Sunday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*I just discovered this on Lawrence Krauss’s Substack site but found only one confirmation in the news: the Spanish paper El Mundo: Evolutionary geneticist Francisco Ayala has died at 88: one week before his 89th birthay. Krauss gives a personal take, while El Mundo and Wikipedia (which needs to have his date of death added) the facts of his life. Ayala loomed large in the field when I was younger, and was at UC Davis when I was doing my postdoc (he later moved to UC Irvine). John Avise, whose pictures will appear shortly, was his student. More later as I’m writing this in a rush. I’ll just note that both my advisor Dick Lewontin and Francisco were students of Theodosius Dobzhansky, but there was no love lost between them. Oh, and when I first met Ayala at Rockefeller University (in Dobzhansky’s lab), he was dressed in priestly garb, for he was a Dominican priest before he took off his collar to become a geneticist.

*Russia is trying to achieve its first big victory in Ukraine by capturing the city of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks on Saturday in fighting around the partly encircled city of Bakhmut, which has come down to a yard-by-yard battle for vital roads that supply the city’s defenders. But the Ukrainian military acknowledged that soldiers inside the city were now encircled on three sides by a combined force of the Russian Army and the Wagner private military company, which includes fighters recruited from prisons. On Friday, the company’s owner, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, taunted President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in a video, saying that only one road remained open to the west of Bakhmut, a city in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian commanders say that a counterattack this past week pushed Russian forces away from at least one of the embattled roads into the city, for the moment easing resupply for troops inside.

In any case, the seven-month battle for Bakhmut — Russia’s longest-running sustained assault since the invasion last year — is now being decided by seesaw fighting around the rural roads, which cut through rolling, grassy hills and small villages to the west of the city. The AP reports that civilians are fleeing like rats leaving a sinking ship: Pressure from Russian forces mounted Saturday on Ukrainians hunkered down in Bakhmut, as residents attempted to flee with help from troops who Western analysts say may be preparing to withdraw from the key eastern stronghold. A woman was killed and two men were badly wounded by shelling while trying to cross a makeshift bridge out of the city in Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian troops who were assisting them. A Ukrainian army representative who asked not to be named for operational reasons told The Associated Press that it was now too dangerous for civilians to leave Bakhmut by vehicle and that people had to flee on foot instead. Ceiling Cat, pray press down your heavenly paw and crush the Russian forces!

*Now that we’re out of Afghanistan, the Taliban (as predicted), is up to its old tricks. Not only have they reneged on their promise to allow full schooling for girls, but now they’re voiding thousands of legal divorces granted by the previous government, effectively turning remarried divorcées into adulterers who could face prison or husbands they divorced on the grounds of abuse:

Former judges and lawyers estimate that thousands of Afghan women who earlier secured divorces without a husband’s consent are now in danger under Taliban rule, facing potential imprisonment and violent reprisals.

The “one-sided” divorces under the previous government were largely granted to women trying to escape abusive or drug-addicted husbands, according to the former judges and lawyers. Since that government’s collapse in 2021, power has shifted in the favor of the divorced husbands, especially those with Taliban ties.

Changes to the country’s marriage laws are another wrenching example of how the Taliban has stripped women of their rights. Taliban rule also has severely restricted their access to education and employment, banned them from public parks and mandated ultraconservative female dress.

*There’s a new anti-free-speech bill pending in the Florida legislature under the aegis of Governor DeSantis. According to the NYT, which in an editorial argues that “Florida is trying to take away the American right to speak freely,” the bill severely weakens the protection journalists (and citizens) have against defamation claims (defamation not protected by the First Amendment has been outlined by the courts). Here is some of the gutting of the standing law Florida is trying to promulgate:

The bill represents a dangerous threat to free expression in the United States, not only for the news media, but for all Americans, whatever their political beliefs. There’s still time for Florida lawmakers to reject this crude pandering and ensure that their constituents retain the right to free speech. “This isn’t just a press issue,” said Bobby Block, executive director of Florida’s First Amendment Foundation. “This is a death-to-public-discourse bill. Everyone, even conservatives, would have to second-guess themselves whenever they open their mouths to speak or sit in front of a keyboard.” The bill is an explicit effort to eviscerate a 1964 Supreme Court decision, The New York Times Company v. Sullivan. This bulwark of First Amendment law requires public figures to prove a news organization engaged in what the court called “actual malice” to win a defamation case. By preventing lawsuits based on unintentional mistakes, the decision freed news organizations to pursue vigorous reporting about public officials without fear of paying damages. The decision has even been applied by lower courts to bloggers and other speakers who make allegations about public figures.

Get a load of this (emphasis is mine):

It would change the definition of actual malice to include any allegation that is “inherently improbable” — an impossibly vague standard — or that is based on what it calls an “unverified” statement by an anonymous source. In fact, it says that all anonymous statements, a crucial tool for investigative reporting, are “presumptively false” for the purposes of a defamation case. Anonymous sources were the basis for much of The Washington Post’s coverage of Watergate and The Times’s exposure of the Bush administration’s domestic eavesdropping program in 2005, among many other examples of journalism with significant impact. Under the bill, a public figure would no longer need to show actual malice to win a defamation case if the allegation against the figure wasn’t related to the reason for the person’s public status. So if a person is publicly known for being elected president or governor, and a news organization publishes an investigation about that person’s private or business life unrelated to elected office, that report would not get the special liability protection provided by the Sullivan decision.

