Two (actually five) excellent books to consider

I’m working on a long writing piece, so have had to curtail posts here for a few days. We’ll be back to normal tomorrow.
I don’t think I’ve mentioned this book before, but it’s in a tie for second place among all the fiction I’ve read this year. I’ve reviewed the other two books before: All the Light We Cannot See, a 2014 book by Anthony Doerr that’s the best new fiction I’ve read in several years (my review here), and the book that ties with the one below as second-best, Hamnet, a 2020 novel by Maggie O’Farrell(my review here). Either of those, or Horse, below, will serve you very well. But if you can read only one book, it must be the one by Doerr, which won the fiction Pulitzer Prize in 2020.
Horse, which came out this spring, is a terrific work of the imagination, weaving past and present around a single famous (and real) eighteenth-century racehorse, Lexington,. The theme is anti-black bigotry, which in the “past” section involves Jarret, the enslaved black trainer of the racehorse, and in the “present” section involves a woman zoologist, Jess, and her black boyfriend Theo. Theo finds a discarded painting of the horse in a Washington, D.C. trash heap, figures out who it is, and uses it for his Ph.D. thesis in art history. That’s how he meets Jess, who in fact is the keeper of the horse’s bones at the Smithsonian, but didn’t know that those bones belonged to Lexington.
And so the past interweaves with the present in short, compelling chapters, with nearly all the fictional characters based on real ones. The story is mesmerizing, though it swerves a bit into wokeness and preachiness at the end; and there’s a tragedy that I won’t reveal. The horse, by the way, is an almost humanlike character in the book, since his character is described in great and winsome detail.
You don’t have to be a fan of horses to love this book, and if you want to read more, go to the laudatory review at the Washington Post. Click on the screenshot below to go to the Amazon site.
Below is the real Lexington—one of the few existing photos. As Wikipedia notes, “Lexington (March 17, 1850 – July 1, 1875) was a United States Thoroughbred race horse who won six of his seven race starts. Perhaps his greatest fame, however, came as the most successful sire of the second half of the nineteenth century; he was the leading sire in North America 16 times, and broodmare sire of many notable racehorses.”
The second book is not in my top three, but is still an excellent read: Empire of Pain. by Patrick Radde Keefe. This book came out in April of last year, and was, like Horse, recommended to me by my editor at Viking/Penguin, who has impeccable taste in books. It is the story of the Sackler family and the trio of Jewish brothers who founded Purdue Pharma, the company that devised and manufactured OxyContin, a synthetic opioid that, as you may know, got gazillions of Americans addicted to painkillers. Many of them died. The Sacklers, who made billions on this one pill, were also philanthropists who gave millions to museums and universities, always insisting that the family name go on the donated wing or building. They—and especially the eldest brother Arthur—were hard driving and arrogant, but also somewhat polymathic (Arthur, for instance, became an autodidactic expert in Chinese art and built up a huge collection).
The family advertised OxyContin in ways that they knew would get people addicted, and ignored the damage caused by their drug. They were able to fight off lawsuits for years, but finally took a hit (not a big hit given the family’s billions) and declared bankruptcy. But all the Sacklers wound up fine, living it up in mansions around the world. The message: is was no justice.
An immense amount of reportage went into this book. It reminds me a lot of Bad Blood, the fantastic book by reporter John Carreyrou that exposed the duplicity of Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Sunny Balwani, the pair who ran the bogus startup Theranos. (Both will be going to jail for a long time, partly because Carreyrou’s book revealed their perfidy.) Bad Blood began with Carreyrou’s reporting in the Wall Street Journal, which eventually became a mesmerizing piece of nonfiction (read it!). Empire of Pain started with an article as well: a piece by Keefe in the 2017 New Yorker. It’s extremely well written, and will introduce you to a family of which you haven’t heard, and to the enormous damage caused by their greed.
Click the screenshot to go to the Amazon site.
Now, as General Patton said, “You know what to do.” Let us know what you’re reading, how you like it, and what books you’d especially recommend.
I’m reading Confidence Man,Haberman’s book on Trump and America. I will have a lot to say when done. Thanks
Although I haven’t yet read “Horse,” so far my favorite book by Geraldine Brooks has been “People of the Book,” also historical fiction: the story of an ancient Haggadah (now in Sarajevo, I think) and its possible journey through multiple centuries and lands. It’s one of the few books I’ve read twice and may read again. I’ve started “All the Light we Cannot See,” and “Horse” will be next on the list.
I recently finished an excellent book by Adolph L. Reed Jr., The South: Jim Crow and Its Afterlives. And I will start with a brief note with how I came to pick it up. Dr. Reed’s name was familiar to me, an emeritus professor of political science at Penn. But I certainly didn’t expect to find a work of his, a Marxist Afro-American scholar, on the shelf of a bookstore in Thomasville, GA. Can’t get much deeper into the South than that. Those who opine that, for people of color, nothing has changed in America might take note. As a young black man, there were many doors in Thomasville he wouldn’t have been permitted to enter.
A synopsis of the work is best provided by Dr. Reed. Despite the recent fixation on slavery as “the essentially formative black American experience”, he argues that “it is Jim Crow – the regime of codified, rigorously and unambiguously enforced racism and white supremacy – that has had the most immediate consequences for contemporary life and the connections between race and politics.”
I’ll end with a short tale of coping with one of the many indignities of dwelling in the Jim Crow South. When his family lived in New Orleans there was a coffee shop in the French Quarter with wonderful beignets, no blacks allowed. But he had a grandmother and an aunt who could be “passant blanc”. So, they would be recruited to visit the shop and bring home the goods. Putting one over on whitey, and the pastries tasted more divinely for that, in his memory.
I read All the Light We Cannot See over the course of a few days while visiting my sister in October. I don’t mind saying that I started bawling when Marie-Laure and Werner finally met and shared a tin of peaches in Saint-Malo, and never really stopped through to the finish, when it skips from the end of The War, first to 1974, then to 2014. The story isn’t particularly tragic, or even sorrowful, but I don’t recall ever reading a novel more poignant.
I’m reading Robert Draper’s Weapons of Mass Delusion, a book much in line with the Bret Stephen’s essay you discussed this morning. Draper describes politicians terrified by their young firebrands, afraid to take a stand lest they themselves are replaced by yet another extremist. And enjoying Richard Osman’s mystery series with its protagonists who live at Coopers Chase, an upscale retirement community. It’s important to read them in order starting The Thursday Murder Club. I so want Helen Mirren to play Elizabeth in the movie.
I have been reading “Gangsters vs Nazis: How Jewish Mobsters Battled Nazis in Wartime America” by Michael Benson. He relates how the mobsters organized attacks to break up Nazi rallies in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and elsewhere. Interesting insight into both the mob and the Nazi groups in the US in the 1930s and 40s.
I just purchased the latest by Frans de Waal Different: Gender through the eyes of a primatologist and am enjoying it thus far. I’ll definitely check out these other recommendations.
I’m just about the start reading All the Light We Cannot See. Based on your recommendation and the enthusiastic support in comments, it was my suggestion for my book club, which has been running strong since 1986.