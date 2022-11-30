How people found this site

November 30, 2022 • 1:00 pm

Just for grins, here’s the list of the top internet searches that brought people to this site in the last couple of days:

The Russian one translates as “atheist Mark Tegmark”. I have no comment on #4 save that if I were a Catholic priest, I’d respond, “It depends where you touch.”

5 thoughts on “How people found this site

  3. I have no comment on #4 save that if I were a Catholic priest, I’d respond, “It depends where you touch.”

    That was pretty much what the boys in my 7th grade parochial school health class were told — just touching your privates was a venial sin; touching to completion was a mortal sin.

    I heard from the 7th-grade girls that they were told by a nun in another classroom at the same time not to wear patent leather shoes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply