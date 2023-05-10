Today we have a batch of butterfly photos from Mary Rasmussen. Her captions and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) We have many butterflies near our cabin along the northern shore of Lake Michigan. The plentiful Monarch butterflies have been a joy to watch and photograph. Like all butterflies, Monarchs undergo complete metamorphosis. Below are photos that show the Monarch’s four phases: egg, larva, pupa and adult. This process takes about 4-6 weeks, but is very temperature dependent. This is a Monarch butterfly egg on a Swamp Milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) flower petal. The egg is about the size of the head of a pin.

The Monarch larva chews its way out of the egg (left) and then eats the egg (right.)

The larva develops into the familiar striped caterpillar. They feed exclusively on Milkweed. It is an eating machine and will molt five times as it grows.

The caterpillar has attached a silk pad to the underside of a milkweed leaf, grabs the pad with its back prolegs and forms a “J” shape, signaling that it will soon pupate.

This is the caterpillar’s final molt. The skin splits along its back and it wriggles to shed the skin.

The Monarch forms a chrysalis case (left.) When the chrysalis becomes transparent (right) the butterfly will likely emerge within a day, usually in the morning.

The adult Monarch butterfly emerges from its chrysalis. It hangs on while it pumps fluid from its abdomen to expand its wings. The butterfly will hang for a few hours to allow its wings to harden enough to fly. I think this is a great-great-grandchild of the Monarchs that flew to Mexico the previous fall.

It’s easy to tell females from males. The female (left) has thicker black veins. The male (right) has thinner veins and 2 spots that are thought to be scent glands, one on each hind wing.

This is a migrating butterfly on a Mexican Sunflower (Tithonia rotundifolia). The Monarchs love these flowers. They are annuals and I start them from seed as they aren’t usually available at garden stores.

Our cabin is on a peninsula that hangs down into Lake Michigan. Thousands of butterflies are funneled from southern Canada and north Michigan down our peninsula’s shore on their way to Mexico. Joe Pye Weed (Eupatorium fistulosum) is also very popular with the Monarchs. Most years it blooms during their migration.

I use a Nikon D500 camera with Nikon VR 105mm f/2.8G macro lens. For the eggs I used a Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro lens with extension tubes.

Recommended reading: The Family Butterfly Book by Rick Mikula. This book gives practical advice on observing, raising and feeding butterflies. It even explains how to tape a butterfly’s torn wing so that it can still fly and feed on flowers. This was a great beginning resource for me.