Today's batch of bird photos comes from reader Paul Edelman, an emeritus professor of law and mathematics at Vanderbilt. Paul's narrative is indented.

We spent a couple of weeks at the beginning of January in and around Naples, Florida and had a great time birding. I have two batches for you. The first is birds that spend most of their time in the trees or air, the second will be on birds who inhabit marsh and shore. [JAC: stay tuned.] All the photos were taken with my trusty Nikon D500 and Nikkor 500mm f5.6 lens.

On the drive down to Naples we stopped overnight in Ocala, FL and had a chance to do some birding at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. Amazingly, we saw two new birds for us, the Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus) (is there a more aptly named bird?) and the Orange-crowned Warbler (Oreothlypis celata) (which is decidedly inaptly named, since the orange crown is almost never evident.) Not a bad way to start the trip.