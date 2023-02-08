10 thoughts on “This is the 27,000th post on this site

  1. You are certainly most prolific. Thank you for this blog, which I enjoy a great deal and to which I often refer in my blog. I have only written 1,600+ posts in 5+ years. I am such a slacker. 😉

  4. Congratulations…an excellent milestone. Many years ago, when my brother was a visitor at the Institute for Advanced Study, he noted with amazement a colleague that he said “could create faster than I can understand”. I continue to be amazed at the breadth and depth of your daily reading and writing, and while it takes me a long time to read and understand even a good fraction the posts and references, I am convinced that they provide a trusted source of thinkers and writers that is not available via any mainstream media. Thank you!

    1. And you don’t just post, but seem to read every reader comment and engage in conversation and clarification when appropriate.

Leave a Reply