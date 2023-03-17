Friday: Hili dialogue

Top o’ the morning to ye, lads and lasses: it’s St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2023, and another chilly gray day in Poland (just like Chicago). Yes, I know I’m late with Hili, but it will take a few days for things to get up to speed as I recover from my trip and jet lag.

You may start sending me tweets again, as well as news and readers’ wildlife. I’ll be going to Paris for nine days around April 10, so be warned (or be happy).

It’s “Eat Like the Irish” Day, with the scare quotes, and this time they are scary. Grania, who lived in Cork, used to tell me how horrible Irish cuisine was: every dish seemed to involve cabbage and potatoes. And sometimes there would be blood pudding (yes, I’ve tried it and didn’t like it). Here’s colcannon, a typical Irish dish of mashed potatoes and cabbage. If you want to make it even more dire, you can substitute k*le for the cabbage.

In the meantime, there’s a Google Doodle for St. Patrick’s Day; when you click on it; all hell breaks loose:

And reader Karl adds this. I didn’t know there was a patron saint of cats!

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the March 17 Wikipedia page.

Readers are welcome to tell me the news as well: I haven’t seen much for the past two days. Scanning the NYT, I see things are just as bad as ever, but at least Russia hasn’t defeated Ukraine. Here’s one news item from the NYT:

*After 23 years as the New York Times’s chief movie critic, A. O. Scott is changing jobs to become a critic at large for the book review. Here’s his farewell column as movie reviewer with some of his choices for notable columns.

A Life at the Movies, in Five Reviews Of those 2,293 reviews I have published, here are five — positive, negative and ambivalent, in chronological order — that together capture something about the movies and my relationship to them over the past 23 years. “The Gleaners and I” (Agnès Varda, 2000). From my first New York Film Festival, this was the first chance I had to write about one of the all-time greats, whose mischievous, humane spirit seems undimmed even after her death in 2019. “Seven Pounds” (Gabriele Muccino, 2008). If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes and reviewed it with my own hands, I would have trouble believing that this midcareer Will Smith messiah movie actually exists. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (Martin Scorsese, 2013). There may be no filmmaker who piques my ambivalence as regularly as Scorsese, and this review crystallizes both my admiration of and frustration with his work.

“Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins, 2016). One of my indelible memories is of the silence that descended on the room after the final shot of this movie — only Jenkins’s second feature! — at the Telluride Film Festival screening. It was as if we had simultaneously discovered a new planet and found our way back home. “Joker” (Todd Phillips, 2019). Come at me, bro.

I’ve seen the last three. They were okay, but I suppose Scott chose them to show his relationship to the movies, not because they were the best movies he’s seen.

Speaking of which, I saw several movies on the excruciating 10.5 hour flight from Warsaw to Chicago. It really wasn’t so bad, as they offere pierogi for dinner and, as interim snacks kept in the aft galley during the flight (remember, you can always go back there and get a nosh), they had packets of cashews and chocolate-covered gingerbread.

EO A terribly sad film about a lovable donkey which won the Jury Prize at Cannes last year and was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. It was SO sad that I don’t think I’ll ever watch it again, and I don’t say that with many movies.

Elvis. I watched it to see what the hype was about. A Baz Luhrmann film, it was a decent biopic, largely about Elvis’s manager Col. Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Well worth watching, and nominated for a few Oscars, but not a great film.

American Sniper. I had never seen this film, directed by Clint Eastwood, in its entirety. It’s about the life of Chris Kyle, the military’s most effective sniper of all time, who served four tours of duty in the Middle East. Made in 2014, it was the highest-grossing film of the year. Eastwood’s films are always watchable, and this one had plenty of action, plus the advantage that most of it was true. Bradley Cooper did a terrific acting job as Kyle.

The Departed. This terrific movie, made in 2006 by director Martin Scorsese, is a tortuous thriller with an all-star cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson (playing a Whitey Buler-esque South Boston crime boss), Martin Sheen, and Vera Farmiga. It’s about the attempt of the Boston police and the FBI to shut down crime in Southie, and the placing of moles within both the police and the mob. All the performances are superb, and the movie won four Oscars (one for Best Picture and one for Best Director). If you haven’t seen it, you must.

The Lake House. I watched this 2006 movie for one reason: to see Sandra Bullock, with whom I’ve always been smitten. (Where has she been lately?). It’s a romance also starring Keanu Reeves and was based on an earlier Korean film. It was slight, but of course if you’re smitten with Bullock, you can’t take your eyes off of her. The plot: two lovers somehow write letters back and forth in time, separated by two years. They finally meet and all is well. It was filmed in Chicago, and I swear that one of the scenes was filmed in the office where my dentist works.

Love and Other Drugs. I watched the last half of the 2010 film because I watched the first half on my way to Poland, knowing that we’d land before I finished it. It’s a “rom com” (I hate that phrase) starring Anne Hathway as a 26-year-old with early-onset Parkinson’s, and Jake Gylenhall as a Pfizer drug representative. A slight movie, watchable but that’s about it.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are on the prowl.

Hili: Statistically, something may be over there. Szaron: Here as well.

In Polish:

Hili: Statystycznie rzecz biorąc, tam może coś być. Szaron: Tu też.