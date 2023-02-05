Here’s a tweet I found from the NYT:
Single women own and occupy more homes than single men in the U.S., despite earning only about 83 cents for every dollar that men earn, according to a new study. Here's a look at where the ownership gap is greatest and smallest across the country: https://t.co/4MyhC1kin0 pic.twitter.com/op9XbaFwRY
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2023
Here is the full headline. What is wrong with the top three lines? This is what I’d call a really stupid mistake!
25 thoughts on “NYT makes a grammatical error”
Single women own more homes than single men own.
But that’s just being pointlessly pedantic. There is absolutely no ambiguity in the original formulation. Ellipsis is a common and perfectly grammatical device in English.
Sorry, but if you read the sentence literally, it’s gibberish.
One women owns more homes than any single men in the US.
80% of divorces are initiated by women. That’s what’s wrong. That’s how they have the houses. How proud.
Oh. The grammar. Well, there is dark humor in that. The headline implies that women have declined to own men; they own houses instead. Headline is missing “do.”
“Single women own more homes than do single men.”
I own two homes in Canada, I’ve never been married, neither were inherited, and never had a man contribution towards the payment of one.. So your blanket statement riles me up.
Well, the stat is a stat … 80%. As for my opinions, I could qualify it with various “some” insertions to avoid the “blanket” accusation. Pretend I do that … having yourself as an example of an exception, does the unbalance in the initiation of divorce and unbalance in single-person home ownership rile you up, as it obviously does me? If not, what do you think is the cause of it?
No, I think the fact that someone is tracking stats about which gender initiated divorce, is more upset. Who cares?
Maybe stats on the reason for divorces, might be useful- to someone.
BINGO! You win! The headline implies, despite all the people who say it’s fine, that the comparison is between women’s ownership of men versus their ownership of houses. This isn’t just infelicity of prose, but a downright mistake.
Thanks. Others will see it, I was just quick.
DIVERSION: worse grammar insult, which NYTimes commits … the use of n-pronouns without accommodating verb tense …
Claimed usage of ‘singular they.’
“Dani just called, and they are on the way with the cupcakes. They said they are alone, and trying to not eat them all in the car.”
Should be:
“Dani just called, and they is on the way with the cupcakes. They said they is alone, and trying to not eat them all in the car.”
They came for the pronoun, but twisted the verbs too!
Single Women Own More Homes Than *Do* Single Men
OR
Single Women Own More Homes Than Single Men Do
OR (though it’s passive construction, anathema in journalism — I wrote for newspapers my entire career)
More Homes Owned by Single Women Than by Single Men (for brevity, you could eliminate the second “by,” but thereby introduce the possibility of the problem you are pointing out in the original).
Which spouse initiates a divorce is fairly arbitrary in these days of no fault divorce laws. Which spouse ends up owning the house will be based on multiple factors, including the tax code and child custody. I suspect that the statistic is more likely to reflect the fact that women tend to outlive their spouses, as noted in the article. But all in all, this is a pretty meaningless statistic.
Zsa-Zsa Gabor once quipped that she was a great housekeeper because whenever she got divorced she would always keep the house.
All the capital letters except the first one are errors ! 😉
🙂
i’ve read this five times and i don’t see an error. i always hated grammar anyway, & i’ve never had much patience for people who nitpick over such things. do you understand what i’m saying? then get off my case and stop humiliating me cuz i used me instead of i.
it’s hardly shocking that single women would own more homes than single men. single men are often at the bottom of the economic ladder. if you compare incomes of single m & f earners, it’s usually at parity, with no wage gap, and among younger people women out earn men, in some regions by quite significant margins. so obviously they’re going to have more things like cars and houses.. they’re doing better.
the headline is stupid, because it compares single people, but uses a gap that includes all earners.
Ah, ladies and gentlemen, and those of other genders, take a look at the splenetic lucubrations of Mr. Propp, who has violated so many Roolz in one comment that it’s unbelievable. Yes, and now say your farewells to Mr. Propp, as he’ll never again post on this site.
Why do people insist on being so rude? I have many theories (which are mine), but since this is a family oriented site, I’ll just tell Mr. Propp not to let the door hit his rump as he makes an ignominious egress.
It should read “womyn,” or “people with uteruses.”
I love the commenters here!
Prof. Coyne, I think you’re being a bit pedantic here. I hope you’re not one of those types who lectures people about not ending sentences with a preposition.
I think you’re one of the people who hasn’t read the Roolz. This was just a fun post and the error jumped out at me. This gets you started on a critique of my personality.
Once again, I’m baffled at how rude people can be.
It’s ambiguous rather than ungrammatical – although the intended meaning is not difficult to infer. One of the pitfalls of the constraints imposed by newspaper headline style …
Guess I may need to track down this article to answer a question I have, what is the definition of single used here? As an example, my mother became a “single” homeowner after my father’s death. And there are a fair number of women in that category, due to women living longer on average. What about a single woman who owns the house, but has a partner, of either sex? And, as noted above, a woman who gets the house after a marriage ends, which is pretty common, especially if there are children.
Ever since I served as managing editor of my college newspaper a millenium ago, I have tried to follow the precept advised in a wall plaque at our print-shop. It read:
THIMK!
I believe they made a logical error, too. I believe the pay gap statistic they cite is for all men vs. all women, when they should be comparing single men vs. single women.