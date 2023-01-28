Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Cat shabbos: Saturday, January 28, 2023: National Blueberry Pancake Day, a fine breakfast. Not having a photo of these, I’ll show some cherry pancakes I ate in Gdansk, Poland. Note the sour cream on the side.

It’s also International LEGO Day, Daisy Day, National Seed Swap Day, and Data Privacy Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 28 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is making a serious commitment to free expression. They not only passed a resolution adhering to Chicago’s own Free Expression and Institutional Neutrality (Kalven) Principles, but they’ve started an entire new academic unit devoted to free expression. I just hope that it won’t be constructed to be deliberately antiwoke and contrarian (like the University of Austin, which seems pretty ideological to me). Of all places, I found this information in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. But here’s just the facts, ma’am:

UNC will establish the School of Civic Life and Leadership and plans to hire professors from across the ideological spectrum to teach in such academic departments as history, literature, philosophy, political science and religion. These disciplines have become enforcers of ideological uniformity at most schools. Board Chair David Boliek and Vice Chair John Preyer tell us that the idea is to end “political constraints on what can be taught in university classes.”

Rather than replacing current professors or creating faculty turf battles, UNC plans to create a discrete program with its own dean and at least 20 new professors to build a syllabus free from ideological enforcers. Students will be able to choose the new classes to fulfill university core requirements. Those who aren’t interested can stay in the existing courses. Of course the paper’s editorial board applaud this as a pushback against the fulminating wokeness in colleges, but I bet that UNC will not let itself become the University of Austin.

*From reader Ken:

Good news on the school library front: a Kentucky judge has dismissed a small-claims lawsuit brought by some bluenose against a school librarian for stocking a book the bluenose objected to.

The article, from Louisville Public Media’s “All things considered,” says this:

Waggener High School librarian Kristen Heckel should have been welcoming students back to school Tuesday after a long holiday weekend. Instead, she was in small claims court with school district attorneys, defending her decision to keep “All Boys Aren’t Blue” on the shelves. The award-winning book of personal essays by George M. Johnson has become a target of book bans across the U.S., along with many other titles written by Black or LGBTQ authors. 2021 and 2022 were both record-setting years for attempts at censorship , according to the anti-censorship group Unite Against Book Bans. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is in the top ten most challenged books of 2021 , alongside “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, a frequent flier on banned books lists over the last four decades. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, also made the 2021 list. Kobabe’s graphic memoir was the subject of another recent challenge in Jefferson County Public Schools.

A local man brought suit, but in the wrong court:

When [Kurt] Heckel refused to pull the titles Wallace objected to, he sued her in small claims court — a legal venue where individuals can settle disputes involving $2,500 or less in money or personal property. Other cases heard Tuesday included quarrels over car repairs and moving jobs. Wallace’s claim was that the librarian owed him $2,300 in damages for her book selections. In the courtroom Tuesday, District Court Judge Jennifer Leibson explained what cases could and could not be decided in Small Claims Division. Then she called up Wallace. The middle-aged man in dress slacks made his way to the stand dragging a carry-on-sized suitcase behind him, presumably filled with evidence he intended to present. He also carried a large leather-bound Bible and a posterboard scrawled with red marker but illegible from a distance. He never had a chance to read it. Leibson dismissed the case. “Mr. Wallace, your case is one of those cases,” Leibson said. “You cannot recover in small claims on this kind of judgment.” She had explained earlier that small claims court is only meant to decide cases in which a plaintiff had incurred actual costs as the result of a defendant’s action.

And here’s the best part: the judge’s aside to the defendant (my bolding):

After the judge dismissed Wallace, she turned to Heckel, who sat flanked by JCPS attorneys. “I just want to say I’m so sorry you have to deal with this,” Leibson told Heckel. “I admire your courage. … I wish you had been my librarian when I was a kid.”

