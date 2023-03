Find the copperhead snake!

“I took this picture while hiking on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina [Asheville] in August. My shoe had come untied and when I bent down to tie it I saw the first copperhead I’ve ever seen about 16 inches in front of my face.”

Anyway, there’s an Eastern copperhead snake )in the picture. Can you spot it? The reveal will be up at 1 p.m. Chicago time. If you find it, say so in the comments, but please don’t reveal its location. You can click the photo to enlarge it.