Thursday: Hili dialogue

March 16, 2023 • 5:09 am
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is watching things:
Jerry: What do you see there?
Hili: Flying delicacies.
(Photo: JAC)
Jerry: Co tam widzisz?
Hili: Fruwające delikatesy.
(Zdjęcie J.A.C.)
Two of Matthew’s cats, Pepper and Harry, have been similarly excited, but this time by watching cat TV:

More flying, this time on Mars. There is sound, too, although this was added from an earlier helicopter flight. Thomas recommends listening on headphones, as the sound of helicopter in the Martian atmosphere sounds very low:

From Beth: a Scott Hilburn cartoon:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

Two foodstuffs from the site above:

 

