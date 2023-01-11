Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Hamline

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “cube,” came with this note (and an admission that the strip is late to the party):

Provoked by this ridiculous story that appeared in December last year.

The story, of course, is about how the instructor at Hamhanded University (really Hamline U.) was fire for showing two paintings depicting the face and figure of Muhammad, even after giving trigger warnings in the syllabus an in class. On to J&M, in which Mo carefully explains to his pal why you can’t draw pictures of Muhammad. (Note that the strip’s artist does—four times in this strip alone!)

Hamline is not pleased, I gather, with the small Minnesota school having received national attention for this kind of censorship and the reprehensible firing of a teacher.