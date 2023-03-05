John Avise is back today with his weekly batch of themed bird photos. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Lonely and Sad Birds? As judged solely by their official common names, each of the following birds must be rather lonely and perhaps sad. So that’s the theme of this week’s post. The state where each photo was taken is indicated in parentheses. Solitary Sandpiper, Tringa solitaria (Michigan):

Another Solitary Sandpiper (Louisiana):

Solitary Vireo, Vireo solitarius (this species was recently split up by taxonomists and its new name is the Blue-headed Vireo) (Florida):

Townsend’s Solitaire, Myadestes townsendi (California):

Hermit Warbler, Setophaga occidentalis (California):

Another Hermit Warbler (California):

Hermit Thrush, Catharus guttatus (California):

Another Hermit Thrush (California):

Mourning Dove, Zenaida macroura (California):

Another Mourning Dove (California):