John Avise is back today with his weekly batch of themed bird photos. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Lonely and Sad Birds?
As judged solely by their official common names, each of the following birds must be rather lonely and perhaps sad. So that’s the theme of this week’s post. The state where each photo was taken is indicated in parentheses.
Solitary Sandpiper, Tringa solitaria (Michigan):
Another Solitary Sandpiper (Louisiana):
Solitary Vireo, Vireo solitarius (this species was recently split up by taxonomists and its new name is the Blue-headed Vireo) (Florida):
Townsend’s Solitaire, Myadestes townsendi (California):
Hermit Warbler, Setophaga occidentalis (California):
Another Hermit Warbler (California):
Hermit Thrush, Catharus guttatus (California):
Another Hermit Thrush (California):
Mourning Dove, Zenaida macroura (California):
Another Mourning Dove (California):
6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Thank you! These are lovely!
Taking a random opportunity to comment on these which are _always_ a delight, esp. on a Sunday morn :
Ah – perfect.
Interesting theme! Pretty birds.
The only times I’ve ever seen Townsend’s solitaires is in a flock. They migrate through here in spring and fall, usually at Quarai (3 miles from us), but once in a while at my feeders, looking for a drink of water. My bird water is heated, so even when it’s cold, they can still get a drink.
Beautiful shots, as always John. Thanks for sharing these!
Thanks, John. Curious about your observations of Mourning Doves in SoCal (and elsewhere) vs Eurasian Collared Doves. My casual (I’m not a birder) and quite local (Central Valley east of SF) observations: I can’t recall when I first heard the latter in our trees (15-20 years ago?), and it was another month or 3 before I actually saw one, and had to look up its ID. Within a few years they became very plentiful, and I haven’t seen a Mourning Dove nearby for many years.TIA.