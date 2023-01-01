Today we start the New Year with our customary Sunday batch of bird photos from John Avise, featuring rare birds in his area. The narrative and IDs are John’s, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Happy New Year

I hope all WEIT readers had a wonderful holiday season. As 2022 has now ended, it’s time for me to reflect upon some special birds I photographed during that year here in Southern California. Like many birders, I routinely monitor the Internet for rare-bird alerts in our area, and then head out for any specialties that show up. This past year, several such vagrant species were the Townsend’s Solitaire (Myadestes townsendi), Harris’s Sparrow (Zonotrichia querula), Sage Thrasher (Oreoscoptes montanus), Ross’s Goose (Anser rossii), Neotropic Cormorant (Nannopterum brasilianum), and Lapland Longspur (Calcarius lapponicus), all of which I managed to find and photograph. These may not be the most beautiful of birds or photos, but finding these avian rarities in Orange County will always bring back special memories for me. Here’s to more happy birding in 2023!

Townsend’s Solitaire: