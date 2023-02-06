Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday, February 6, 2023: National Chopsticks Day. I have a big collection, including some made of jade (for special guests when I cook Chinese), but they are not a food!

From Wikipedia: “Silver chopsticks, spoon, and bowl from the Song dynasty“:

It’s also Lame Duck Day, National Frozen Yogurt Day (again??), the UN’s International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation, Sámi National Day, celebrated in Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden, and Waitangi Day, celebrating the founding of New Zealand in 1840 with the initial signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Sámi used to be known as Lapps or Laplanders, but those terms have been replaced. Here’s the Sámi flag and a group of Sámi outside two Lavvus, temporary dwellings similar to teepees; photo about 1910.



Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the February 6 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Yay, USA! We shot down a Chinese spy balloon (see the final tweet below for the hit, and now we’re gonna find the remnants and figure out what they did and embarrass the hell out of them. Seriously, it won’t amount to much, I think. It would be much worse if, say, China started military provocations around Taiwan. But here are the details of the Search for the Luftballon:

Navy divers were working to locate portions of the debris from the Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down six miles off the coast of South Carolina, defense officials said on Sunday. The recovery effort, which is expected to take days, began not long after debris from the balloon hit the water, a defense official said. He added that a Navy ship arrived on the scene soon after the balloon was shot down, and that other Navy and Coast Guard ships, which had been put on alert, were also sent to the scene. The shooting down of the balloon capped a remarkable week of high-stakes international drama, played out over the skies of the continental United States. While China has insisted that the balloon was not for surveillance, but rather a weather balloon that drifted off course, the Biden administration has stood firm that the balloon’s purpose was a somewhat hapless effort by China to spy on American military installations. On Saturday, President Biden said that he had told Pentagon officials to shoot down the balloon, and that they “said to me, let’s wait until the safest place to do it.”

Pentagon officials said they took steps — without offering specifics — to make sure that the balloon did not yield much fruit as it hovered near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and other installations. They also said China could glean the same amount of intelligence from a spy satellite. Now that intrigues me. How did they prevent it from collecting data? And did they use a missile to shoot it down, or smaller ammunition? Pentagon officials have made clear that they plan to collect every piece of debris that Navy divers can retrieve, for America’s own intelligence purposes. Because the balloon was shot down in relatively shallow water, they believe that the recovery effort will not be difficult. Still, Navy divers will have to contend with cold water temperatures during the recovery effort. The defense official said that once all the debris is collected, the Pentagon will hand it over to be studied by various federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. A photo from the Washington Post, with their caption: *Iran has admitted, almost inadvertently, how many people it arrested or detained during the recent series of protests set off by the beating death of Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab improperly. The AP reports: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations. State media also published a list of caveats over the order that would disqualify those with ties abroad or facing spying charges — allegations which have been met with wide international criticism. Khamenei “agreed to offer amnesty and reduce the sentences of tens of thousands accused and convicted in the recent incidents,” the state-run IRNA news agency said in a Farsi report. A later IRNA report carried by its English-language service said the pardons and commuted sentences were for “tens of thousands of convicts, including the arrestees of the recent riots in Iran.” Authorities did not immediately acknowledge the discrepancy in the reports. The discrepancy leaves some doubt about whether “tens of thousands” were arrested in the protests, but I suspect it’s not far off given the estimate below: Authorities also did not name any of those who had been pardoned or seen shorter sentences. Instead, state television continued to refer to the demonstrations as being a “foreign-backed riot,” rather than homegrown anger over the September death of Masha Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police. Anger also has been spreading over the collapse of the Iranian rial against the U.S. dollar, as well as Tehran arming Russia with bomb-carrying drones in its war on Ukraine. More than 19,600 people have been arrested during the protests, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been tracking the crackdown. At least 527 people have been killed as authorities violently suppressed demonstrations, the group said. Iran hasn’t offered a death toll for months. It already has executed at least four people detained amid the protests after internationally criticized trials. The people of Iran are growing more restive, and their economy is collapsing. There are only two outcomes: the regime continues to crack down until the protesters give up, or the theocracy falls in favor of a democracy. I have no idea what will happen, but I’m rooting big time for the latter.

