Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Wine of the Day: This wine is made entirely from a grape I’ve never had before: the Godello grape, grown and vinified mainly in Galicia, the part of western Spain known for its excellent whites. This one was from the 2020 vintage and cost me $31. Even at that price it was a great deal, for it’s a superb white. (I had it with chicken thighs, rice, black beans, onions, and yogurt.) It was a very gutsy white, light golden in color, with a lot of stuffing—an 14.5% alcohol, very high for a white wine. It had a pronounced flavor of blended fruits (I detected Granny Smith apples and honeydew melon) and mineral overtones. I suspect that this is a wine best drunk young. Here’s a review by Jeb Dunnuck:

All Godello aged 10 months in a mix of neutral oak and tank, the 2020 Cuvée de O Godello is fabulous stuff, offering a clean, juicy, medium-bodied, impeccably balanced profile as well as notes of crushed citrus, guava, mint, and even a touch of minerality. I love its texture, it has both richness and freshness, and it will be incredibly versatile on the dinner table as well. It’s a great value in impeccably made dry white wine.

Agreed: even at a tad over $30, it’s a great value. If you see it, buy it and take it to a friend’s house to accompany a special meal.

*There’s a short obituary for Heather Hastie (TOO short) in the Waikato Times. Here it is (h/t Diana MacPherson):

HASTIE, Heather Mary:

Passed away at Atawhai Assisi Home, Matangi, on Saturday, 4th February 2023, aged 59 years. Much loved eldest daughter of Judith and the late Alister Hastie, sister and sister-in-law of Brenda and Rob, Doug and Kuni, and Fiona and Pete. Awesome aunty of Hamish, Jessica, Yvette, Jack, Natsuki and Isla.

Sadly missed by us all.

A Service for Heather will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, on Thursday, 9th February at 2.30pm, followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to 10 House Ave, Taumarunui 3920.

Taumarunui Funeral Services

Members of the Funeral Directors Association of NZ

*A monster earthquake centered in southern Turkey has killed over 3,600 people and injured 13,000. The death toll is likely to reach 4,000 or more:

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday killed more than 3,600 people there and in neighboring Syria, officials said, as rescuers searched flattened buildings in frigid weather for survivors. The earthquake — felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt — occurred in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the number of people killed, injured and displaced probably will climb.

The initial quake was followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in the same fault zone of south-central Turkey on Monday afternoon. Most of the damage is in southern Turkey and northern and central Syria. The never-ending war in Syria is hindering rescue efforts there. It may be the largest quake ever reported in that area, which happens to sit on a fault line. Here’s the Washington Post‘s map of the devastated area:

*Over at the NYT, Tom Friedman says that “Year two of the Ukraine War is going to get scary.” Why? Because Putin absolutely refuses to lose.

Putin, it’s now clear, has decided to double down, mobilizing in recent months possibly as many as 500,000 fresh soldiers for a new push on the war’s first anniversary. Mass matters in war — even if that mass contains a large number of mercenaries, convicts and untrained conscripts.

