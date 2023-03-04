The 2023 Golden Steve Award nominations

Each year (see here) my nephew Steven, a movie buff and critic who proclaims himself a far better judge of cinema than is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, comes up with his equivalent of the Oscars: the renowned “Golden Steve Awards”. There is no modesty here, but the proclamation of the best of last year’s cinema, bar none. (This dogmatism must run in the family!) He added this in his email:

Here’s this year’s crop. At age 96, Mel Brooks has become my all-time oldest nominee!

The award season begins with his list of nominees, some of which I present here (there are other categories as well). As he notes in his introduction below, the winners will be announced on April 1.

Presenting…the 2022 Golden Steve Awards. Far and away the most coveted of motion picture accolades, Golden Steves are frequently described as the Oscars without the politics. Impervious to bribery, immune to ballyhoo, unswayed by sentiment, and riddled with integrity, this committee of one might be termed in all accuracy “fair-mindedness incarnate.” Over 200 of the year’s most acclaimed features were screened prior to the compilation of this ballot. First, some caveats: 1) Owing to a lifelong suspicion of prime numbers, each category comprises six nominees, not five. 2) A film can be nominated in only one of the following categories: Best Animated Feature, Best Non-Fiction Film, Best Foreign Language Film. Placement is determined by the Board of Governors. Said film remains eligible in all other fields. 3) This list is in no way connected with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—a fact that should be apparent from its acumen. Please look elsewhere for Oscar analysis. Winners will be announced on Saturday, April 1. And now, the worthy nominees (click the screenshot to read them all):

The nominees, by category:

Best Picture Aftersun

Benediction

EO

The Fabelmans

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer Best Director Davy Chou, Return to Seoul

Terence Davies, Benediction

Alice Diop, Saint Omer

Jerzy Skolimowski, EO

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun Best Actor Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Caleb Landry Jones, Nitram

Jack Lowden, Benediction

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Mark Rylance, The Outfit Best Actress Cate Blanchett, Tar

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Rebecca Hall, Resurrection

Vicky Krieps, Corsage

Park Ji-min, Return to Seoul

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie Best Supporting Actor Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Alex Lutz, Vortex

Matthew Maher, Funny Pages

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Actress Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judy Davis, Nitram

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss, Tar

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guslagie Malanda, Saint Omer Best Foreign Language Film EO (Jerzy Skolimowski)

Fabian: Going to the Dogs (Dominik Graf)

No Bears (Jafar Panahi)

Return to Seoul (Davy Chou)

RRR (S.S. Rajamouli)

Saint Omer (Alice Diop)

There are five other categories, and Mel Brooks is nominated for “Best Original Song,” “At the Automat,” The Automat. Here’s the song:

As usual, I’ve seen almost none of the nominated movies or performances. Of all the Best Picture nominees, I’ve seen only “The Fabelmans”, and I thought it was so-so. And where is “Tár”? But Steven’s nominations are not to be sniffed at, for he’s introduced me to many good movies I wouldn’t have seen otherwise (“Tokyo Story” is one).

Of the other movies mentioned for performances, I have seen “Tár”, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which I thought was a stinkeroo and couldn’t finish watching. (I did love “Tár and “The Banshees of Inisherin”.) I want to watch “EO” badly, as it’s been on many best-movie lists, but I haven’t had time.

If you’ve seen any of the nominated films, or want to weigh in on the nominations, please do so below. And, of course, come back on April 1 to see the winners, which according to Steven represent the genuine best in cinema.