November 10, 2022 • 8:00 am

Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. This is only part of a larger set: more photos will come later.

I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.You can find more about us (the work our org does) here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation.

African Forest Elephant Bull (Loxodonta cyclotis):

Enlargement:

African elephant, young bull:

African leopard, subadult and mother (Panthera pardus pardus):

Aging  common warthog male (Phacochoerus africanus):

Blue waxbill (Uraeginthus angolensis):

Southern yellow-billed hornbill (Tockus leucomelas):

Crested barbet (Trachyphonus vaillantii) :

Nyala (Tragelaphus angasii)

Duiker,, eye:

African elephant, eye:

Feeding Southern ground hornbill (Bucorvus leadbeateri):

  Your life must be very satisfying, as it certainly seems a worthy cause. And these are exceptional pictures! That 2nd elephant picture creates a great composition of textures and shadows.

  These photos are so exciting to see. They are all incredible.
    What a great foundation! Looks like you do incredible work.
    Thank you!
    Thank you!

