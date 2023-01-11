USC progressives: you can’t say “field” any longer

Every day the language policing gets more and more ludicrous, but this example, from the School of Social Work of the University of Southern California, takes the cake. I can no longer say that “my field is evolutionary biology” because that is racist language. The connection, as outlined in the official letter below from the USC group, is that enslaved people went “into the field” in the antebellum South. That makes the word “field” off limits. But farmers were going into the field long before that! Now I have to say “my practicum is evolutionary biology.” At that point people will say “Whaaaat???” And, as several reader note below, the words “field work” for biologists is also unacceptable; I suppose the alternative is “ecological work in the great outdoors”.
I don’t think people will buy this change. Note that USC’s stated goal is not just to change language but to “acknowledge inclusion and reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant, and anti-blacknesss ideologies.” I don’t think that this aim will come to mind when someone says “practicum.”
The thing that strikes me is that someone had to see the world “field” as racist, and then take action to expunge it from USC’s language. You have to be sniffing around for offense to do something like that. And I suspect that their goal, in fact, isn’t any of the ones they state, but simply to assert power. How bizarre that these initiatives actually work in today’s America!
If you think this is fake, it’s not: it’s been reported by quite a few venues. They’re mostly right-wing sites, of course, because the mainstream media would never highlight something like this, as it makes the progressive Left, as well as academia, look too crazy. It’s stuff like this that Republicans use to tar not just the “woke”, but all Democrats and left-centrists.
There are good cases to be made for changing some language, but this isn’t one of them.
Wow. Does that make “magnetic field” or “Higgs field” racist as well?
I don’t think Chicago Cubs fans will take kindly to this name change. Wrigley FIELD forever!
Mihaly Csikszentmihalyl in his book CREATIVITY (1996) capitalized Field when referring to a profession. Such as: Psychology is a Field of study. Damn, now that’s creative!
I guess the physics department will have no longer teach Quantum Field Theory, or the math department teach Mathematical Fields (a special type of Group).
This nonsense is driving middle of the road people to the Republican side as who would want to be associated with some nonsense.
OMG! How low will this go?
It will go so low it will reach the core of Earth’s core. From there it will emanate outward with such force the effect on Earth’s magnetic fie— OOPS! OH MY GOSH! I’M SO SORRY! My intent was to say, “Earth’s magnetic practicum” — not the dreaded F-bomb! Can I ever be forgiven? It was my spellcheck -yeah that’s the ticket. Spellcheck is all messed up in my computer.
I really need to stop reading comments from the bottom up (latest to first). I thought I had something original going there– until I scrolled up to the first comment 😐. Oh well, chalk this one up as “Great Minds Think Alike” -especially for science enthusiasts with interests in the same Fields.
Never in the field of human conflict has so much been given away by so many to so few.
I guess that none of the mathematicians at USC can ever accept the Fields Medal now.
More seriously, I wonder why the Suzanne
Dworak-Pecksniff school isn’t concerned with their neighbors’ rampant use of “electric/magnetic/vector/football field” – I guess it’s ok!
The language police is an attack on the first amendment. Any word in the english language can be bad if you make it that way. … Nomenclature
As Bill Maher said, “When what you’re doing sounds like an Onion headline, stop.”
Going back fifty or more years. I remember our English teacher saying using field as discipline is a bit superfluous. I work as a chemist is far more direct or perhaps I work in chemistry. Ditto for “nature of”.
A practicum and field work would be different – would they not?
Interesting effort here to find “the earliest uses of the term ‘field work’ (or rather, “field-work”, as it was often spelled back then) to mean something like ‘practical study of outdoor nature.'”
https://dynamicecology.wordpress.com/2016/09/13/whats-the-origin-of-the-term-field-work/
Slavery was truly evil, but trying to erase it from memory as if it never existed holds danger.
Practicum seems counter-intuitive, so there must have been a problem with discipline.
Contrast the language policing with this kinda amazing story about political corruption and bribery at the USC School of Social Work. You’d think these people would have bigger fish to fry (and maybe would want to keep their heads down and not attract this kind of attention).
https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/former-dean-usc-s-social-work-school-agrees-plead-guilty-bribery-funneling-100000
As long as DEI people have jobs, they will have to do something to justify their employment. So I expect things like making “field” verboten to continue and get increasingly absurd.
This is just what you should expect from the University of Spoiled Children. Unfortunately, this stuff also happens at real universities.
It makes sense if you realize how provincial America is. Of course “field” is racist because nothing in the world makes sense unless viewed through the lens of American history. USA! We’re Number One! And all that jazz.
