A little beef

Here’s a dilemma I face constantly. A lot of material on this site is devoted to opposing “progressive liberal” (i.e., “woke”) initiatives, particularly in science. And I’m pretty much of an absolutist when it comes to freedom of speech on campus, which isn’t exactly an attitude that’s au courant or ubiquitous among progressives.
Whenever another site links to a post on WEIT, which is fairly often, I get a “pingback” that lets me know that someplace has put up a link. Very often I go to see how my posts are being used, and very often—in fact at least 90% of the time—it’s a right-wing site like The College Fix, or The American Conservative, or someone like that, all of them decrying wokeness. Likewise, you’ll never see my criticisms of the incursion of wokeness into science appear in science journals—or in any left-wing media. In other words, my words are being uses to attack the Left, which happens to be the end of the political spectrum I’m on.
Now I could look at this situation in two ways.
1.) Since I go after what I see as irrational or harmful behaviors of “progressives”—and I do that to try to show that even liberals can call out their own, as well as to help purge the authoritarian and reflexively irrational elements on my own side of the aisle—I could regard these pingbacks as helping me in those efforts.
BUT
2.) The audience for these right-wing websites isn’t just interested in getting rid of “progressivism” or authoritarianism in the Left: they want to get rid of the entire Left. To the extent that my words are being construed as tarring the entire Left, I could be seen as hurting my own cause. Or even as helping the most dire Republicans around—the people like Trump who call out wokeness to go after Democrats in general.
Each time I see a pingback from one of these conservative sites, then, I am ambivalent. Am I helping or hurting my own cause? Like all people who take my point of view, I have of course been called “alt-right,” “racist”, and even a white supremacist. I brush off those names because they’re just slurs that progressives who lack arguments use to tar their opponents.
Now I’ve already my decision: I’m going to keep doing what I do (alternative 1) for several reasons. My motivations in calling out woke craziness is not to go after the Left as a whole, and thus I may, as someone with Leftist beliefs and a fairly activist track record, have more credibility than the right-wing sites who call out the same stuff. Further, I cannot bear it when the Left is associated with performative nonsense and general insanity. It’s like when someone in your family is acting badly: you call them out before others do, because, after all, they’re family. Finally, I still think that purging progressives from the Democratic side, or at least letting others know that we recognize the Follies of the Woke, will keep centrists from moving toward the Right. So long as people think all Leftists are “progressive”, they will shy away from the Left, and that would not be good.
I just wanted to air these thoughts. Readers are welcome to react, and you can tell me to dial down my criticisms of “progressivism,” but I’m not going to do it. Oh, and please don’t lecture me about using the word “woke”. I have not found a good substitute and I’ve gotten plenty of blowback about that, which I’ve also rejected.
27 thoughts on “A little beef”
Agreed: don’t let the space between extremes on right and left be defined by default.
I love that you will continue to speak out against abuses by the left. I am on the same political spectrum as you and I think it important for me to be aware of these episodes. Perhaps we can learn from them.
Regarding whether you are aiding the enemy so to speak, as far as I am concerned those folks have already closed their minds to any information contrary to their narrative. As a result, adding additional fodder is essentially irrelevant in my opinion.
I don;t see that demonising everyone who might read the likes of The College Fix, or The American Conservative as “the enemy” who have all “closed their minds” is all that helpful.
Perhaps sensible folks on the Right will see it for what it is, fair criticism, and, as a result, develop respect for honest lefties and demand more honesty from extremists on the Right. “Model the way” is the first rule of leadership, at least according to Kouzes and Posner.
Keep up the struggle.
I think your adherence to certain standards gives you credibility. Keep on keeping on.
Two things:
1) The word “woke” as currently used (divorced from its original meaning) still seems to me to be a modern and unnecessary updating of “political correctness.” I guess I fail to see why this new definition of “woke” is preferred when “political correctness” seems just fine to me. Or to rephrase this as a question, What does the word “woke” capture that “political correctness” does not? I also think that it’s a sad thing that “woke” has been divorced from its original meaning. We can blame the right for that.
2) I don’t see the word “progressive” as a pejorative, as I’m a progressive on at least four fronts: a) a desire to see a national insurance program on par with what many European countries have; b) an urgent and massive rollout of green energy solutions (I want to see solar panels on every roof in Manhattan, which is where I live); c) higher taxes on the rich; and d) ending the War on Drugs, which, for a start, would mean removing, not rescheduling, cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act (de facto legalization) and releasing all individuals in prison who have been jailed on nonviolent cannabis charges—and then expunging their criminal records. So with those four items in mind, am I a progressive in good standing? I believe that I am.
