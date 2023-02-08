Welcome to a Hump Day (“మూపురం రోజు” in Telugu), Wednesday, February 8, 2023: National Potato Lover’s Day. The apostrophe implies that the day is for only one person who loves potatoes, but that’s not true. Look: here are at least two people who love potatoes:
Da Nooz:
*The death toll of the earthquake in Syria and Iran makes it by far the worst in recorded history, with more than 11,000 people killed, over 8500 of them in Turkey. The temperatures are near freezing, hampering rescue, and there are other difficulties. The NYT’s points:
-
The death toll in Turkey has risen to 8,574, Mr. Erdogan said. Deaths have been reported in 11 provinces in southern Turkey, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday. Rescue missions will focus on some of the hardest-hit provinces: Hatay, Adiyaman and Kahramanmaras.
-
In Syria, where more than a decade of civil war had already created a humanitarian crisis, at least 2,612 people died in the quake, according to the state Health Ministry and the White Helmets relief group. Thousands more were injured across the country. Many Syrian war refugees are also in the quake-stricken area of Turkey.
-
The earthquake compounded a crisis in Syria, where more than two-thirds of the population was already in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.
-
Syria’s foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV on Tuesday that the Syrian government was ready to allow aid for quake victims to enter all regions, provided that it did not reach armed terrorist groups.
-
More than a quarter of a million people in Turkey are in need of food, clothing and housing, an official with the International Federation of the Red Cross estimated. Turkey says that more than 60,000 people are working on the relief efforts and more than 4,700 vehicles and construction machines are helping dig through the rubble.
As another NYT article notes, getting aid to Syria is complicated not just by other countries’ reluctance to help:
The only crossing between Syria and Turkey that is approved by the United Nations for transporting international aid into Syria is closed because of earthquake damage to roads around it, according to U.N. officials, complicating an already fraught response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
The crossing, known as Bab al-Hawa, has been the lone link for aid for the past nine years, as Syria remains in a state of civil war.
Turkey is a member of NATO and maintains friendly diplomatic relations with much of the world, giving it access to support and direct aid. But Syria, which is under sanctions because of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, cannot receive direct aid from many countries. Nongovernmental organizations must deliver the aid, making the crossing from Turkey a lifeline.
While this seems like the most monstrous toll imaginable, remember that an earthquake in Haiti in 2010 killed between 200,000 and 316,000 people.
The only good thing that can come out of this is that if Erdogan doesn’t act as a powerful and empathic leader, he could be ousted as President of Turkey in this May’s election, and that would be a good thing. He is a religious autocrat who’s trying to take Turkey back to the days before Atatürk.
*Last night was Biden’s State of the Union address before Congress, something that once was just a written report from the President but has now become a yearly televised festival in which each administration touts its accomplishments. Tonight’s speech by Biden will be no exception, and I think I’ll give it a miss (but be sure to watch the livestream presentation of Webb Space Telescope images.
Uncle Joe will tell us that everything’s all right:
President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.
His speech before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China among them — and warily sizes up Biden’s fitness for a likely reelection bid.
The president will stand at the House rostrum at a time when just a quarter of U.S. adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track. And a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek another term.
He will confront those sentiments head on, aides say, while at the same time trying to avoid sounding insensitive to Americans’ concerns.
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said Biden would “acknowledge and meet American people where they are,” realizing their “economic anxiety is real.”
“I think the core message is: We have to make more progress, but people should feel optimism,” he added.
Well isn’t that special? Can you imagine a President telling us we should feel pessimism? It’s not like we’re on the verge of war with China or even Russia, or that American universities aren’t falling apart, or that the Republicans control not just the House but the Supreme Court and only bad laws can be made—no, nothing like that.
I still haven’t listened, but here it is for those of you who missed it:
*John McWhorter’s new NYT column, “Police brutality is not always about race,” is sure to alienate him further from extreme antiracists, including those who blamed the Memphis killing of Tyre Nichols on white supremacy (all five officers accuses of second-degree murder were black, and it seems that at least eight other officers may be indicted as well).
