The New Zealand Herald does a hit job on Dawkins

Richard Dawkins made a short visit to New Zealand last week, during which he went after the concept of Mātauranga Māori (MM)—the indigenous “way of knowing”—as a supposed replacement for science. (The government has decreed that MM be taught as coequal to science in secondary-school classrooms, although this “way of knowing is a melange of practical knowledge, religion, traditional stories, morality, and superstition.) I posted about Dawkins’s visit here, noting that he’d written a “diary piece” in the Spectator that was critical of MM as science (though not as anthropology or sociology).
I knew this would cause a kerfuffle, and, sure enough, the New Zealand Herald, the country’s biggest newspaper, put out a hit piece on Dawkins. Click below to read it; if it’s paywalled you can read it archived here.
The piece first describes what Dawkins said in his Spectator piece, not neglecting to mention that Elon Musk issued a brief tweet seconding Richard’s thoughts. When you read the piece, notice the dry, almost sarcastic way that Dawkins’s views are reported—in a manner guaranteed to irritate the woke. He even mentioned the giant flightless moas which were, of course, hunted to extinction by the Māori. That’s almost taboo to say, though it’s true. (Richard didn’t mention that they also destroyed much of the Northa and South Island’s forest by burning and agriculture. Some “stewards of the environment”!)
Where the knife goes into Dawkins is when the paper calls for comment only on one person: Dr. Tara McAllister, a Kiwi (and Māori) freshwater ecologist whose research career has largely morphed into a series of papers attacking the racism and white supremacy of Kiwi science and trying to gain scientific equity for MM. In fact, McAllister won a research award from New Zealand’s Royal Society largely for an incendiary paper called “50 reasons why there are no Māori in your science department.” Although she says the article was “somewhat cheeky”, it is in fact dead serious, basically accusing the whole New Zealand academic establishment—and the seven Auckland Uni professors who, in the infamous Listener letter, said that MM was not equivalent to science—of being riddled with racism. Here are the first eight reasons (the people named in #1 are the signers of the Listener letter):
I’m sorry, but the Māori are not victims: the government is turning education inside out trying to give indigenous people more research money , positions, and power, and people like McAllister are furthering this enterprise by claiming that, contrary to facts, they are all victims. (Yes, they were once discriminated against by “colonists”, but now they’re the most lauded group in the country.) It’s not wrong to say that McAllister is making her career by playing the “racist” card to gain more power for MM. And shame once again on New Zealand’s Royal Society for giving her an award for such a vile, divisive, and inaccurate paper.
At any rate, McAllister is the only Kiwi scientist quoted about what Dawkins said in the Spectator piece, and everything she says is negative. So much for getting different points of view! (And yes, they exist, though most Kiwis who oppose the government’s police censor themselves lest they lose their jobs.)
McAllister criticizes Dawkins for his lack of expertise in MM and, of course, for being a racist. Her quotes take up half the article, and remember, this paper represents New Zealand’s most mainstream media. Here’s the article’s second half:
Dr Tara McAllister, whose research has sought to address the under-representation of indigenous scholars in academia, responded to Dawkins’ column.
“It is boring, embarrassing, inaccurate and full of racist tropes,” she told the Herald.
“It is clear Richard Dawkins has no expertise on mātauranga.”
She said Dawkins’ comments were damaging and – like the public letter from the University of Auckland professors – “function to embolden other racist scientists in Aotearoa”.
“Dawkins’ comments are, however, a great example of how clearly white supremacy is ingrained in Western sciences globally, and how colonising scientists continue to attempt to undermine the global resurgence of indigenous knowledge, which I will incorporate into my teaching and research,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It is abundantly clear that Dawkins knows nothing about mātauranga Māori.
“We have plenty of experts in mātauranga, like Rereata Makiha, Rangi Matamua and Ocean Mercier. Richard Dawkins is clearly not one of them. He has no relevancy here in Aotearoa.”
McAllister said there was “a very long history” of mātauranga Māori being excluded and marginalised in Aotearoa since colonisation.
“I believe that its incorporation into the curriculum, in principle, is an important step in the right direction,” she said.
Notice her claim that Dawkins and the signers of the Listener letter were racists and colonizers, that Dawkins can’t criticize MM as science because he knows nothing about it (believe me, you don’t have to be an expert to see that it’s by no means coequal to science), that all criticism of MM is “racist” (it isn’t; read Dawkins’s piece, for he says nothing racist), and that MM should be incorporated into the curriculum, certainly as science. If the last bit is what she truly feels, than she knows LESS about MM than Dawkins does. Part of MM involves empirical knowledge, but most of it has nothing to do with what we think of as modern science.
Four things are clear to me from reading this article and from following the government’s woke path in New Zealand
1.) Scientists there are fighting a losing battle, largely because they are prevented from speaking out by fear of losing their jobs (see Richard’s Spectator piece). Yet despite this, I get at least one or two emails a day from Kiwi scientists objecting to the takeover of academia and science by MM.
2.) The indigenization of Kiwi academics is being helped along and promoted by the mainstream media who crank out biased pieces like this.
3.) The fear of Kiwi scientists and other academics to speak out on this issue—and a frank discussion really is needed—is driven by their fear of being called “racists”.. And nobody is better at wielding the “racist” and “white supremacist” trope than the prize-winning Dr. McAllister.
4.) New Zealand’s Royal Society remains a joke. Imagine giving a “research prize” to McAllister for her promotion of MM as science, especially the victimization narrative in her “50 reasons” paper.
13 thoughts on “The New Zealand Herald does a hit job on Dawkins”
Recommended reading: “The Victim Cult” by Marke Milke.
What pernicious nonsense. The only “science” mentioned is the reference to navigation in her paper.
And once again, the Powers That Be are invoking the god Inclusion. This brings up memories of our experiences of being the only kid not invited to the birthday party, which has nothing to do with evaluating whether or not MM is a form of science.
At issue, as usual, is the definition. In this case its for “science.”
“This is how WE do science.”
No, it’s not. Science consists of methods that eliminate bias as much as possible, which involves trying to convince those scientists who don’t agree with your findings. It’s universal knowledge, not separate perspectives.
It’s Argument from Folklore. As fallacious as the Argument from Authority.
I see that McAllister calls Dawkins racist, but provides no examples to back up that nasty, and likely libellous, assertion. His remarks about the ubiquitous use of Māori words in NZ publications are quoted, together with his remarks about the prevalence of the low number of speakers of the language, but aren’t challenged in the article so presumably are close to the truth? I’m sure she would have enjoyed correcting him if he was in error.
You don’t need to be an expert in astrology to know that it’s not valid or comparable to astrophysics.
You don’t need to be an expert in creationism to know that it’s not valid or comparable to evolutionary biology.
You don’t need to be an expert in Biblical exegesis to know that Genesis is not valid as being comparable to geology and history.
You don’t need to be an expert in homoeopathy to know that it is not valid or comparable to medicine.
You don’t need to be an expert in the Maori equivalents of the above to know that they’re not comparable to science.
And saying so is not “racist” if you’d same exactly the same about white, European folk mythology, which indeed I just did.
The claim that you need to be an expert on such-and-such to be allowed to criticize it is an established fallacy known as The Courtier’s Reply. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Courtier%27s_reply. That is but one of numerous failings in this “rebuttal”.
For some reason sociology 101 people can’t see the difference of ‘something’ and ‘the sociology of that something’. Science is not a racist colonizer construct, it is a method that can be used for good or wrong or indifferent reasons by different people, It can be used to enslave people and it can be used to free slaves.
Anyway, ‘Maori folklore is science because you’re a racist’ is not a rebuttal to Dawkins.
It is just more sociology 101 nonsense.
There are significant questions about how to recognize early science as science. We can recognize Mesopotamian astronomy in part because of their having made a significant astronomical discovery, that the sightings of Venus in the early morning are sightings of the same celestial object as sightings in the evening of what one might have thought was a different celestial object. This depended on written records. Early proto-science can’t get very far if it is totally dependent on tradition and memory. The astronomical discovery stands. It is not part of “Western science”, but part of science. We calculate the period of Venus more accurately, but we share the concept of Venus having a calculable period.
” …how clearly white supremacy is ingrained in Western sciences globally, and how colonising scientists continue to attempt to undermine the global resurgence of indigenous knowledge, which I will incorporate into my teaching and research,” she said.”
We of course invite Tara McAllister to incorporate indigenous knowledge into the working of her cellphone, her mode of transportation, and her medical treatment in case of illness.
McAllister’s message does raise more serious implications. One is the fact that she received a “research” award for the screed entitled “50 reasons why there are no Māori in your science department.” That she considers this “research” is no surprise, but that the Royal Society does is part of the trend to insert what the US calls DEI into everything, including the definition of “research”. And what, beside the culture of complaint, will this DEI-infused “research” of our futue consist of? McAllister, and apparently the NZ educational establishment, have the answer: the “resurgence of indigenous knowledge”. Good luck with that. We can look forward to MM in engineering, shamanism and Nattuvaidyam in medical schools, renewed attention to cupping and leeching, and space exploration based on indigenous knowledge of the stars. Good luck with all of that.
Hey John,
,
I was about to reply to this peculiar diatribe against ” racist ” western intellectual and scientific traditions, but you said what I was thinking much better! I share theses discussions with my students and I will use your incisive parody to great advantage. I teach critical thinking in the visual arts ( Drawing and Studio Art). Jim
Having been an anthropologist for about 50 years I have come to know a multitude of “world views.” One could just as easily compel the christian world to follow the words of the Bible to guide their work. Or the Indian, or the Muslim or the Inuit, of every culture of the world. Richard Dawkins may irritate New Zealanders, but coping with the world as it is requires modern science. Electricity?, Mechanized vehicles -like cars and airplanes?, and don’t forget modern medicine. Don’t get sick. Michael Scullin
Since those who might steer this thing are either (a) unrepentant revolutionaries, or (b) wisely staying in shelter, it appears the only way this can play out is that after some years there will be unmistakable declining performance in New Zealand science. That will inspire an unfortunate political shift in a more conservative direction, and that will be the only way to navigate the country out of this mess.
Well it’s pretty clear what the woke veiw on MM is but it is also clear the Herald is not interested on a serious discussion.
Being right leaning (the Herald) I’m sceptical of their motivation. There are historical reasons for this stance. All the same, it let the NZ public down by not engaging in a full public dialogue.
The yelling Dr McAllister does not seem to have a clue what science is and how it proceeds. For her benefit it has no tribe, ideology,…facts, truths reveal themselves to any who look and inquire.
When you commit to racism to defeat racism we’re nowhere.