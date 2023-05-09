Hot off the presses: the jury in the civil suit by E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump found him culpable, meaning that the jury decided that it was more likely than not that Trump raped Carroll (the suit was for both battery and defamation) in a Manhattan department store about 30 years ago.
Trump was ordered to pay $5 million.
This isn’t a criminal case, of course, but now he’s been found by a jury of his peers likely to have committed sexual assault. I’m hoping this will be enough to seriously damage his chances of reelection, but remember that he said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and nothing would happen to him. Let’s hope he was wrong.
11 thoughts on “Trump found liable for sexual abuse in civil suit, fined $5 million”
Given his long history of gross and antidemocratic public statements and misdeeds it seems unlikely that this conviction will have a significant effect on his reelection chances. The most recent poll I saw has him beating Biden 44% to 36%. I’m hoping for a criminal conviction and jail time.
Wonder why the jury found him guilty of sexual abuse, but not rape.
It is difficult for me to put myself in the shoes of someone who voted for him the first time, knowing what we knew then- much less what we know now. Many people are undeterred by any behavior he exhibits. I do hope that this and other cases against him can chomp around the edges of his support in a substantial enough manner.
Does anyone know the odds of her ever collecting? He had a history of shirking his bills.
With a judgment she can seize assets and put liens on property forcing payment (on sale or financing). Depending on law $wording, she may collect the costs and fees of collecting. Appeals stay enforcement only if the judgement provides a bond to cover the judgement. Don’t know NY law so don’t know the specifics in this case.
Because she couldn’t be sure his penis was inserted, apparently.
OK thanks.
As these things go, there is a fair chance that there are others.
It would be nice if this made him toxic, but I doubt it. Plus, there are still appeals.
The majority of his American support, I suspect, is still strongly for him, even if in politically mixed gatherings the more intelligent among them are quieter or mouth the expected, “sophisticated,” and yet ultimately two-faced reservations; privately, they will still vote for him. For a black-magic aura surrounds Trump: many of these people find something not merely instrumentally attractive about the prospect of a presidency by him but are deeply attracted to the man himself, beyond all reason. They can’t or won’t articulate it — but it’s the very reverse of TDS: Trump love syndrome: he can do no wrong: accounts of his wrong-doing are but evidence of a conspiracy by his enemies or else traceable to his frank late-twentieth-century manners; and hence all is forgivable. Many of these shameful Americans genuinely believe he was divinely sent to save America. It is appalling idiocy, for more idiocy, by idiots.
In sexual assault and rape cases there are essentially two available defenses, depending upon the circumstances of the case. If the case involves strangers, the defense is almost always misidentification. If the case involves acquaintances, the defense is almost always consent.
In cases that do not fit neatly into either category, there is a third defense known colloquially as “bitches be lyin’.” It essentially involves throwing everything available against the wall to see if anything sticks.
The defense put on by Trump at the E. Jean Carroll trial was incoherent. In his public statements, and in his discovery deposition testimony in the Carroll case, Trump asserted (despite photographic evidence to the contrary) that he had never met Ms. Carroll, that he did not know who she is, that he never ran into her at Bergdorf’s while shopping, and that there had never been any incident between them in a Bergdorf’s dressing room. (Trump also stated — as he has stated regarding most of the two dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment — “have you seen her? I don’t think so. Not my type,” which is Trump-speak for the woman making the accusation being too unfuckable for him to want to rape.)
During the trial, OTOH, Trump’s lead counsel, Joe Tacopina — who seems something of a throwback to the 1950s himself — put on an old-school 1950s-style slut-shaming defense, repeatedly questioning Carroll as to why she didn’t scream or fight back harder during the attack. This is a defense inconsistent with Trump’s claim that he didn’t know Carrol, but consistent instead with a defense that Carroll tacitly consented through her lack of aggressive resistance.
Given Trump’s incoherent defense, and given Trump’s failure even to attend the trial, much less take the stand in his own defense (despite his statements in Ireland last week that he was leaving that country early to confront his accuser in court), it is entirely unsurprising that the jury (which, per information disclosed during the jury-selection process, included Trump political supporters) returned a verdict of $5 million in monetary damages against him.
Now we know that Trump can stand on Fifth Avenue, shoot someone, and get sued for it 30 years later.