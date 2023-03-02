Like Tony Eales the other day, Jim Blilie sent photos celebrating a recent move. Jim’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

These photos celebrate our moving home to Washington state. I retired in March 2022 and embarked on an intensive almost year now. (I am just now starting to feel retired!) We worked dawn to dusk all of March 2022 preparing to sell our Minnesota home the first week of April. Jamie graduated high school in early June. Then began the move which wasn’t done until July 2022 (we still aren’t fully unpacked!). We were lucky to already own our retirement home in Klickitat County Washington, above the Columbia River Gorge, which we bought in 2001. Then were many intense start-up activities. We still need to build a planned new home, that will take better advantage of the views of Mount Adams and Mount Hood. Maybe in Q3/Q4 2023.

These are all photos from our local area here in southern Washington (some are in the part of Oregon very near our home). All photos are reduced in size (dumbed down some) in Photoshop Elements for emailing and posting.

First are some taken on our usual morning walk, right out of our front door. This is a short 2-mile walk my wife and I do almost every day (even in winter, with light duty crampons on our hiking boots!).

A walk in the clouds. Sun breaking through thin ground-level clouds. We frequently get low-lying clouds, I think because or our very close proximity to the Columbia River Gorge itself. This is a photo from my iphone 11: