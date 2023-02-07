Reader Sue called my attention to this event, which you can watch free simply by registering (name and email will suffice). You’ll get a quick email back with the link. Click below to register and see some details:
It’s TODAY at these times:
7-8:30 p.m. Eastern time
6-7:30 p.m. Chicago (Central) time
4-5:30 p.m. Pacific time
And the format:
Professor of astronomy Alex Filippenko explores the first stunning images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Now at its destination one million miles from Earth, the 21-foot-diameter telescope was launched in December 2021.
Alex Filippenko is a Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at UC, Berkeley.
Presented in partnership with Wonderfest: The Bay Area Beacon of Science.
You’ll want to watch it if you’re available!
3 thoughts on “Today: First public presentation of photos from the Webb Space telescope”
Not clear which link to use. Will it be available for replay tomorrow for Europeans to view during the day?
And that’s 5-6:30 in the forgotten time zone 😄
Thanks! I’m now registered.