Putin is basically saying to Biden: I can’t afford to lose this war and I will pay any price and bear any burden to ensure that I come away with a slice of Ukraine that can justify my losses. How about you, Joe? How about your European friends? Are you ready to pay any price and bear any burden to uphold your “liberal order”? This is going to get scary. And because we have had nearly a generation without a Great Power war, a lot of people have forgotten what made this long era of Great Power peace possible. . . . I argued in my 1999 book Somebody needs to keep the order and enforce the rules.. . . That has been the United States, and I believe that role is going to be tested now more than any time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Are we still up for it? He then quotes historian Robert Kagan, author of “The Ghost at the Feast: America and the Collapse of World Order, 1900-1941”. “So it’s not so surprising today that so many conservative Republicans have a soft spot for Putin, whom they see as a leader of the global anti-liberal crusade. Perhaps it is worth reminding Kevin McCarthy that the Republicans were destroyed politically by their opposition to World War II and were only able to resurrect themselves by electing an internationalist Dwight Eisenhower in 1952.” There are also many voices on the left, though, who are legitimately asking: Is it really worth risking World War III to drive Russia all the way out of Eastern Ukraine? Haven’t we hurt Putin so badly by now that he won’t be trying something like Ukraine again soon? Time for a dirty deal? . . . “Any negotiation that leaves Russian forces in place on Ukrainian soil will only be a temporary truce before Putin’s next attempt,” he said. “Putin is in the process of completely militarizing Russian society, much as Stalin did during World War II. He is in it for the long haul, and he is counting on the United States and the West to grow weary at the prospect of a long conflict — as both the left and right isolationists at the Quincy Institute and in Congress have already indicated they are. Is he right? I’m not weary—not yet. I predicted Putin would win, was elated when he didn’t seem to be winning, but I can’t see him staying in power without a piece of Ukraine. *I can’t get a read on whether readers here want Joe Biden to run for a second term (I don’t; he’s too old), but apparently, according to a recent poll, most Democrats don’t, either: A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections. While Biden has trumpeted his legislative victories and ability to govern, the poll suggests relatively few U.S. adults give him high marks on either. Follow-up interviews with poll respondents suggest that many believe the 80-year-old’s age is a liability, with people focused on his coughing, his gait, his gaffes and the possibility that the world’s most stressful job would be better suited for someone younger. “I, honestly, think that he would be too old,” said Sarah Overman, 37, a Democrat who works in education in Raleigh, North Carolina. “We could use someone younger in the office.” As the president gives his State of the Union address Tuesday, he has a chance to confront fundamental doubts about his competence to govern. Biden has previously leaned heavily on his track record to say that he’s more than up to the task. When asked if he can handle the office’s responsibilities at his age, the president has often responded as if he’s accepting a dare: “Watch me.” I have watched, and, frankly, I’m a little scared at what I see. I still like Mayor Peter, who doesn’t pull any punches and is full of energy, but one thing’s for sure, Kamala Harris is not going to be a Presidential candidate. She’s not entitled to the slot simply because she was VP, and she, who was tasked with the immigration issue, hasn’t done squat. Here’s a graph showing that, as expected, support for Biden’s candidacy has dropped in all age groups but more among younger folks:

*The website Bad Mathematics, whose motto is “So much crap, so little time,” has a post on “The Nature of Decolonizing Mathematics,” which goes after a terrible ideological paper written by Rachel Crowell and published in Nature (of course), as well as an editorial from the same issue. I went after that paper before, but author “marty” does a much more thorough job.

Beyond this, Crowell has some amazing lines. To begin, Maths is built on a modern history of elevating the achievements of one group of people: white men. … No. Modern maths, well into the 20th century was, by and large, the achievement of white men. It is what it is. This means that the accomplishments of people of other genders and races have often been pushed aside, preventing maths from being a level playing field. How many “other genders” are we talking about here? If you’re claiming it’s more than one, you need to bone up on your maths. Crowell mentions a few mathematicians, seeming to claim, without evidence, that they have been “pushed aside”, and that they are somehow comparable to Cantor and Gauss and Poincaré. It is no reflection on the fine mathematicians she names, but this is embarrassing. As to the difficulties of decolonisation, Crowell writes, Sometimes it’s even challenging for mathematicians and other researchers to imagine how to decolonize a quantitative subject such as maths, because they’re not used to identifying how their curriculum might be affected by colonialist or racist mindsets.

Crowell provides no examples or evidence for such colonialist and racist mindsets, nor how they affect any curriculum. Finally, hilariously, Crowell quotes John Parker, head of mathematical sciences at Durham University, on the awkward start to Durham’s decolonisation program, largely authored by a white guy. This and other aspects were criticised, and Durham responded: Durham’s senior mathematicians felt that their curriculum-reform process had to be led by the students, because otherwise “we’re in the awful situation of deciding for ourselves what’s best for them”, Crossman says. That, Parker adds, would be at odds with the concept of decolonization, because colonization “was some group of people thinking they knew best for some other group of people”. Yep, there are foolish teachers out there who somehow imagine they might know what’s best for their students. And such foolish practice is obviously comparable to colonisation. The willingness of so many properly smart academics to put aside their critical faculties, to buy so completely into this nonsense, is as clear a sign as any of the insanity of our times.

*This is why you should never leave your kid alone with your devices:

A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign. Keith Stonehouse said the food piled up quickly at his Detroit-area home Saturday night after he let his son, Mason, use his cellphone to play a game before bed. He said the youngster instead used his father’s Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another. The boy’s mother, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grubhub has reached out to the family and offered them a $1,000 gift card. The company also is considering using the family in an online promotional campaign, she said. Grubhub officials did not immediately respond to a message from the AP seeking comment. Keith Stonehouse said he was alone with his son while his wife was at the movies when Mason ordered jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma and chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries and other foods that one Grubhub driver after another delivered to their Chesterfield Township home. “This was like something out of a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit,” Keith Stonehouse told MLive.com. He added: “I don’t really find it funny yet, but I can laugh with people a little bit. It’s a lot of money and it kind of came out of nowhere.” Keith Stonehouse said his son ordered food from so many different places that Chase Bank sent him a fraud alert declining a $439 order from Happy’s Pizza. But Mason’s $183 order of jumbo shrimp from the same restaurant went through and arrived at the family’s house. Stonehouse said it took the arrival of a few orders of food for him to realize what was going on. By that time, there was nothing he could do to stop the orders from coming.

What I want to know, of course, is who ate all the damn food.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, all three cats are together, but Hili dislikes Kulka the most:

Hili: She is provoking me. A: What with? Hili: Her presence.

In Polish:

Hili: Ona mnie prowokuje. Ja: Czym? Hili: Swoją obecnością.

From Barry, another Instagram video of cats acting weird:

From Tom, a Wiley Miller cartoon:

From America's Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From Masih: I've heard that the Iranian cops, using rubber bullets, deliberately aim at the eyes of protestors, but I can't vouch for it:

1) These are pictures of Iranian youth who have lost their sight due to the violence of the IRGC forces. Their only crime was peacefully protesting in the streets. The IRGC shot these protestors in the face, simply for supporting the revolution of #WomanLifeFreedom.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/3OLjefSylx — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 19, 2023

Bethany Hamilton is known not just for her surfing abilities, but because she continued to compete after a shark bit off one of her arms at the shoulder when Bethany was just 13. She’s got guts, and she shows them in this announcement. If you want to see some gender-activist craziness, look at the comments where people say that Bethany has “weaponized her trauma” as a transphobe.

Surfing champion Bethany Hamilton has just announced she will NOT compete in the World Surf League anymore if they allow biological men to surf in the women’s events. She’s already an absolute legend but this stand makes her even more of a legend. Thank you @bethanyhamilton! pic.twitter.com/gF2qa7cD84 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 5, 2023

From Luana, who says, "Would you go to this doctor?"

I will not stop repeating this: Professionalism is a Trojan horse. It is a vehicle used to deliver a sexist/homophobic/transphobic/racist/misogynistic/xenophobic etc. message. — Blair Peters, MD (he/they) (@queersurgeon) January 16, 2023

From Malcolm, who says, "Brilliant work by a cockatoo":

Mark Steiger's 28 year old cockatoo Smudge opens three doors by solving a sequential problem, using a tool and winding up a roller shutter [source: https://t.co/fU53mLwk4p]pic.twitter.com/IYf392TAZn — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 5, 2023

From Barry, an amazing photo, one of the best I've seen lately:

A photo of monstrous waves battering a lighthouse has won the Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Competition 2022 (absolutely amazing) pic.twitter.com/h2fi1VO8LA — Slater Jonathan (@SlaterJonathan4) February 5, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an infant gassed at six months with his slightly older sister:

6 February 1942 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Levie Swart, was born in Amsterdam. In August 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and, after selection, murdered in a gas chamber. His elder sister, Frouwke was killed with him. pic.twitter.com/0YL7OinDAT — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 6, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. Don't forget to move the mouse around to get a complete all-around view of a site:

Good site this https://t.co/yby3NZlYD1

— Phillip Dyte (@phillipdyte) February 6, 2023

Eels are your friends! (except for the morays):

Eels can be very curious and I’ve found many over the years will actually approach me to have a better look at the monkey swimming with them. #eels #underwater #wildlifephotography pic.twitter.com/prtvYLz1xe — Jack Perks (@JackPerksPhoto) February 6, 2023

A eel-themed parody, written by Malcolm Higgins, of this old Dean Martin song:

when you’re diving at night, and your feet feel the bite,

that’s a moray

when your hand’s in the cave, suddenly you’ll need saved,

that’s a moray

when you blubber and scream, but you have a bad dream

that’s amore

when he hits all your fingers, with teeth that are stingers,

a moray…