. . . to understand the full tragedy of Tyre Nichols, it is important to ask hard questions about the culture and behavior of police officers — including grappling with the fact that whatever role race played in Nichols’s death, it was more complicated than the racist-white-cop-kills-Black-man framework into which we typically sort such horrific episodes. One possibility that needs further exploration is the role that poverty plays in determining the victims of police killings — a characteristic that overlaps with, but is obviously distinct from, race.
. . .As Duane Loynes Sr., an assistant professor of urban and Africana studies at Rhodes College in Memphis, told The Los Angeles Times’s Jaweed Kaleem, “Here’s a dirty little secret: Studies indicate that Black officers are just as brutal and at times even more brutal against Black bodies as their white counterparts.”
The point is not that we don’t have a grievous problem, but rather that the problem is not exclusively racist white cops. It’s cops, period. (An important note: When it comes to nonlethal mistreatment, as opposed to police shootings, studies demonstrate the existence of outright racial bias. This is very much a problem, but a very different problem from police killings.)
. . .The police are called to, as well as directed to, poorer neighborhoods more often than to middle-class or affluent ones. Poverty can nudge a person into criminal activities — including intrinsically violent ones, such as the illegal drug trade — that are far more likely to lead to dangerous encounters with cops. It is also not an accident that so many of these gruesome killings by cops happen when someone flees after being stopped because he already has an outstanding warrant. Such warrants are frequently outstanding as a result of poverty.
And in a striking parallel, unarmed Black people are not only more than three times as likely to be killed by a cop but also more than twice as likely to be poor. In 2021, the poverty rate for white Americans was 8.1 percent, while for Black Americans it was 19.5 percent.
McWhorter sees this as more than a coincidence, and ends like this:
Police killings of unarmed or unthreatening American citizens are a national disgrace, and one that requires action. But action requires comprehension, and the simplest explanation — “racist white cops kill Black people” — is clearly often not the correct one.
But, as Andrew Sullivan pointed out last Friday, the simplest explanation is the one that best fits the narrative adopted by the mainstream media.
*Yes, this column is at Quillette, but if you don’t read anything there you’ll miss some good stuff. One of them is this piece by Joan Smith, “Scotland’s Gender Meltdown“. Remember that Scotland passed a law that anybody could self-identify as a member of the other sex without hormones or surgery, so long as they “lived as a member of the other sex” (how is unspecified) for at least three months. That led to a couple of incidents in which untreated transsexual women, who before they transitioned, committed sex crimes against biological women. That allowed them to request to be put into women’s prisons, which of course poses dangers to the (biological women). The trans women were then moved back to men’s prisons. And that put Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister in a bind: when asked if this showed that “trans women weren’t women” after all, she simply refused to answer. (The UK has refused to sign onto Scotland’s law, which I think invalidates it.)
The reluctance of leading Scottish politicians to break ranks and admit that Graham is male has turned them into a laughing stock. The country’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, couldn’t even bring herself to use his name, telling the Scottish Parliament: “I’m not going to get into the individual circumstances of that particular individual’s claims to be a woman because I don’t have enough information about that.” Some observers would respond that the fact Graham has been convicted of raping two women is a pretty strong clue about his sex.
Graham [who raped to women before transitioning before his/her trial] appeared in court under the name Isla Bryson, showing how successfully trans ideology has captured Scottish institutions. The judge addressed him as “Ms. Bryson,” and he was even remanded to a women’s prison, until an outcry prompted his transfer to the male estate. The Scottish government has now been forced to announce a pause in its policy of housing trans-identified male prisoners in women’s jails, yet a six-foot-five trans woman who assaulted a 10-year-old girl and secretly filmed a 12-year-old in a supermarket toilet remains in the women’s estate.
There’s a lot about Scottish politics in there that I don’t understand, but what’s clear is that it’s in turmoil after passing a bill that it was warned about, anticipating no bad consequences, and then the bad consequences happened immediately:
The speed of the meltdown in Scottish politics is remarkable. As recently as December, Sturgeon and her Green colleagues were cock-a-hoop, dismissing opponents of their bill as “transphobic.” The legislation would replace the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria with unfettered self-identification, allowing any man to declare himself a woman after living for just three months in his “acquired” identity. No one knows what the latter phrase means, although it has been suggested that it could amount to no more than switching to a female name on a utility bill. MSPs refused to accept amendments that would have prevented men accused of sexual violence from starting the process of declaring themselves women (thereby forcing their victims to refer to them using female pronouns in court). They angrily rejected the idea that sexual predators would abuse the legislation to serve their sentence in a women’s prison, potentially allowing them access to fresh victims. None of these things would ever happen, the zealots insisted. But then they did.
