Antioch College fires a grad student

UPDATE: Elliott may have been “de-fired”, an addendum to the video says this:
As of yesterday my student ID was listed as invalid. I made this video because my assumption was that they terminated me due to my speaking out. Tonight, my ID was reinstated and I was able to login again. Please see my subsequent video update for details.
I suspect that Antioch had second thoughts about how firing her would look. Regardless, the counselor training degree program should be revamped.
About a week ago I wrote about Leslie Elliiott, a graduate student in mental-health counseling at Antioch University in Seattle—part of the whole Antioch College consortium. Elliott had posted a video on YouTube about how her fellow students were being taught to force their counseling practice into a racial or identitarian mold, no matter what their problems. Her complaints, which you can see at the site linked above, were reasonable ones: she wanted to counsel people based on their needs, not cram a progressive ideology down the throats of vulnerable patients.
Further, Elliott refused to adhere to a pledge included in her course syllabi, a pledge I mentioned earlier:
The pledge, which Elliott says is now included in most syllabuses, reflects the social justice mission of Antioch. It states: “I acknowledge that racism, sexism, heterosexism, classism, ableism, ageism, nativism, and other forms of interpersonal and institutionalized forms of oppression exist. I will do my best to better understand my own privileged and marginalized identities and the power that these afford me.” Antioch added the statement starting in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.
What Elliott got for her efforts, as I wrote at the time, was not unexpected but still reprehensible. .
. . . a response from Antioch sent to all students in the college—save Elliott (what a rookie move!)—implicitly singling her out for promulgating “white supremacy” and “transphobia”. Here we have the college acting like an online social-justice mob. The author of the college’s email, and presumably at least part of the “Commitment to Social Justice” statement, is Shawn Fitzgerald, CEO of Antioch’s Seattle campus and Dean of the Graduate School of Counseling, Psychology, and Therapy.
Clearly the “one person who posted online” is Eliott, who, according to her own school, stands accused of transphobia, white supremacy, and “harmful ideologies”, as well as “hate speech”. The statement was certainly inspired by Elliott’s video above. Elliott has posted another video detailing what’s below and giving her response.
Finally, Elliott wrote to the administration explicitly saying she would not stop calling out Antioch’s misguided social justice and asking them not to retaliate against her.
But they did. She was just kicked out of Antioch. She made a short YouTube video recounting what happened to her, which you can see below.
I don’t have any reason to doubt what she says, and it’s shameful that Antioch let her go, much less kicking her out without telling her directly. They’re not only quashing her freedom of speech, but promulgating an ideology that could be harmful to the patients of their students. And they’re cowards.
I wonder if she could sue them, but of course, if she returned to the school, that lawsuit would make her life.
Glad to hear that she may be “de-fired.” Even so, she doesn’t deserve this. I sincerely hope that Ms. Elliott can land safely somewhere and train to be the evidence-based psychologist that she wants to be and that the profession needs.
With the emphasis on what the profession needs, and everyone who needs counseling. I feel really sorry for people who seek therapy and end up with someone trying to remold society.
This is a great chance for a university that truly supports free speech to try to woo her. It would be great PR within the academic-libertarian community. Best of luck!
A modified pledge perhaps?
“I acknowledge that racism, sexism, heterosexism, classism, ableism, ageism, nativism, and other forms of interpersonal and institutionalized forms of oppression exist, although they usually do not require excessive intervention and should not normally affect the nature of the care given to people.”
Although those who want to make a name for themselves by elevating politics beyond any reasonable accommodation wouldn’t be pleased.
Reading the original pledge, the thing that would irritate me the most about being made to sign it would be the word choice here:
“I acknowledge that… forms of interpersonal and institutionalized forms of oppression exist”.
(my italics)
If they had written, say “acknowledge that… sources of potential interpersonal and institutionalized bias exist”.
I would personally have no problem with it. But ‘oppression’? Hmm.
It is not really controversial to acknowledge that various sources of possible bias exist, both individually and institutionally. The difficulty for me is that the phrasing seems to imply that they operate at every moment on everybody equally, and that we should seemingly seek to frame all our social interactions within this paradigm. I really struggle to see how it is helpful to anybody if we take the view that everyone in any category other than ‘Caucasian able-bodied heterosexual middle-to-upper-class cis male” should be immediately labelled ‘the oppressed’ in each and every setting or interaction.
….and “if we take the view that everyone in the category of ‘Caucasian able-bodied heterosexual middle-to-upper-class cis male’ should be immediately labelled ‘the oppressor’ in each and every setting or interaction.”
(Italics where I changed your words in the quotation.)
This case looks similar to that of Amy Gallagher who is suing the Tavistock Clinic in the UK. She argued that Critical Theory was being embedded into the therapeutic relationship in psychotherapy. For example, viewing whiteness as ‘problem of our time. No disagreement or discussion of these tenets was allowed and she was unable to complete her training in psychotherapy because of her expressed scepticism.
I’d love to see some success in bringing about statistical studies in the effectiveness of adding the justice dimension to psychological therapy. To my understanding, such studies have shown only negative effects to critical training in schools and organizational training- just increased suspicion, resentment and divisiveness.