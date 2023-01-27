Nick Cohen on the AP’s language recommendation

It’s been a while since I posted about anything by Nick Cohen, whom I used to read (and admire) all the time. I guess he’s writing more often on his Substack site. Checking that out, I found this on his Wikipedia bio:
Nicholas Cohen (born 1961) is a British journalist, author and political commentator. He was a columnist for The Observer and a blogger for The Spectator. Following accusations of sexual harassment, he left The Observer in 2022 and began publishing on the Substack platform.
The footnote for the accusations goes to a Guardian article. in which a woman accused Cohen of sexual assault via groping. I was shocked, and the fact that Cohen left the Observer after an investigation is disturbing. I found that out after I already drafted a post with this post from Cohen’s Facebook page. I thought the AP’s “retraction” (an Cohen’s remark) was hilarious, but it loses some humor in light of the above.
I put that first tweet by the AP in the Hili Dialogues the other day, but I guess it’s gone now. At least somebody saved it, and oy did it get pushback!
“For ye have the French always with you. . . .”
Per the comments on the AP’s language recommendation, some readers might want to see this: https://twitter.com/magi_jay/status/1619024097861853184
Ugh. It is disturbing to read this for so many reasons. If he did it, it’s greatly disappointing. I like him as a writer. But what if it isn’t true? She could have made it up. Reminds me of David Sabatini. MIT fired him when he had a consensual relationship with a colleague but didn’t report it. It was cast as “assault” and ruined his life. Did Cohen “grope” someone? I don’t know.
When I was a teen, my father came up behind me at night after many beers. It felt like he was about to rub himself up against me or that he had begun to. I asked him what he was doing and he backed off. Did he grope me? Yes, almost, maybe? He violated my space for sure and made me uncomfortable. But I can’t remember if he fully rubbed himself up against me. Could it be that the women who accused Cohen felt like he was too close to her? Did he actually touch her? Whatever the case, even wondering about it is disturbing.
We have achieved the Singularity! The fake AP stylebook and the real AP stylebook are now One.
