Richard Dawkins touts science above indigenous “ways of knowing” in New Zealand

Just this week Richard Dawkins made a quick trip to New Zealand to give talks, interviews, and podcasts. Much of what he involved evaluating the merit of Mātauranga Māori—the indigenous “way of knowing” that includes practical knowledge, ideology, superstition, tradition, religion, and morality—as a competitor to modern science. I’ve written about this issue a gazillion times on this site (see here for a collection of links), arguing, along with the seven professors at Auckland Uni who signed a letter to The Listener, that while MM should be taught in anthropology or sociology class, it is not even close to being itself “science”. Richard has also promulgated this view.
But despite the palpable incompatibility between MM and modern science, the New Zealand government is going full steam ahead on teaching MM in science classes—indeed, in replacing the entire educational system of the country with a Māori-infused curriculum. It’s fine, of course, to be inclusive by adding local values and history (and some practical methods) to national education, but New Zealand is surrendering wholesale—and that includesits science funding—to the will of the indigenous people, although they comprise fewer than 17% of the inhabitants. In its behavior, including peppering government documents and decree with Māori words (as Richard notes, few, even among the Māori, speak the language), New Zealand is the wokest country I know of. Those who oppose this risk public opprobrium and even their jobs, so one hears little about the science/indigenous knowledge clash in the NZ press. It is a Land of the Cowed.
Richard is featured today in two article in UK papers: a report in the Times and his own take in a Spectator “diary entry. I give the headlines below, but it’s likely that both are paywalled. I therefore also give links to the archived articles, which are free. Try clicking the screenshots and, if that doesn’t work, go to the archived links I’ll give.
As you see, Richard didn’t pull any punches about MM vs. science during his visit. I expect this will cause a huge kerfuffle in New Zealand, but it’s about time that people stopped being cowards about this issue and debated it honestly. People like Richard and I are foreigners and have nothing to fear, but many Kiwis can and have lost their jobs for speaking up against the fulminating indigenization of their country.
First, Richard’s own report on his visit to NZ in the Spectator. Click below, and if it doesn’t work you’ll find it archived here. I’ll give a few excepts from each piece.
Some snippets, written with passion and Dawkins’s characteristic panache. The “magnificent seven” are the seven Auckland Uni profs who spoke up for science in The Listener. (Two are now deceased.)
Perhaps the most disagreeable aspect of this sorry affair is the climate of fear. We who don’t have a career to lose should speak out in defence of those who do. The magnificent seven are branded heretics by a nastily zealous new religion, a witch-hunt that recalls the false accusations against J.K. Rowling and Kathleen Stock. Professor Kendall Clements was removed from teaching evolution at the University of Auckland, after the School of Biological Sciences Putaiao Committee submitted the following recommendation: ‘We do not feel that either Kendall or Garth should be put in front of students as teachers. This is not safe for students…’ Not safe? Who are these cringing little wimps whose ‘safety’ requires protection against free speech? What on earth do they think a university is for?
To grasp government intentions requires a little work, because every third word of the relevant documents is in Māori. Since only 2 per cent of New Zealanders (and only 5 per cent of Māoris) speak that language, this again looks like self-righteous virtue-signalling, bending a knee to that modish version of Original Sin which is white guilt. Mātauranga Māori includes valuable tips on edible fungi, star navigation and species conservation (pity the moas were all eaten). Unfortunately it is deeply invested in vitalism. New Zealand children will be taught the true wonder of DNA, while being simultaneously confused by the doctrine that all life throbs with a vital force conferred by the Earth Mother and the Sky Father. Origin myths are haunting and poetic, but they belong elsewhere in the curriculum. The very phrase ‘western’ science buys into the ‘relativist’ notion that evolution and big bang cosmology are just the origin myth of white western men, a narrative whose hegemony over ‘indigenous’ alternatives stems from nothing better than political power. This is pernicious nonsense. Science belongs to all humanity. It is humanity’s proud best shot at discovering the truth about the real world.
No punches pulled! I love “cringing little wimps”, but the whole piece rings with righteous anger.
And below is the ending, which is pure Dawkins (“Kia ora” is Maori for “hello,” but literally means something like “Good health to you.”):
Postscript on the flight out: Air New Zealand think it a cute idea to invoke Māori gods in their safety briefing. Imagine if British Airways announced that their planes are kept aloft by the Holy Ghost in equal partnership with Bernoulli’s Principle and Newton’s First Law. Science explains. It lightens our darkness. Science is the poetry of reality. It belongs to all humanity. Kia Ora!
And the report from the Times, which you can also find archived here.
This is really just the Times reporting on what Richard wrote in The Spectator, but there’s a bit of extra background information:
The evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins has hit out at the New Zealand government for proposing to teach traditional Maori mythology as equal to modern science.
The government of the former prime minister Jacinda Ardern proposed adding Matauranga Maori, or “Ways of Knowing” to the science curriculum, provoking a furious row. The proposal was put forward by the ministry of education, led at the time by Chris Hipkins, who succeeded Ardern after her shock resignation in January.
The government has taken several steps to incorporate indigenous beliefs into government policy over recent years. In 2017, the Ardern administration granted legal personhood to the Whanganui River, closing one of New Zealand’s longest-running court battles. The Maori had campaigned for more than a century to secure legal protection for the river, and the ruling prompted other countries to grant legal rights to natural treasures.
