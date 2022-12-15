It’s time for me to appeal again for photos, as I have only about a week’s worth of reserves. Send ’em in if you have good ones! Thanks!
Today we continue a series of photos by Rosemary Alles; the first part is here, and the details I gave before are below. There will be one more installment of this series:
Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation.You can find more about us (the work our org does)
Female Nyala antelope (Tragelaphus angasii):
Cape Giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis giraffa):
Ground hornbill:
Helmeted guineafowl (Numida meleagris):
White-crested helmetshrike (Prionops plumatus):
Spotted Hyena pup (Crocuta crocuta):
Jousting young male bull elephants (Loxodonta africana):
Sunrise, Kruger National Park:
Male Greater kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros):
Pride of lionesses (Panthera leo) in a river bed:
Male African elephant:
Male lion:
12 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Spectacular! Thank you for sharing these.
Thank you very much Norman.
Please share and support our work.
Happy holidays!
These are terrific! What an interesting thing it is to be able to see and photograph this spectacular wildlife.
Thank you very much Mark, please come visit us in South Africa. 🙂
Please share and support our work.
Happy holidays!
Wonderful photos. I must say, I always think Hornbills look very cool.
The dark robed pilgrims of the bush. 🙂 I love watching them.
And, thank you for your compliment. Please share and support our work.
Happy holidays!
Beautiful photos, thanks.
Thank you very much.
Please share and support our work.
Happy holidays!
Wow, your photos really pop, Rosemary! I love them all, esp. the helmetshrike… well.. hard to pick a favourite.
Thank you very much.
Please share and support our work.
Happy holidays!
Thank you very much for the encouragement everyone. Much appreciated.
Please share and support our work. And come visit!
Happy holidays.
These photos are so exciting to see!
Thank you!