Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. This is only part of a larger set: more photos will come later.
I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation.You can find more about us (the work our org does)
African Forest Elephant Bull (Loxodonta cyclotis):
Enlargement:
African elephant, young bull:
African leopard, subadult and mother (Panthera pardus pardus):
Aging common warthog male (Phacochoerus africanus):
Blue waxbill (Uraeginthus angolensis):
Southern yellow-billed hornbill (Tockus leucomelas):
Crested barbet (Trachyphonus vaillantii) :
Nyala (Tragelaphus angasii)
Duiker,, eye:
African elephant, eye:
Feeding Southern ground hornbill (Bucorvus leadbeateri):
Unidentified antelope is a nyala, Tragelaphus angasii.
Njala bull (Tragelaphus angasii)