Dawkins is a long-term critic of Matauranga Maori. In a 2021 letter to the Royal Society of New Zealand, he wrote: “Science classes are emphatically not the right place to teach scientific falsehoods. Creationism is still bollocks even if it is indigenous bollocks.”
Richard Dawkins states the obvious, obvious for those not into the guilt ridden PC/woke cult. A great diatribe, IMMO.
There is indeed some real, genuine criticism of colonialism (I think about all acknowledge that). However, giving in to the PC/woke cult won’t help to remedy past injustices, but it will create new injustices, and more importantly, confusion and ignorance. A lose-lose situation.
I used to have great sympathy for Adern, and was happy when she was elected, but I’m really at a loss of words for this ridiculous promotion of MM (valuable as MM might be in itself) as actual science.
That’s a very nice (if short) piece by Prof. Dawkins in The Spectator, written with the grace and wit we’ve long grown accustomed to expect from him (at least in all fora save Twitter).
Will people in the hospitals in New Zealand be given the choice of being treated by Māori science or modern medicine? If so, it would be interesting to see which one they chose?
Apparently the Polynesians may have extinguished seventeen per cent of all the bird species on earth as they expanded through the Pacific. Worth considering when we consult their “ways of knowing” for tips on species conservation.
The visit of Richard Dawkins seems to have been greeted by a deafening silence in the media; itself an eloquent testimony to the brain-death and cowardice that characterises most (but mercifully, not quite all) New Zealand society.
Dawkins is brave to go into the lion’s den—even if his legacy is not at risk. Short, clear, brilliant as always.
Sadly, I missed Dawkins’ lecture tour to Keyaurastan New Zealand.
A bit of detail on the reference to the Air NZ safety video, which until recently used to be quirky and entertaining. Dawkins may be gratified to know that last year I made a formal written complaint about it to Dame Fran Walsh, Board Chair of Air NZ — though I have not received even an acknowledgement. Bear in mind that the nation is 11% of Pacific Island descent, 16% Asian, and 17 % Maori; yet the safety video ONLY featured Maori culture with nil Asian faces. Its grand climax featured CGI of a Maori ‘sky waka’ , that is, a paddle canoe, as it took the skies, with the clear implication that a Boeing 787 or 777 was the spiritual heir of Maori paddle canoes as a transportation mode.
Last year when I flew to Japan and back, for one leg I sat beside a fellow NZer of Asian descent. He looked at me after the video and said, ‘People who look like us, and our cultures, will never appear on these videos’. My complaint to Air NZ in part read, ‘Air NZ should save its postcolonial guilt videos for the NZ to USA/ Europe legs. Since over half of ANZ’s international long haul flights go to Singapore/China/Taiwan/S Korea/Japan, where half of the passengers are Asian, you should make your Asian flights feature ASIAN cultures and people on their videos. Why use this fatuous, imaginary ‘sky waka’? Have you not heard of Zheng He, who in the 14th C sailed the Indian ocean in Chinese junks with a capacity of 3000+ sailors for the largest ships? These are archaeologically attested. Since Auckland is 28% Asian, I look forward to ANZ videos on Asian flights featuring ocean-going Asian ships that dwarfed the capacities of jumbo jets over 600 years ago.’
Ramesh 49% Chinese 49% Indian 2% Denisovan
You will be pleased to know that the vast majority of the considerable number of comments to the Times article are 100% supportive of Richard.
A very typical one (if very tongue in cheek): “Why oh why can’t Dawkins just accept that Zeus turned himself into a swan and had intercourse with the Queen of Sparta? And if that’s true, why aren’t schools warning girls that they need to be very careful when feeding waterfowl especially swans?”
Quite so. And alongside the heteronormative scientist dogma of human biological reproduction we should also let “The Stork Theory” of where babies come from have equal space in the curriculum. Teach the controversy!
Richard Dawkins is like a good wine. The older he gets, the better his thoughts and explanations become. 🙂
Contrary to your suggestion that Richard Dawkins’ visit “will cause a huge kerfuffle in New Zealand,” it was almost completely ignore by our news media. Indeed, until I read about it in your posting today, I was completely unaware that he had recently been in New Zealand.
I consider myself a quite voracious consumer of news but had seen no mention of his visit on either of our main online news sources, Stuff (https://www.stuff.co.nz/) and The New Zealand Herald (https://www.nzherald.co.nz/).
On reading your piece I wondered whether I had missed something but no, when I did a search of both of the news sites above, I found no mention of the visit. Others may which to repeat my search for themselves and see if they have better luck finding something.
Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/searchresults?q=Dawkins
New Zealand Herald: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/search/Dawkins/
There was nothing in the Keyaurastan Herald online or in print, as you note above. However, the Keyaurastan Herald did have an article online, around the time of the Dawkins visit, with words to the effect about how Maori experts want more Rongoa matauranga medicine levered into the public healthcare system. By the way, Maori and Pacific peoples get across-the-board free covid antiviral medicine after turning age 50 [ regardless of their health status ] , while Whites and people like me have to wait until we turn age 65.
But seriously, I think this idea that indigenous “ways of knowing,” or, for that matter, intelligent design, are equal to modern science gains traction because of these hard-to-exterminate canards, namely, that science is based on faith and that atheism is a religion. These canards are the intellectual kudzu that keeps invading philosophical and political discourses. What can we do to rid ourselves of them?🤔
Just keep explaining why they’re kudzu! I have a refutation of the “science based on faith” one here:
https://slate.com/technology/2013/11/faith-in-science-and-religion-truth-authority-and-the-orderliness-of-nature.html