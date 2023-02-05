NYT makes a grammatical error

Here’s a tweet I found from the NYT:

Single women own and occupy more homes than single men in the U.S., despite earning only about 83 cents for every dollar that men earn, according to a new study. Here's a look at where the ownership gap is greatest and smallest across the country: https://t.co/4MyhC1kin0 pic.twitter.com/op9XbaFwRY

— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2023