, and that’s what he’s guilty of. The fine was $5 million: chump change to the man.

The federal jury of six men and three women took only three hours before returning a verdict. They also held Mr. Trump, 76, liable for defaming Ms. Carroll when he posted a statement on his Truth Social website in October, calling her case “a complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

Although more than a dozen women have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct over the years, Ms. Carroll’s case is the first claim to be successfully tested before a jury. The jury determined that Carroll had proven Mr. Trump sexually abused her, but they rejected the accusation that she had been raped. Sexual abuse is defined in New York as subjecting someone to sexual contact without their consent. The jury awarded Ms. Carroll, 79, a total of $5 million in damages. The jury’s unanimous verdict came in Federal District Court in lower Manhattan. Its findings are civil, not criminal, meaning Mr. Trump has not been convicted of any crime and faces no prison time. Jury also found that Mr. Carroll proved, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Ms.Carroll was injured as a result of Trump’s publication of his denial of her accusations on his Truth Social account in October 2022. The jury determined that Ms. Carroll had proved, by clear and convincing evidence, that Mr. Trump knew his statement was false when he said her accusation was a hoax, a legal standard known as “actual malice.” Of course the Orange Man counterattacked: On Truth Social, Trump continued his attacks, focusing on Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. He wrote: “What else can you expect from a Trump Hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possible be, speaking to, and in control of, a jury from an anti-Trump area which is probably the worst place in the U.S. for me to get a fair ‘trial.’” The jury didn’t find him culpable for rape, but did for sexual abuse. The big question now is whether this will materially affect his chances of being reelected as President next year. Let’s see what the next round of polls say, but remember that he has four other investigations going against him, and in those cases the charges will be criminal. Do they have special cells for Presidents that will also house their Secret Service agents?

*How long will it take before people accept the most sensible and research-inspiring definition of biological sex, one based on differences in gamete size? Over at his Substack site, “Reality’s Last Stand,” Colin Wright takes on several misguided anthropologists and biologists in his piece “Gametes are not an ‘arbitrary definition’ of biological sex.” The denial of this definition (by far the most inclusive and enlightening conception of “the sexes”), is of course ideologically motivated, though it’s detractors never tell us how many sexes there really are, much less give us their own definition of sex.

Wright goes after the Scientific-American op-ed of Agustin Fuentes, a confused NYT editorial by Jennifer Finney Boylan, a tweet from Holly Dunsworth accusing those of us who accept the sexual binary of being “a$$holes”, and, finally, the repeated and confused arguments by P. Z. Myers who argues that a gametic criterion for defining and distinguishing two sexes is made up, wrong, and confected to replace a chromosomal definition.

The cherry on top of all this virtue signaling and intellectual seppuku in the name of appeasing gender ideologues is a post by biologist PZ Myers on his blog Pharyngula titled “Let’s pretend humans are single-celled organisms.” In this post, PZ claims that sex being “defined by the size of your gametes” is “a strange new dogma” that is “stupid” and “arbitrary.” He says that this gametic definition is being used “to replace the Y chromosome excuse but “all the failings of any attempt to reduce a complex biological process to a single phrase.” To call Myer’s framing “wrong” would be a gross understatement. For one, the idea that males and females are defined by the size of their gametes is far from new. It dates back to the mid-19th century, when scientists first began to unravel the technical complexities of sexual reproduction involving sperm and ova. Furthermore, the gamete size definition is far from arbitrary; it reflects two fundamentally distinct reproductive strategies with enormous downstream consequences for the evolution of bodies, behavior, and physiology. If, as the geneticist Theodosius Dobzhansky once observed, “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution,” it may also be said that nothing—or at least very little—about animals makes sense except in the light of anisogamy (sexual reproduction involving gametes of two different sizes). Secondly, PZ’s claim that the focus on gametes represents an abandonment of appealing to chromosomes as a way of rooting sex in something binary is not just incorrect, but underscores PZ’s ignorance about the fundamental and universal definition of males and females. Lastly, I want to highlight a common fallacy deployed by people like PZ Myers and Agustin Fuentes, which is to falsely equate what people are with who they are. Fuentes, in his essay in Scientific American, argued that “Gametes and gamete production physiology, by themselves, are only a part of the entirety of human lives.” However, no one has ever claimed that gametes represent “the entirety of human lives,” only that they define whether someone is male or female. PZ commits the same fallacy in the title of his blog post, “Let’s pretend humans are single-celled organisms.” Who has ever claimed that? To my knowledge, no one. .

*Look around yourself next time you’re on a bus, subway, or train, and see that more than half the people are fiddling with their phones. What I didn’t know is that kids appear to do it in class, too (we banned them when I taught, but that was 7 years ago.) The WaPo describes the problem in an article called “Students can’t get off their phones. Schools have had enough.”

So this year, schools in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia, California and others banned the devices in class to curb student obsession, learning disruption, disciplinary incidents and mental health worries. “We basically said, ‘This has got to stop,’” said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “We’ve got academic issues that are not going to be fixed … if our students continue to sit on their phones.” Most school systems already had cellphone bans in 2020, according to federal data, but the pandemic brought more urgency to places with lenient rules or lax enforcement. Some invested in ways to lock up phones away during school hours. Others forced students to keep them hidden away — with strict penalties for violations.

Here’s a lame excuse:

Parents have been split on the issue, with many critics insisting their children need phones in case of an emergency. Their phone are there, just not in their hands. And of course the teachers have phones! They’re sneaky, some of these students:

“We’re not trying to infringe on anybody’s freedom, but we need to have full attention in the classroom,” said Nancy J. Hines, superintendent in the Penn Hills School District, in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.

. . . Hoping to switch the focus from scrolling to learning, the district tried a ban last year in its middle school. Homeroom teachers collected phones every morning and locked them in zippered storage cases. Students picked up their cellphones before heading home.

This year, they went a step further, expanding to high school. There, students slip their phones into locking Yondr pouches (about $16 each) that they carry with them all day and that they open by tapping it against a magnetic device as they leave.

The experience has not been perfect. Some students gamed the system by putting an old cellphone in the pouch and hiding their current device. But it generally has gone well, she said. “Do we have 100 percent compliance?” she said. “No, but the majority of our teachers would say that it is much better. There are fewer distractions.

I agree. The very least a student should do in class is to at least pretend to pay attention to what the teacher is saying.

*There’s are two unusual solutions to the looming debt crisis, but at least one sounds plenty weird. (Biden met with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy yesterday, but little came of it.) One of them is the Big Trillion Dollar Coin:

For years, debt limit skeptics have argued that the United States can get around the cap on how much it can borrow by minting a large-denomination coin, depositing it in the government’s account at the Federal Reserve. Officials could then use the resulting money to pay the country’s bills. The maneuver would exploit a quirk in U.S. law, which gives the Treasury secretary wide discretion when it comes to minting platinum coins. But there have always been challenges with the idea: Treasury has expressed little appetite. It is unclear whether the Fed would take the coin. It just sounds unconventional to the point of absurdity.

lt sure does. A coin that says “One Trillion Dollars” on it? But here’s the other:

. . . some are arguing for a fancier-sounding alternative: premium bonds.

The government typically funds itself by issuing debt in the form of financial securities called bonds and bills. They are worth a set amount after a fixed period of time — for example, $1,000 in 10 years — and they pay “coupons” twice a year in between. Typically, those coupon rates are set near market interest rates.

But in the premium bond idea, the government would renew old, expiring bonds at higher coupon rates. Doing so would not technically add to the nation’s debt — if the government previously had a 10-year bond worth $1,000 outstanding, it would still have a 10-year bond worth $1,000 outstanding. But investors would pay more to hold a bond that pays $7 a year than one that pays $3.50, so promising a higher interest rate would allow Treasury to raise more money.

Now this is above my pay grade, and the NYT says it may not work, either, even though it’s supported by the likes of Matthew Yglesias, Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine, and Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman:

But even some proponents of premium bonds acknowledge that it could face legal challenges or damage the United States’ reputation in the eyes of investors. Plus, their design and issuance would have to happen fast.

*From the AP, a weird story from Germany:

German police say a 51-year-old man who was left tied up in the woods when a sex game went awry had a lucky escape after a cyclist and a hunter heard his screams for help. Police said the man was discovered fully dressed but firmly bound with ropes and a pantyhose over his head atop a deer-hunting platform near the town of Bueckburg late Wednesday. In a statement Friday, police said the man appeared to have been tied up by a woman he met online. After she had done so, the woman received a phone call and fled the woods suddenly, leaving the man behind in a helpless state. “The 51-year-old told officers that that he had a box cutter on him ‘for such situations’ but seemed to have underestimated the (woman’s) bondage skills because he was unable to reach the knife,” police said. The man was unharmed and refused to provide information about the woman’s identity. Police have opened an investigation of her on suspicion of failure to render assistance and possible deprivation of liberty.

He had a BOXCUTTER ON HIM FOR “SUCH SITUATIONS”? What kind of fetish is this?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili knows what her job is:

Hili: What are these birds doing? A: They are catching insects. Hili: A strange job.

In Polish:

Hili: Co te ptaki robią? Ja: Łapią owady. Hili: Dziwne zajęcie.

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

From Merilee:

From Nicole:

From Masih, the Iranian government pretends that they didn’t shoot protestors in the eyes. This woman demonstrates that yes, she lost an eye:

They shot them in the eyes, and now they mock them. The Islamic Republic shot and blinded many young Iranian protesters. Government officials have now installed billboards in Tehran to say that they are not blind, but lying. Protesters sat in front of the cameras and showed their… pic.twitter.com/FzU0GpCS1y — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 8, 2023

From cesar: an amazing photo-and-video thread of a turf war between barn owls and jackdaws. Be sure to read all the tweets:

1/5 One for animal behaviourists. About 10 years ago I placed a Barn owl nest box in this barn and almost immediately a pair of jackdaws moved in and made it their home raising numerous broods over the years until 2022. In 2022 a pair of Barn Owls evicted the jackdaws and pic.twitter.com/RUptQgZu82 — WeeMan (@AntrimLens) May 2, 2023

From Sci Am editor Laura Helmuth, who apparently anticipates the criticism she got (read the comments if you want), but conflates criticism of the magazine’s increasing politicization with “hate” and “conspiracy” (who’s conspiring?):

You may be noticing more conspiratorial & hateful content on here (including in the replies to this tweet, I'm guessing) and less of the interesting stuff you came here for. This is a good time to subscribe to the publications you value. https://t.co/xQu3qoyy8I — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) May 8, 2023

Here’s more evidence for evolution from Dorsa Amir (there’s more in her thread), and I didn’t know this one. I apparently don’t have this muscle.

Put your hand flat on a surface and touch your pinky to your thumb. Do you see a raised band in your wrist? That there’s a vestigial muscle called the palmaris longus. It used to help you move around the trees. About 14% of us don't even have this muscle anymore. (2/8)￼ pic.twitter.com/ZF3Ta91IGy — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) January 15, 2019

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an entire family exterminated:

10 May 1906 | A Czech Jewish woman, Helena Ružková, was born. She was deported from #Theresienstadt Ghetto to #Auschwtiz on 6 September 1943 with her husband Vilém and their daughter Hilda. None of them survived. pic.twitter.com/umVy1ydaoS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 10, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb, who’s now in Texas, risking his life for science. First a groaner, but you’ll have to read the thread to hear the whole joke:

An Irish friend has sent me a joke: A Dublin man sees a sign outside a Kerry farmhouse:

'Talking Dog For Sale'… He rings the bell, the owner appears and tells him the dog can be viewed in the back garden The man sees a nice looking Black Labrador Retriever sitting there — Giles MacDonogh (@GilesMacDonogh) March 30, 2023

More funny indexing:

All you need to know is that the index was written by O’Neill’s estranged wife, Rachel Deverall. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/Thvy0syx88 — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) March 30, 2023

Crikey!

The Earl of Minto has been appointed as a Business Minister His full name is Gilbert Timothy George Lariston Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound — John Stevens (@johnestevens) March 27, 2023