I agree with both points. In your second point, I also find it disagreeable that “woke” and “progressive” are being used interchangeably; as for me, they are two different political attitudes with a decent amount of overlap, but distinct enough that they shouldn’t be conflated. My personal view of being progressive is wanting to be more like European countries: universal health care including euthanasia, no religion in politics, free (or very inexpensive) higher education, sound drug policy (yes, ending the war on drugs), criminal justice reform (esp. getting the profit motive out of our penal system which incentivizes incarcerating Americans with minimal efforts to rehabilitate), 2nd amendment reinterpretation, and a green environmental policy. The GOP considers these attitudes extreme and radical; the majority of citizens who live in Europe or Canada and “progressive” Americans consider these attitudes centrist and common sense. I think one can be progressive without being woke (in its new pejorative sense).
Shortened to one sentence: political correctness only ever requested changes in language; wokeness demands that all institiutions and ways of doing things be over-turned and dedicated to ensuring “equity”, that is, equal outcomes of all groups.
Or, re-phrased: political correctness attempted to equalise opportunity, wokeness demands equality of outcome.
Wokesness is thus vastly more radical and authoritarian.
Don’t let those wokerati get you down. They’ll say that the reason your engagement comes from the far right is because you’re fundamentally ideologically aligned with them, but that’s just another one of their lies.
Hello! Personally I’m a fan of your stance and obviously a follower of your site. I am also a professor in Florida and we have been asked (this week) to provide information to the state about DEI initiatives. This initially seems reasonable to me although it depends on how it is used. I also found out this week that faculty across the United States are being targeted online for “leftist propaganda”, which I find deeply unsettling. See https://www.professorwatchlist.org/. You’re not on there (yet!), but some of your colleagues are. For me, there is an escalation against higher education in Florida that is getting concerning. This Turning Point USA site of course extends beyond Florida and essentially amounts to doxing professors work address information. Despite what Turning Point says, I think the point of this site is to chill speech, not to expand it. None of the content of my coursework (e.g., statistics, neuroscience/neuroanatomy) really touches on DEI or politics, but it is also something that is impossible to ignore, especially when teaching to a diverse student population. And even evolution (which is heavily covered in the neuro courses) can get political. In other cases, one can see readily how coursework outside the sciences would touch on these issues. Anyway, all of this is to say I am often confronting the same issues and happy to read your posts, and also thought you should be aware of the TPUSA site. It’s going to continue to be tricky to navigate higher education, so it’s nice to see how others are thinking about it.
Some thoughts:
* In general there are both good aspects and bad aspects to left-wing positions and to right-wing positions. That’s why democracies are usually positioned at a rough balance between the two.
* Even where a political party’s leader and activists are partisan and extreme, most of the voters for that partly are usually moderate, decent and reasonable. Speaking to them is good.
* Positive changes tend to come once they’ve garnered support across the political spectrum. If people who vote for the opposite party are listening to you and agreeing with you then that’s a good sign.
* If you want to combat wokeness and compulsory DEI ideology you’ll need the support of people who vote Republican (and likely the support of Republican-leaning judges and legislatures, for example in outlawing compelled speech and ideology-based hiring).
I think these are very good points.
Yes, we can, and we can do it while remaining in the Big Tent — unlike the never-Trumpers on the right, who’ve been wandering in the political desert for the last seven years.
Congratulations from Europe. I fully agree with all aspects of your point of view.
The strategy is sound; an additional tactic could help. To put a bit of a speed bump in front of right-wing use of your material, you could say things like: “The cancellation of this speaker bears a certain resemblance to the Manatee County, Florida plan to ban books until approved by a Republican appointed censor.” Don’t get me wrong; this won’t do much. They’ll just put ellipses where necessary, quote you out of context, or misrepresent you entirely. But it might help a little.
IMO, you must keep doing what you’re doing. Not captured in those pingbacks or the silence of the left media/journals is what I like to think is a “quiet majority” of generally liberal people who agree on the woke issues you so assiduously and thoughtfully document. I see a growing, vocal liberal voice pushing back on extreme wokeness. We need leaders like yourself to show the way and demonstrate it’s OK to speak out.
Prof. Coyne, you’re among the few legitimate sites that offer genuine, sincere pushback against the “progressive ” insanity which is destroying America. I recommend your site to family and friends whose news diet consists solely of PBS and NPR. Please keep doing what you’re doing.