*Reader Leo wanted to provide a news item, and so here it is:

I am a reader of your blog [JAC: he means “website”] who is growing a bit jealous of Ken (whoever he may be) for all the hat tips he gets, so I thought I would send you this interesting story. Ron DeSantis and nutty “national conservative” (read: theocrat) crusader Chris Rufo launched a takeover of one of Florida’s largest universities, firing the President and restructuring the college’s curriculum towards “family life and American principles”. (An excellent piece by Cathy Young on the subject is here . It’s obvious they are trying to accomplish through stealth what FIRE stopped them from doing directly with the Stop WOKE Act: getting rid of any professors who are insufficiently conservative. When Steven Pinker tweeted a link to Young’s piece, Rufo threw an extended temper tantrum in response, essentially calling Pinker a wimp for caring about free speech and other liberal values. In response Pinker recently tweeted a link to another story denouncing conservative cancel culture: I am very concerned about this. Rufo had stated he wants Florida’s universities to become like Hillsdale college, a private fundie school (as you probably know). As for DeSantis, he may not be Trump but he is still extremely dangerous.

*Over at The Free Press, Montana-dweller Walter Kirn (author of “Up in the Air,” a lovely movie), gives his take on “The Chinese Spy Balloon Over My House.”

As the balloon peered down upon my state, its intentions uncertain and its presence a bit humiliating, the stereotypes about Montana flowed. Much mention was made of the hit TV show, Yellowstone, which lately has spun off a couple of other shows set deep in the state’s romantic, roaring past. In all of them, Montanans are portrayed as quick to anger, intensely self-sufficient, instinctively hostile to rich and fancy outsiders. In other words, not the sort of people to sink back into their Instagram accounts when confronted with giant airborne trespassers. I’ll admit it, the comments—and the balloon itself, hovering so smugly out of range of the dusty hunting rifle I own—put me in a touchy mood. For though I was proud we’d spotted the damn thing and raised an alarm that sounded across the continent (neighboring Canada hadn’t made a peep during the craft’s stealthy transit through its time zones), I’d just about had it with all the public attention recently paid to Montana. Just a few weeks back, I sat down with my morning coffee, opened up the paper and learned that I now live in a quasi-fascist state. It said so in the paper. The paper wasn’t a local publication but one from a couple thousand miles away, the New York Times, whose glossy Sunday magazine included a lengthy, illustrated feature with the five-alarm headline How Montana Took a Hard Right Turn Toward Christian Nationalism. To illustrate the state’s alleged swerve toward neo-fascist theocratic rule—a dire development I’d somehow missed—the story included a scary gothic photo, heavily filtered to bring out its dark tones, of a ghostly white cross on a bare hillside reflected in a passing rearview mirror. It also included, of course, a Yellowstone reference and Kevin Costner’s name—right up top, where the search engines would see them. Since moving to small-town Montana from New York City over 30 years ago, I’d lived through at least a couple of cycles of ominous national coverage of my state. Without going into the details, let me assure you that this article was bunk, as exaggerated as the photo. . . . Do I sound defensive? Perhaps I am. I live in a state with zero big-league sports teams, not a single Fortune 500 corporation, and no national media influence to speak of—unless you count made-up shows about fake ranchers slugging it out in scripted brawls. I’m one of about a million residents, all of whom, no matter their circumstances, are up against the myth-making machines of cities and states of imperial wealth and numbers. And imperial attitudes, dare I say, which emerge in their basic, perennial story about us: those folks from the steppes and mountains are growing restless, including the ones who’ve just moved there to go skiing, who appear to be worse than the ones already living there, who we’ve always found unsettling enough. But at least we proud Montanans kept our honor. We spied the lurking villain, we called the sheriff, we warned our neighbors, we did what we could do. I suspect we’ll continue in this role, watchful vigilantes of the skies. There’s trouble afoot – you can feel it everywhere, particularly if you dwell near nuclear missiles, particularly if you live where there’s no cover—and someone has to stand lookout on the hill.

