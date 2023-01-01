Don’t expect much from my brain today, and no, it’s not because I’m hung over. Reader Blue sent this picture and asks you to “Spot the Cat”. I find this one medium hard. Reveal at noon, Chicago time; you can say in the comments that you spotted it, but don’t give away its position!
Spot the cat!
January 1, 2023 • 9:00 am
21 thoughts on “Spot the cat!”
Got it right away. somehow.
Too easy. Found it in a couple of seconds.
Found it immediately. I like to play hidden objects games and tend to automatically scan a picture in a certain way that allowed me to find this kitty.
Yes, finally!
Luckily the hiding will not prevent going to the vet appointment!
I’m usually terrible at these, but that wasn’t too hard.
About 15 seconds
Found him/her in less than 5 seconds, though I normally don’t do so well with the “find the…” pictures. And happy belated birthday!
Same here but only because I happened to first look at that spot.
Found quickly!
That cat has no idea how to hide. Bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad cat.
Found immediately because Joyce Carol Oates ruined it on Twitter.
Oh wow! This was easy (5 seconds). It’s no shame to be hungover, Jerry.
Found it in about 8 seconds on fb yesterday.
12 seconds
I found the cat immediately, it stands out against all of the other angular aspects of the picture
yes, if you are looking for a cat represented as a stylized geometrical structure, you are barking up the wrong tree…
But… but… only d*gs are named Spot, as a matter of tradition. Spot the cat would be a contrarian naming.
…. I kid I kid!
Spotted in less than 5 seconds.
Found in less than 10 seconds.
Got it. My first success in the ‘find it’ game.
Found the kitty!