The bill goes much further than this attempt to hobble the press. It makes it clear that the new defamation rules would also apply to any single “utterance on the internet,” which could mean a tweet or a Facebook post written by anyone, or “any one presentation to an audience,” which could include statements made at school board hearings and other public meetings. In a direct attack on a key aspect of free expression, it says that whenever someone is accused of discriminating against others on the basis of race, gender or sexual orientation, that accusation is automatically considered enough to sue for defamation. Any person accused of bigotry based on sexual orientation or gender identity could file a defamation lawsuit and be virtually guaranteed of winning by saying the discrimination was based on personal religious or scientific beliefs. The penalty for calling someone a bigot would be a minimum of $35,000. The bill will almost surely pass the Florida House and perhaps the Florida Senate, and DeSantis will sign it. The aim is to have someone appeal that law, so that ultimately the Supreme Court will overturn the Sullivan protections. His opposition to free speech is yet another good reason why DeSantis shouldn’t be President. *Speaking of the decline of America caused by Republicans, the Utah legislature has passed a law banning abortion clinics in the state, allowing abortions only in hospitals. The governor (a Republican too, of course) says he’ll sign the bill. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. The move comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, returning the power to regulate abortions to states. Cox told reporters that he will sign the legislation, which also clarifies the definition of abortion to address legal liability concerns providers voiced about the way exceptions are worded in state law — a provision that he and Republican lawmakers called a compromise. . . . The measure is one of several that members of Utah’s Republican-supermajority statehouse has passed this year while abortion restrictions approved in years past are on hold because of a state court injunction. It has faced fierce opposition from business, civil liberties and abortion rights groups, including Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, which operates three of the four abortion clinics in the state. . . .Republican lawmakers’ push to shutter abortion clinics comes as red states throughout the country work to implement restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that enshrined a constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years. In Utah, the ruling triggered two previously passed laws — a 2019 ban on abortion after 18 weeks and a 2020 ban on abortions regardless of trimester, with several exceptions including for instances of risk to maternal health as well as rape or incest reported to the police. The state Planned Parenthood affiliate sued over the 2020 ban, and in July, a state court delayed implementing it until legal challenges could be resolved. The 18-week ban has since been de facto law. The new law will refuse to license new abortion clinics after May and not renew the licenses of existing clinics after they expire. Last year, 61% of all abortions took place in clinics. If the 2020 ban goes into effect, there will be almost no abortions.

*In a rare hate-crime conviction when a white person is the object of hate, two native Hawaiians have each been sentenced to 50 and 78 months in prison, respectively, for beating up a white man—because he was white.

A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. detained pending sentencing scheduled for March 2, and marshals moved to handcuff the two men after the verdict was announced in the afternoon.

The long sentence for assault is largely due to the classification of this as a “hate crime” (the first conviction of Native Hawaiians for such a crime on whites) and the fact that this was a federal rather than a state charge.

*Finally, Jack the Cat has moved to a new place in Jamaica Plain, and continues to heal nicely. He’s in great shape!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are having a chinwag on the front porch, and Szaron’s being a downer:

Szaron: Buds have appeared on the lilac bushes. Hili: It’s high time. Szaron: They say frost is coming.





From Frits, the European distribution of belief in the multiple lives of cats (they’re never an even number). I wonder how those numbers came to be.

From reader Pliny the in Between at the Far Corner Cafe:

From Bad Cat Clothing:

I haven’t heard for sure who’s poisoning the Iranian schoolgirls, but Masih assumes it’s the regime. But somebody who worships Allah doesn’t want girls to learn, and their parents go with Maish’s theory about the culprits:

Parents of the school girls who are being poisoned took to the streets and blaming the regime for series of chemical attacks on school girls in Iran:

“Revolutionary Guards! you are our ISIS “

this is the slogan heard in Tehran today. pic.twitter.com/MRfWVn2npF… https://t.co/dK15Hpe5Oz — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 4, 2023

Ricky Gervais and his wife are in Prague:

From Malcolm. What is this cat doing? (Sound up.)

pic.twitter.com/fWlwFQ2WJQ — cats being illegal smol guys (@illegalsmolguys) March 3, 2023

From Gravelinspector. Remember the UK government contemplating to exterminate all the nation’s cats at the start of the pandemic? Here’s who nipped that in the bud.

Former health minister reveals govt considered ordering the culling of pet cats at the start of the pandemic, before intervention from high-ranking official: pic.twitter.com/GGCEoa45mJ — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 2, 2023

From Simon: the Health Minister describes The Worst Idea Ever:

Hard not to take this personally https://t.co/z8QYcATfJw — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 1, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who lived but ten days after arrival:

5 March 1917 | A Polish Jew, Lejbus Herblik, was born in Miechów. A shoemaker. In #Auschwitz from 6 June 1942.

No. 37496

He perished in the camp 10 days later. pic.twitter.com/BQDl0D65Di — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 5, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. First, a hen and a drake headed for a good time out:

They are on a date 🥰 pic.twitter.com/coPzvJCfh1 — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 4, 2023

You may have seen this one before:

I’m not sure where this bridge is in Chicago, but we have plenty like it:

34,000 passengers a day ride across this bridge in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DDay5MGdJz — MC Squared (@mcsquared34) March 3, 2023