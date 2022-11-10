Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. This is only part of a larger set: more photos will come later.

I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.



You can find more about us (the work our org does) here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation. African Forest Elephant Bull (Loxodonta cyclotis):

Enlargement:

African elephant, young bull:

African leopard, subadult and mother (Panthera pardus pardus):

Aging common warthog male (Phacochoerus africanus):

Blue waxbill (Uraeginthus angolensis):

Southern yellow-billed hornbill (Tockus leucomelas):

Crested barbet (Trachyphonus vaillantii) :

Nyala (Tragelaphus angasii)

African elephant, eye:

Feeding Southern ground hornbill (Bucorvus leadbeateri):