*Andrew Sullivan’s latest Substack piece is called “The other black lives that matter,” and from the title I thought he was going to write about black-on-black crime, but that’s just half of it—the rest is about educational problems in the African-American community:

In my web-reading this week, I stumbled across two statistics that made me sit up straight. The first came from a devastating story last September about my home city’s public schools. I had just watched a slick new video from DC Public Schools about their new “equity” push, which aims to go “beyond students’ academics” and “call out inequities.” The video is full of vague-sounding pabulum — they never define what they mean by “equity,” for example, apart from invoking Ibram X Kendi’s term “antiracism” — but the message is very clear: “equity” is now the central focus of the school district. And it’s a bright new day! Now check out the data on how the DC Public School system is faring. A key metric is what they call “proficiency rates” — a test of whether the kids are passing the essentials of reading and math at every stage of their education. Overall, only 31 percent of DC students have proficiency in reading and just 19 percent have proficiency in math. Drill down further in the racial demographics and the picture is even worse: among African-American kids, the numbers are 20 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Among black boys, it’s 15 percent and 9 percent. Which means to say that DC Public Schools graduate kids who are overwhelmingly unable to do the most basic reading and math that any employer would need. This is not a function of money. In the most recent federal analysis: DC spends far more per student — $30,000 a year — than any other state, double the amount in many states across the country. Let’s put it this way: if this were a corporation, it would be in liquidation. If it were a house, it would be condemned. But since it’s a public school system, it can avoid this catastrophic failure by emphasizing “equity”! Call this the woke dodge. As they fail to educate kids in the very basics, they brandish a shiny object over there — “Diversity! Equity! Inclusion! ” — to distract us. Or they claim that these scores are caused by “white supremacy” or “systemic racism.” Or they argue that now, they are educating “the whole child.” From the DCPS video: “The racial equity lens is a critical component of ‘whole child’ for us because being a ‘whole child’ means thinking about all of your identities, but certainly the racial identity is a gap in what we’re discussing as a country.” Anything but do the basic job of teaching math and reading as they are supposed to do. The truth is: they obviously can’t teach those subjects successfully. I’m sure many are good teachers doing their best, and some manage to rescue some of these kids, who often face terrible trauma in their homes and neighborhoods. But the data overall are damning. Imagine spending $30K a year on a student, any kid, in any country, and after 12 years, he still can’t spell or do basic math. It must be really hard to pull that off. And as a reward, you get a shitload of money from the city and the feds to keep it up. Criticize them? You’re a “white supremacist.”

I don’t understand why, and this is well known, throwing money at schools doesn’t help the kids. You’d think they could afford good teachers and teaching aids, but, I suppose, there’s the issue of stuff in the black community that may impede education, like no-father families and a view that educational striving is a “white” trait. I am no expert, but this is concerning. Here’s a bit on the crime:

Then there’s the other stat that blew my mind — on the post-BLM surge in murders of African-Americans, including many children. The rise in homicide has cooled off somewhat, as Robert Verbruggen notes. But check this out: Between the 2018–2019 and 2020–2021 periods, the black homicide rate went up by about 40 percent and the white one by 15 percent — already a glaring disparity. But since the black homicide rate started out so much higher than the white one, this translated to an increase of just 0.4 per 100,000 for whites and 9.7 per 100,000 for blacks — nearly 25 times as large. The increase in the black homicide rate was greater than the total homicide rate for the nation as a whole. Read that last sentence again.

I did, and it’s already clear from the first sentence. If the black homicide rate goes up by 40%, and the white homicide rate by 15%, then it’s clear that the rate for blacks will be higher than the national overall homicide rate. Am I misunderstanding something? At any rate, Sullivan’s point is on target: the D.C. city council, in going increasingly easier on crime, is ignoring a frightening statistic.

*Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day (the anniversary of the Russian Army liberating Auschwitz in 1945), but it was still marked by war and death. Since the Russians invaded Ukraine, the Poles did not invite them to the official ceremony at Auschwitz.

Piotr Cywinski, Auschwitz state museum director, compared Nazi crimes to those the Russians have committed in Ukrainian towns like Bucha and Mariupol. He said they were inspired by a “similar sick megalomania” and that free people must not remain indifferent. “Being silent means giving voice to the perpetrators,” Cywinski said. “Remaining indifferent is tantamount to condoning murder.” Russian President Vladimir Putin attended observances marking the 60th anniversary of the camp’s liberation in 2005. This year, no Russian official was invited due to the attack on Ukraine. Valentina Matvienko, speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, deplored that as a “cynical” move. “They refused to invite the liberators so that they could pay tribute to the memory of the victims,” she said. “Of course, this is very worrying.”

I see no hypocrisy there. It was the Germans who killed the inmates, and yes, the Russians freed them, but the modern Russian army also wantonly invaded a peaceful country without provocation. If you ever are in Poland, get yourself to Kraków and take the one-hour bus ride to Auschwitz. Then take a tour (don’t do it on your own; you’ll miss a lot as the guides are deeply invested in teaching). Unless you’re a Jew-hater, you will never be the same again, I guarantee.

