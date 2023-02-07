A comment by Helen Pluckrose

In case you haven’t been reading the comments on yesterday’s post, “Three authors “problematize” rigor, objectivity, replicability, and yes, all the aspects of “colonizing and white Eurocentric science”, you’ll have missed a good comment by Helen Pluckrose. It was in fact so worth hearing that I’m putting it up again as a separate post. Helen, as you may know, is an author specializing in analysis of Critical Social Justice, and is co-author with James Lindsay of the excellent book Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything About Race, Gender, and Identity—and Why This Harms Everybody. You should read it. She was also, along with Lindsay and Peter Boghossian, one of the three perpetrators of the “Grievance studies” affair“, which submitted risible but bogus articles on social justice to academic journals, some of which were accepted.

Helen was responding to my critique of an article that appeared in the Journal of Social Issues, an article that called for the “decolonization” (i.e., dismantling) of traditional tools of scientific analysis, including “rigor”, “objectivity”, and “replicability,” all of which were said to be aspects of white culture used to oppress others. “Decolonization,” which once meant to remove aspects of a colonizer’s philosophy or practice in a country that had been colonized, like India, now simply means “get rid of antiwoke ideas and colonize with the ideas of Critical Social Justice.”

Anyway, Helen has some trenchant remarks about the “decolonize” trope STEM. Here’s her comment.

It is absolutely essential that we make more people aware of this aspect of the “Decolonise” movement, in particular. I don’t think I have ever seen anything more imperialist than claiming STEM to be white & Eurocentric. Complete ahistorical nonsense that can only be written by someone who has never had to try to work with the “maths” that existed before Europe adopted Arab numerals and maths. As a late medievalist, let me inform you that trying to do maths working in 7s over 20s in Roman numerals as Europeans did before this is a primary reason for so many calculations of anything from that period being wrong. Aside from it being factually wrong to claim STEM to be white & Western, it is an insult to all the doctors, scientists & engineers the Western world needs to recruit from Africa and Asia to keep those fields running. If all the Indian, Nigerian and Pakistani Brits left for their former homelands or that of their parents and grandparents, the NHS would collapse, engineering would struggle and we’d be much diminished in output in science more broadly. As I have had to point out to anybody insisting that my critiques of fields using the approaches of Critical Social Justice are just a way to attack the work of “people of colour,” if that were actually my motivation, it would be medicine and technology I’d have to critique, not CSJ, as this is where black and brown Brits are most represented. STEM, objectivity, rigour and replicability are not products of the West. Postmodernism and its latest incarnation “Critical Social Justice,” however, are. If you want to ‘decolonize’ Western “ways of knowing,” start by weeding out that one, not the development of science which has been a worldwide project for millennia, although Europe was a relative latecomer to it. Meera Nanda is your best source for opposing the false claim that science is a Western phenomenon and that it needs decolonising. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/03066150108438770

JAC: If you want a pdf of Nanda’s paper, just ask. But also be warned—it’s highly academic and is rough going.