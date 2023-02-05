It’s the Sabbath that was made for man—and birds. Today, then, we have our weekly allotment of themed bird photos from John Avise. John’s notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Drinking Birds Of course birds must drink water as well as eat, but taking a drink is usually a quick maneuver that can be hard to photograph. The exception may be hummingbirds, for whom drinking nectar and eating are basically the same thing. All of these photos of birds caught in the act of drinking were taken in Southern California. Black-throated Gray Warbler, Dendroica nigrescens, drinking from a puddle:

Yellow-rumped Warbler, Dendroica coronata, drinking in flight from a dripping tap:

The same Yellow-rumped Warbler chasing another droplet from a dripping tap:

Western Gull, Larus occidentalis, drinking from beach runoff:

Another Western Gull drinking from beach runoff:

California Thrasher, Toxostoma redivivum, drinking from a bowl:

American Coots, Fulica americana, drinking from a waterfall:

Townsend’s Warbler, Dendroica townsendi, drinking from a puddle:

Rock Pigeon, Columba livia, drinking from a water fountain:

Anna’s Hummingbird, Calypte anna, drinking from a flower:

Allen’s Humingbird, Selasphorus sasin, drinking from a flower:

Hermit Thrush, Catharus guttatus, drinking in flight from a dripping faucet: