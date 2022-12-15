It’s time for me to appeal again for photos, as I have only about a week’s worth of reserves. Send ’em in if you have good ones! Thanks!

Today we continue a series of photos by Rosemary Alles; the first part is here, and the details I gave before are below. There will be one more installment of this series:

I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.



You can find more about us (the work our org does) here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation. Female Nyala antelope (Tragelaphus angasii):

Cape Giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis giraffa):

Ground hornbill:

Helmeted guineafowl (Numida meleagris):

White-crested helmetshrike (Prionops plumatus):

Spotted Hyena pup (Crocuta crocuta):

Jousting young male bull elephants (Loxodonta africana):

Sunrise, Kruger National Park:

Male Greater kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros):

Pride of lionesses (Panthera leo) in a river bed:

Male African elephant:

Male lion: