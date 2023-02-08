I just noticed this on the dashboard, and decided to proclaim it.
This is the 27,000th post on this site
February 8, 2023 • 6:30 am
10 thoughts on “This is the 27,000th post on this site”
You are certainly most prolific. Thank you for this blog, which I enjoy a great deal and to which I often refer in my blog. I have only written 1,600+ posts in 5+ years. I am such a slacker. 😉
Hooray (praised be ceiling cats) for PCC(E)! Here’s hoping for another thirty thou or more!
Congratulations! I wonder how many I have read.
Congratulations…an excellent milestone. Many years ago, when my brother was a visitor at the Institute for Advanced Study, he noted with amazement a colleague that he said “could create faster than I can understand”. I continue to be amazed at the breadth and depth of your daily reading and writing, and while it takes me a long time to read and understand even a good fraction the posts and references, I am convinced that they provide a trusted source of thinkers and writers that is not available via any mainstream media. Thank you!
And you don’t just post, but seem to read every reader comment and engage in conversation and clarification when appropriate.
“There’s a lot about Scottish politics in there that I don’t understand,”
Starting with the accent…
Congratulations!
I’ve got a lot of reading to do to catch up.
I haz a pleezd wif you tu!
Or 2^3 * 3^3 * 5^3
That’s the most interesting numerical property I can find.
Oh, and of course, here’s to many more posts numbering > 27,000!
I mean 27,000
27,000! is infinity, as I find by using any calculators within reach. Maybe someone can find a better way to express that – Graham’s Number, or something.
I also found :
ISO/IEC 27000-series
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO/IEC_27000-series