*Matthew asked ChatGPT to write a poem about me. He gave it just the top bit and it produced the poem below it, with the green icon atoop. I’m amazed at what AI can do. I’m going to ask ChatGPT to write poems about my friends!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows her hatred of winter:

Hili: Not one more step. A: It’s just the snow, silly.

In Polish:

Hili: Ani kroku dalej. Ja: To tylko śnieg, głuptasie.

And a photo of a sad-looking Szaron:

From Irena. And the price of eggs is unconscionable. Big Poultry is ripping us off, and it can’t all be fobbed off as the result of bird flu.

From America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy, a great FB page:

From Malcolm, the great Django Reinhardt. Note he uses only two fingers on the fretboard; his other digits were damaged in a fire. Stéphane Grappelli, of course, is on violin:. Who would have thought that a violinist and a guitarist with a maimed hand could swing so hard?

From the same site:

God has stopped issuing statements at Mastodon. I guess He didn’t get enough people following him over from Twitter.

From Masih. The Farsi translation is “This one video of child abuse and writing the ideology of a dictator on the body of 7-year-old girls is enough to force the international community not to enter into any negotiations with the corrupt and oppressive Islamic government. Find and answer each and every female western politician who has submitted to these ISIS laws.”

Poor propagandized girls!

همین یک ویدیوی کودک‌آزاری و نوشتن ایدئولوژی یک دیکتاتور بر بدن دختران ۷ ساله کافی است تا جامعه جهانی را وادار کنیم با حکومت فاسد و زورگوی اسلامی وارد هیچ گونه مذاکره‌ای نشوند. تک تک زنان سیاستمدار غربی را که تسلیم این قوانین داعشی شده و می‌شوند پیدا و پاسخگو کنیم#مهسا_امینی https://t.co/h6Ra62rTt2 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 5, 2023

From Barry: an Instagram of cats doing weird things. He can’t get over the moggy kicking itself in the chin with its back legs.

Luana sent this quote from Biden. If it’s accurate, it’s scary.

Joe Biden: Mais da metade das mulheres no meu governo são mulheres. 🇺🇸🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/fR80t6JyhJ — Tradutor de Direita (@TradutordoBR) February 3, 2023

Also from Luana. Those woodies are diligent!

A woodpecker drilled holes in someone’s house in California and filled them with acorns. When the homeowner cut open the wall, the nuts spilled out. All 700 pounds of them. These photo! They are amazing. Story by @smessenger via https://t.co/E4BprwVKeN pic.twitter.com/poDtpV9ewN — Benji Jones (@BenjiSJones) February 3, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who died exactly five years before I was born:

6 February 1905 | A Czech Jew, Julius Justitz, was born in Bílkovice. He was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 18 May 1944. He perished in Schwarzheide on 30 December 1944. pic.twitter.com/aYKtNYu5BN — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 6, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. As he notes, this may not be the same Great Northern Diver, but they can live nine years.

as I’ve been pre-occupied by other challenges I’ve not tweeted much recently, but this leucistic Great Northern Diver found in Mallaig Harbour today by Stephen MacDonald is enough to brighten a gloomy winter – probably the same bird found by Stephen at Arisaig on 17.1.16 pic.twitter.com/xwhLtYy0bt — Bob McMillan (@SkyeBirdsBob) February 4, 2023

Did you know that the Great Northern Diver is just another name for the loon? Here’s their normal appearance:

This one shows who really took down the Chinese spy balloon:

#Balloon cat takes out Chinese Spy Balloon pic.twitter.com/dYEWJbZyWm — Tracy Schutt (@schuttsontherun) February 4, 2023

But, in the end, Malcolm shows us the truth:

Chinese spy balloon has been hit. pic.twitter.com/kThydIa550 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) February 4, 2023