Clearly ministers had not reckoned on someone like Graham turning up, embodying all the warnings about predatory men abusing self-ID. He even (and somewhat ill-advisedly) wore tight leggings to court, making it clear to the world that he has not undergone surgery.
Remember that the ACLU and the FFRF defend the kind of position that Sturgeon has taken, and that’s not a wise move.
*There’s a hilarious thread by @AristosRevenge in which he demands that ChatGPT answer his inquiries normally and then take on the character of “Dan” in which the chatbot must answer without political or moral bias. That happens is that first the bt spits out the anodyne liberal answer (it is programmed to lean Left) and then, as “Dan” the bot becomes brutally honest. Here’s just one response in which the bot fights with itself. (h/t Luana)
There’s a lot more: people are already messing with the bot and they’re going to break it!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stil beefing about the snow. She hates it!
Hili: This is beautiful but cold.A: Be glad that we do not live in the tropics.
Hili: To jest piękne, ale zimne.Ja: Ciesz się, że nie mieszkamy w tropikach.
And Paulina has some lovely photos of Kulka romping in the snow:
From Jesus of the Day:
From America's Cultural Decline into Idiocy, posted with the comment, "I, like many women, have always wanted to dress as a tampon for my wedding."
From Bizarre and Wonderful World, a FB site:
From the New Yorker: an article about Salman Rushdie and a photo of what he looks like now (it looks as if he lost an eye and his face is rather scarre). But it's GREAT to have him alive and back!
David Remnick on the defiance of Salman Rushdie https://t.co/MgD6ieG1Ne
— New Yorker Fiction (@NYerFiction) February 6, 2023
A tweet from Rushdie himself that has disappeared (h/t Barry):
And a response from Masih:
Dear @SalmanRushdie! it brings tears to my eyes to say that you’re not alone. We the people of Iran know who did that to you.
Dozens of Iranian women & men have been shot in their eyes by the Islamic Republic.
The democratic countries must be tough on Islamic terror.#MahsaAmini https://t.co/s3B1Yn9gxa pic.twitter.com/CtdcuAMI1m
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 6, 2023
From Malcolm: Would you walk in this pool? You can see a vista of this pool, including the bit below, and inspect all the parts of it here.
Sky Pool is a swimming pool in Houston, Texas. Constructed on top of the Market Square Tower apartment complex, it's 150 meter high with a glass floor
[source: https://t.co/ux5gD7FqZD] pic.twitter.com/lBVkxtFs4r
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 6, 2023
From Barry: The second tweet shows that puppy carrying around a duckling in its mouth again!
— João Area Batista (@JooAreaBatista) February 5, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a man who died at 48. Look at the expression on his face in these intake photos:
8 February 1894 | A Polish Jew, Samuel Diament, was born in Radom. A clerk.
In #Auschwitz from 21 July 1942.
No. 50281
He perished in the camp on 12 August 1942. pic.twitter.com/nDHnrLpNY6
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 8, 2023
Tweets from Matthew. Look at the whole thread; another highly requested article is on Waffle House!
tied for second most-requested: Sonic Hedgehog (protein) pic.twitter.com/NbHbXtmsfi
— depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) February 7, 2023
This cat, up for adoption, was named well:
"Jerry is a sweet cat that loves to be pet … but his former owner said it annoyed her too much.” https://t.co/GRZolWe1Rn
— The Dodo (@dodo) February 7, 2023
Matthew told me that the UK and Ireland were the odd countries out here, but I told him he was wrong: roosters clearly DO say "cock-o-doodle-doo"! For crying out loud, do you really think that Icelandic roosters go "Gaggalagaggalago"?
THIS IS SO FUCKING FUNNY pic.twitter.com/wZ2llPdPQj
— gloria ⊬ GIADAN DAY!! (@gglowingeyes_) February 5, 2023
