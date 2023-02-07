A comment by Helen Pluckrose

In case you haven’t been reading the comments on yesterday’s post, “Three authors “problematize” rigor, objectivity, replicability, and yes, all the aspects of “colonizing and white Eurocentric science”, you’ll have missed a good comment by Helen Pluckrose. It was in fact so worth hearing that I’m putting it up again as a separate post. Helen, as you may know, is an author specializing in analysis of Critical Social Justice, and is co-author with James Lindsay of the excellent book Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything About Race, Gender, and Identity—and Why This Harms Everybody. You should read it. She was also, along with Lindsay and Peter Boghossian, one of the three perpetrators of the “Grievance studies” affair“, which submitted risible but bogus articles on social justice to academic journals, some of which were accepted.
Helen was responding to my critique of an article that appeared in the Journal of Social Issues, an article that called for the “decolonization” (i.e., dismantling) of traditional tools of scientific analysis, including “rigor”, “objectivity”, and “replicability,” all of which were said to be aspects of white culture used to oppress others. “Decolonization,” which once meant to remove aspects of a colonizer’s philosophy or practice in a country that had been colonized, like India, now simply means “get rid of antiwoke ideas and colonize with the ideas of Critical Social Justice.”
Anyway, Helen has some trenchant remarks about the “decolonize” trope STEM. Here’s her comment.
It is absolutely essential that we make more people aware of this aspect of the “Decolonise” movement, in particular. I don’t think I have ever seen anything more imperialist than claiming STEM to be white & Eurocentric. Complete ahistorical nonsense that can only be written by someone who has never had to try to work with the “maths” that existed before Europe adopted Arab numerals and maths. As a late medievalist, let me inform you that trying to do maths working in 7s over 20s in Roman numerals as Europeans did before this is a primary reason for so many calculations of anything from that period being wrong.
Aside from it being factually wrong to claim STEM to be white & Western, it is an insult to all the doctors, scientists & engineers the Western world needs to recruit from Africa and Asia to keep those fields running. If all the Indian, Nigerian and Pakistani Brits left for their former homelands or that of their parents and grandparents, the NHS would collapse, engineering would struggle and we’d be much diminished in output in science more broadly. As I have had to point out to anybody insisting that my critiques of fields using the approaches of Critical Social Justice are just a way to attack the work of “people of colour,” if that were actually my motivation, it would be medicine and technology I’d have to critique, not CSJ, as this is where black and brown Brits are most represented.
STEM, objectivity, rigour and replicability are not products of the West. Postmodernism and its latest incarnation “Critical Social Justice,” however, are. If you want to ‘decolonize’ Western “ways of knowing,” start by weeding out that one, not the development of science which has been a worldwide project for millennia, although Europe was a relative latecomer to it.
Meera Nanda is your best source for opposing the false claim that science is a Western phenomenon and that it needs decolonising.
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/03066150108438770
JAC: If you want a pdf of Nanda’s paper, just ask. But also be warned—it’s highly academic and is rough going.
The great J Needham (originally a biochemist, later the inspiration behind the publishing of the multi-volume Science and Civilization in China) devoted much attention to the question of why specifically “modern science” (i.e. since the so-called “scientific revolution” of the seventeenth-century) developed in the West (and nowhere else). The debate has not ceased since his death.
Another watershed publication in which the scientific revolution is discussed is :
The Two Cultures
C. P. Snow
… there’s a book with that essay and “another look” in one volume.
I think it it wrong to see the disparagement of “Western” mathematics, or other disciplines, as being a mistake or ignorance of the alternatives. It is a clear political move to discredit these disciplines, precisely because they are effective. Utopianism has increasingly been at war with Science as Science has continually proven various utopian schemes and projects to be unworkable, if not harmful. The facts are not on their side, and, rather than give up, they must do away with the facts. If the numbers don’t add up, change the way addition works.
Helen Pluckrose is one of my all time heroes, but she is not terribly well. At the end of this article
https://helenpluckrose.substack.com/p/what-do-i-do-now?utm_source=twitter&sd=pf
she says “Get up, get moving and get on, Pluckrose. How is the world to survive without you pedantically pointing out the differences between things like Critical Race Theory and Contemporary Critical Theories of Race?”. Quite so. The world needs you as you are one of the most articulate people around who can diagnose the ills of the postmodern world. I bought copies of Cynical Theories and gifted them to our President, Provost, and Vice Provost EDI. I fear they weren’t opened but at least it contributed a little to her finances.
Yes. Helen Pluckrose’s comment is excellent. Just imagine what will happen if today’s social warriors succeed and we’re forced to run the clock back to a time when mathematical principles really were local to their indigenous sources. Pathetic that we are having to deal with this made-up nonsense.
“… false claim that science is a Western phenomenon”
Alan Cromer, a Northeastern professor emeritus until he died in 2005, begs to differ.
https://www.amazon.com/Uncommon-Sense-Heretical-Nature-Science/dp/0195096363
This book contains an excellent history of objectivity. His claim is that while other cultures could “do” arithmetic and algebra, and make observations, the foundational root — the primacy of existence* — was not present. He makes a strong case that the West’s Enlightenment and subsequent Age of Reason (Copernicus, Galileo, and Newton) reconnected with the classical Greeks, to reveal objective reality. His wry comment was “not everyone was happy with what they saw.”
My add to that comment is, “while many scoff at objectivity, preferring emotion and whim, they are unembarrassed to take advantage of the stupendous wealth, comfort, and confidence that Western science has delivered.”
There also exists the issue of the “scientific method”, which many regard as a uniquely Western invention (perhaps dating as far back as F Bacon) and only much later adopted by other cultures.
Thank you JAC for calling attention to Helen Pluckrose’s comment on yesterday’s post. I almost never look back at previous day comments, closing out my reading of comments around 1100pm eastern u.s. time each night. And thank you Helen Pluckrose for adding your wisdom in this very confusing area to the discussion. I both consult and recommend to others your writings and videos. My crowd is generally in the 50-80 age range and leans toward science, engineering, and medical careers. We all find your comments extremely helpful. I believe that my first connection with your work was through this website a couple of years ago.
Thanks, I missed Helen’s excellent comment yesterday.
I would love to know what she thinks of her coauthor James Lindsey going off the deep end and becoming a right wing conspiracy theorist.
I think her comment, while true in some sense, also seems to be sidestepping the real issue, such that it probably doesn’t sound very convincing to people on either side of this debate.
While Europe and the West generally may have been “a relative newcomer” in some areas, there’s no denying that they more than made up for whatever late start they may have had. When the ‘decolonizers’ complain that too many mathematical and scientific ideas have white male names attached, so many in fact that the historical achievements of European men “dominate” and “overshadow” the contributions of women and people of color, they’re not wrong as far as that goes.
Yes, European math and science has some pre-European roots, and yes the Arabs for example were ahead in some ways in the distant past. That doesn’t mean that an accurate accounting of historical accomplishments would show that Europe’s contributions over most of the past 1000 years were anything less than completely dominant.
Helen Pluckrose seems to imply that this is a figment of our imagination – a false history. The ‘decolonizers’ say Europe’s dominance is due to a racist failure to recognize the equally great (or better) contributions of others due to us privileging our own way of knowing. Both, in a sense, seem to claim that Europe’s contributions really weren’t that great compared to the contributions of ‘people of color’. Okay, so where are their great mathematical and scientific accomplishments? Where is the African, Asian, Polynesian, or Amerindian Euclid, Gauss, Newton, Déscartes, Galois, and so on? Who among them probed the secrets of chemistry, medicine, or physics as deeply? I’m not saying they can’t make great accomplishments or that they aren’t doing so today. I’m saying that as a simple historical fact they didn’t seem to be doing nearly so much as Europe was in the 800 or so years prior to the 20th century. That’s the history that the decolonizers want to decolonize. And pointing to a few pre-European roots is not going to dissuade them.