It seems to me that the word should only be surrounded by scare quotes to indicate irony: that what’s said to be progressive is not progressive at all (or perhaps even regressive). By contrast, it’s worthwhile to look at things that ARE genuinely progressive and worth pursuing, such as the four items I mentioned in my comment above (see number 6).
Sounds right to me. The undesirable forms of “pushback,” “blowback” and so on seem like forms of smaller and louder groups doing all they can with short-term goals and memories.
Larger and quieter groups are also reading and thinking, but they’re quieter. At least for the moment.
Frankly, I prefer the term “pop-Left” to “Woke”. The corruption of the Left by post-modernist wokery is, after all, an old story. We also have the corruption of the very word “Socialism” by the Unified Socialist Party in Venezuela, before that by Erich Honecker’s Socialist Unity Party in East Germany, and before that you-know-what further East. For that matter, thoughtful conservatives (e.g., Andrew Sullivan, David Frum, George Will) can tell us how Conservatism has been corrupted by the Trump/Santos cohort of grifters.
It all boils down to a dictum by the great science-fiction writer and philosopher Theodore Sturgeon. Sturgeon was once taxed with obvious fact that 95% of sci-fi is bullshit. He replied sagely: “95% of everything is bullshit.”
Prof. Coyne, one thing I have learned is that the rational seems to have always been the minority. Even now, right and left are playing for “the team” and anything you say that can be used to attack one side will be used by the other. And if you post something attacking conservatives over some issue, they wont post that a lot unless it is to attack you.
I despise wokeness as I think its the most well-meaning form of irrational brain cancer there is, but every time I bring it up, my farther left friends attack me and conservatives use what I say to attack them. And if i poke at the excesses of conservatism, it flips.
not too many people are interested in bein rational or learning the truth. Only that their message gains the high ground. Psychologists have known this for decades.
I support Jerry’s use of the word woke – the behaviors to which he applies it fully deserve the insult the word has come to imply. I would love to see a succinct summary of these woke examples that I could just copy and send to my NPR buddies!
I consider myself part of the left. But I am appalled by the more extreme varieties of progressivism.
Keep up what you are doing.
I recall decades ago that the late, great US Senator from Washington, Henry “Scoop” Jackson, was asked by an interviewer whether or not he was a liberal. Scoop’s relay was “Yes, but I am not a damn fool.” How appropriate for today’s intellectual climate.
I hope you will continue your critique of the irrational woke side of liberalism/the Left because if people like you in prominent academic positions don’t critique it, I fear the entire Left will crumble. To the average American, the Left looks quite irrelevant to their life, especially now that it has shifted focus from helping the poor/working class to Identity politics.
The problem, as you noted, is that the woke Left is not able to hear the critique and the Right uses it to further attack the entire Left. However, I believe that there are many on the Left who would agree with your critique, if they could have access to it.
They want to be on the Left, to uphold free speech, protection of the environment, women’s rights, equality for all, etc.–some of the core beliefs on the Left–but they cannot relate to the growth of wokism. At the same time, they don’t know how to critique it and are afraid to do so because the atmosphere is so rigid and self-righteous that you are immediately labeled a Right-winger for questioning the party dogma .
I almost wonder if publishing your critiques in more main-stream magazines/on-line forums that attract older liberals/centrists might expand these ideas and give people a place to land that hasn’t fallen to extremism and show that the issues are more nuanced and worthy of debate. I have been Left/voted Left my entire life, but I am so appalled by the clamping down on free speech that I am tempted to register Independent–and that worries me for the future of our party.
What you’re doing is the right thing to do. The only thing I might pay close attention to is to always clarify (as you do) that your beef is with the specific matter at hand—the “word police,” for example—and that readers should not take your post to imply that you object to liberalism or the left as a whole. That would allow you to point back to your original words if you are misquoted or quoted out of context. Other commentators seem to do the same. It’s sad that one has to be so vigilant.
I once gave $15.00 to the political campaign of a right-leaning candidate. Although I am left-leaning overall, I agreed with enough of his position to offer my small contribution because I thought him the best candidate. For literally the next twenty years (!) I got requests for money from all kinds of conservative candidates as well as numerous solicitations to subscribe to conservative magazines. That one tiny contribution erroneously pegged me as a conservative. Over the years, magazines and campaigns spent way more than the $15.00 of my original contribution. I’m sure that it’s way worse today.