Oh, and a Palestinian terrorist marked the day by attacking a synagogue in East Jerusalem, killing seven civilians and injuring ten others before he was killed himself.

*Over at Bari Weiss’s Free Press site, Nellie Bowles tenders her patented and snarky weekly news summary, “TGIF: 90 seconds to midnight.” Here are three of the many items:

→ Thanks for the tanks: The U.S. and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine. From us, it’ll be 31 70-ton Abrams battle tanks. “These tanks will burn just like the rest,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Not much to say on it except: This war is escalating. At the start of it, I assumed that Russia, looking at American military might, would back down and seek some resolution. Not happening. When Biden restarts the draft, at least there will be good content. We can have fun with stats on how many single young men suddenly self-ID as middle-aged moms? Less fun when we realize that the draft will certainly be genderfluid, and I’ll be shipped out, forced to smuggle TGIF through from Sloviansk. → In other Twitter news: The company blocked users in India from watching a BBC documentary that’s critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s one thing for an Indian university to cut power before students could watch the documentary, but it’s another for Twitter to do Modi’s bidding and censor it. Annoyingly, the actor John Cusack, who is often a jerk online, is a victim of Modi-Twitter censorship, and so fine . . . we stand with John Cusack just this once. Anyway, you know what to do: Watch the BBC Modi documentary. → Moderna wants to make the vax a luxury: Moderna is looking to charge around $130 for its Covid vaccine. This has been rumbling for a few weeks now. Yes, American taxpayers paid $2.5 billion to develop that vaccine. Then Moderna turns around and decides to charge Americans $130 for the shot. Makes sense, right? As I looked into this, I noticed something odd. The mainstream media and big tech companies have been laying the political groundwork to get Americans ready for a $130 vax price since the very beginning. They’ve done this by trying to deny that taxpayers funded the vaccine development.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to be brought inside from her “nest” on the veranda, but also wants cuddles:

Hili: I’m asking for the last time: will you pick me up? A: I will. Hili: And do not put me down again anywhere later.

In Polish:

Hili: Po raz ostatni pytam, czy weźmiesz mnie na ręce? Ja: Wezmę. Hili: A potem nigdzie mnie nie odkładaj.

*****************

From Merilee: A cat and meerkat being BFFs:

From Stash Krod. This is cruelty to insects! “A riot of fun”, indeed. . .

From Malcolm: a FB video on transparent aluminum, a compound made from aluminum, nitrogen, and oxygen (“alum”):

Masih notes a new piece by Faisal on his Substack site in which he interviews a brave woman who runs an underground school for women and girls in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Fighting for Girls' Education No Matter What, by @faisalalmutar "The Taliban have not changed, but our women have grown stronger. They stand up and fight for their rights." https://t.co/6ULgIosOqr — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 27, 2023

From SImon: a Nature cover explaining missense (and nonsense) mutations:

One of my favorite @nature covers for this week’s issue pic.twitter.com/BGTuemrpTh — Mary Elizabeth (@meharpist) January 26, 2023

From Malcolm: Someone gets pwned on Twitter:

I always love these moments. pic.twitter.com/s1D2XmLPTT — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) January 26, 2023

From Barry, an insect whose condition would seem to be incompatible with life:

Can anyone explain how this is possible? pic.twitter.com/RPNhRuhvFu — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 24, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who survived only eight days, and a tweet by someone who colorized his photo:

Tweets from Matthew Cobb. First, a heartwarming story from DodoLand, where all is well.

2 stray tomcats become brothers — wait til they start kissing each other 💕 pic.twitter.com/ykyqBcj0pa — The Dodo (@dodo) January 27, 2023

Whoa!

Nicola White is a “mudlark”, someone who roams muddy river banks (usually on the Thames) looking for memorabilia and cool old stuff:

Out of the 130 or so messages in bottles I've found this is the most recent and also very special. I had to cut the bottle open to remove the note & it was sent by Lorraine whose Dad was about to go on holiday but who died before he could. It contains some of his ashes …👇 pic.twitter.com/wGw4IfMS4z — nicola white mudlark (@TideLineArt) January 26, 2023

Just something to remember after Holocaust Memorial Day:

One and a half million Jews were murdered in the "Holocaust of bullets" 1941/2 before the gas chambers ever began their industry of death. Not just Auschwitz. — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) January 27, 2023

Don’t forget as well that although six million Jews died in the Holocaust, so did four million non-Jewish people.