“All the Light We Cannot See”, a fantastic book

All the Light We Cannot See, by Anthony Doerr, was published in 2014, and I hadn’t heard of it until an old friend recommended it two weeks ago—as did his wife. It turned out to be the best book of fiction I’ve read this year, and perhaps in the last several years. It is a tour de force: mesmerizing, unbelievably inventive, and the kind of book I can’t read before I go to sleep because I just want to keep reading. I finished the book last night and my thoughts are still full of it and of the scenes as I imagined them. (Like everyone, I form a picture in my mind’s eye as each place or character is introduced.)
The book interweaves the stories of two characters, jumping back and forth in time from the beginning of WWII until 1974, with no straight temporal sequence—except that the two stories unfold in parallel, and in very short chapters.
One of the two subjects is a blind French girl, Marie-Laure, daughter of the key-keeper in a big Parisian museum, and the other a German boy, Werner, an orphan ultimately coerced into becoming a German soldier. They’re surrounded by a rich panoply of other characters, including Werner’s sister Jutta and Marie-Laure’s great uncle Etienne.
The two protagonists are connected at the beginning only because when Marie-Laure and Werrner were children, Etienne broadcast the writings of his own brother on a homemade radio transmitter in the French seaside town of Saint-Malo. Way over in Germany, Jutta and Werner (an amateur radio fanatic) could hear those broadcasts on a homemade receiver, ethralled by the beautiful science scenarios described by Etienne. (Science, by the way, plays a big role in this book, from Marie-Laure’s fascination with mollusks to Werner’s fascination with radios. Even Darwin makes a few appearances in Etienne’s broadcasts.)
I can see that this will become way too long if I even try to summarize the plot without spoilers, so let me be brief. As the Germans enter Paris, Marie-Laure and her father flee the city, the latter entrusted with a priceless diamond from the museum, tasked with keeping it out of Nazi hands. They wind up in Saint-Malo, taking refuge with Etienne and Madame Menec, Etienne’s housekeeper.
As the war proceeds, Werner becomes an expert in locating covert radio transmissions, but he’s not your average Nazi—he is empathic and kind and arrives at his job through coercion. (The mixture of good and bad in people is one of the book’s themes.) When the Allies invade France, Werner and Marie-Laure’s stories begin to converge as the German is sent to Saint-Malo to pinpoint covert Resistance radio broadcasts made by Marie-Laure. The war ends, people die, and the story fast-forwards to 1974, when only one protagonist is left. The theme of loss plays out on multiple levels, including that of the diamond, and one closes this book with a bittersweet feeling and perhaps an extra bit of moisture in the eye.
The writing is beautiful—simple but evocative—and the story, while complex, never fails to be convincing.
If you like fiction at all, you must read this book. It won the Pulitzer price in 2018, and deservedly so. I believe one reader also recommended it here, while another didn’t like it. But I can’t imagine disliking this book—not if you read fiction.
It’s worthwhile reading the Wikipedia page on this book to see its genesis (a man cursing his cellphone) and why it took ten years to write. Doerr explicitly wanted to write a war story that, while set in war, was not about war. The research behind the story is immense. There’s also a mention that Netflix is making the novel into a four-part movie series.
Here’s Saint-Malo, a place I’ve never been. I couldn’t envision the city as I read the book, and am glad to see it now. The town has been rebuilt, as much of it was destroyed by bombing during the war.
12 thoughts on ““All the Light We Cannot See”, a fantastic book”
I loved it as well, and was mesmerized by it. I listened to the audio version during commutes (when that was still a thing). I should reread it in print (or electronically).
Doerr has a new book out. Since I liked this one so much I also wonder about his latest. Or works before.
May I strongly recommend “City of Thieves” by David Benioff
Stephen Powers, Overstory. Very good.
Richard Powers. His Goldbug Variations is even better.
Thank you. Will put it on the list. Really enjoyed Klara and the Sun, so thank you for that recommendation!
I did not hate it – not sure if I said I did? I enjoyed it, but was not starstruck if you catch my drift. I do find however that most fiction is forgotten by me fairly quickly. On the plus side I can re-read novels & enjoy them again. But then I am a barbarian! I still prefer non-fiction.
We read it as ‘lablit’ for the Royal Institution Fiction Lab probably about 5 years ago. In fact a friend on the group who read it really slowly said it was like a fine wine so he did not want too much at a time. He is REALLY hard to please, so that is some praise. He could not bring himself yo read the bit about beating the prisoner though.
Glad you enjoyed it!
I do have a terrible memory for my own life. I suddenly suppose this is connected. It is not as if I cannot remember other stuff! Memory is so strange…
I just finished reading it, due to your having mentioned it previously. I too loved it. I was sad to finish it, but then it’s a sad book, as all serious books are.
I loved the book also. I highly recommend his next book, Cloud Cuckoo Land, about the power of books. It similarly weaves and relates multiple stories, this time over many centuries. All the Light … is a better book, but Cloud is magnificent in its own way.
I will take your word for it and order it right now.
I agree with Frank. Cloud is also a great read.
I’m afraid that I have gone off contemporary fiction. A lot of it bears the stamp of a university ‘creative writing’ course; even more shows the signs of solemn historical research, which somehow doesn’t get turned into interesting prose. And of course, these days, any attempt by any author to imagine what it might be like to be a person of a different sex, colour, culture or class is utterly beyond the pale.
Still, this book looks good, and PCC(E)’s imprimatur is not to be ignored. I’ll look out for it.