It’s not just USC! Yesterday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued almost the exact same policy:
https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/michigan-cites-racism-in-decision-to-ban-term-field-worker/
“Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says it will no longer use the words “field worker” in agency communications, citing the term’s “implication for descendants of enslaved Black and Brown individuals.”
This is like a Titania McGrath spoof. Is there a Poe’s Law for wokeness?
Jesus, I hope they don’t have a football field or soccer field. Seriously, they should be required to prove that the use of the term field is injurious. “It could be considered” isn’t really persuasive.
And if “field” is likely to be a problem, how much more so cotton and sugar?
Trigger Warning – The next class will discuss materials used in the flow of electricity between two points.
Topic – Properties of Metals. Metals are good conductors of electricity.
Conductor – An individual who escorted or guided freedom seekers between Underground Railroad stations or safe houses.
Most of the comments above are about the stupidity of not using the word ‘field’, with which I agree. But there is another aspect. Practicum, as I understand it, means the practical part of a more general course. So you can talk about a ‘teaching practice’ or a ‘teaching practicum’. Using it in a more general sense to mean the equivalent of field would mean that a) there is no word for the practical part of a course and b) it would lead to idiocies like ‘My practicum is theoretical physics.’
Besides electric field and all that, in optics we have field of view, angular field, and visual field, and probably more. I will gladly field suggestions for replacing them with something half as clear.
Here’s the OED entry for field in this sense. As you can see, this usage goes back all the way to Old English, with multiple entries from centuries long before transatlantic slavery was a thing. What USC is trying to do is claim ownership of this usage, by asserting that the association *they* have with the word, or which they impute to (oh-so fragile) others, is the only possible way to view the word. Although it sounds snooty to say so, I’m afraid this is a typically American phenomenon, as evidenced also by the way “blackface” is *always* viewed by such people solely through the lens of 19th-century minstrelsy, with no awareness that it goes back millennia into the past in a wide variety of folk and ritual contexts.
II. An area of operation or observation.
12.
a. An area or sphere of action, enquiry, or interest; a (wider or narrower) range of opportunities, or of objects, for activity or consideration; a theme, a subject. Frequently with of.
[citations in chronological order:]
OE tr. Theodulf of Orleans Capitula (Corpus Cambr.) xxi. 325 Mon on þam feldum þara haligra gewryta [L. per sanctarum scripturarum campos] swiðe eaðe þa wæpnu metan mæg, mid þam mon þa uncysta ofercuman mæg ond gode weorc fryðian [corrected to fyrðrian].
1340 Ayenbite (1866) 240 Huanne oure lhord wolde by uonded of þe dyeule: he yede in-to desert. uor þe desert of religion: is ueld of uondinge.
c1430 N. Love Mirror Blessed Life (Brasenose e.9) (1908) 161 That first it byhoueth they proue hem selfe by exercise of vertues in the felde of worchynge, that is to seie that thei knowe hem self besily.
1529 T. Paynell in tr. Assaute & Conquest Heuen Ep. Ded. sig. A.iii For as vice is distroyer of all thinges, so vertue in this felde, as in al other causes is chiefe gouernour and maistres.
1548 N. Udall et al. tr. Erasmus Paraphr. Newe Test. I. Luke xv. f. cxxxiii The Jewes neglecteth all the premisses dooyng nothyng but digge and beare burdens in the fielde of the lawe.
a1586 Sir P. Sidney Arcadia (1590) i. v. sig. D6v A very good Orator might haue a fayre field to vse eloquence in, if [etc.].
1626 F. Bacon Sylua Syluarum §228 As for the increase of Vertue generally..it is a large Field, and to be handled by it self.
1661 W. Johnson Novelty Represt 432 Leave not you many books of Scripture out of the Canon, and use you not the large feild of Scripture to puzzle the weak?
1695 J. Dryden tr. C. A. Du Fresnoy De Arte Graphica 11 A Subject..which..shall..afford..Art, an ample field of matter wherein to expatiate it self.
1711 J. Addison Spectator No. 160. ¶4 This..Failure..opens a large Field of Raillery.
1750 W. Beawes Lex Mercatoria (1752) 2 The wide field for trade that now lies before us.
1807 T. Thomson Syst. Chem. (ed. 3) II. 143 A very interesting field of investigation.
1880 Harper’s Mag. July 313/2 The titles of the ninth volume..cover a wide field of literary and scientific research in the departments of geography, geography [etc.].
1939 Public Opinion Q. 3 562 Giving the home shopper television eyes opens a wide field in marketing.
1950 Sci. News 15 124 The research worker may find blood group inheritance a convenient field for study.
2004 Independent 17 June i. 39/1 Tony De La Rosa was a major innovator in the field of conjunto music.