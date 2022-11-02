Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day, or “Konkor eguna” as they say in Basque: November 2, 2022, and National Deviled Egg Day.
Da Nooz:
*Two new rulings from the Supreme Court. First, they ruled, apparently without dissent, that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) must testify in a Georgia inquiry and answer questions about his activities in the wake of the 2020 election.
Fani T. Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., seeks to question Mr. Graham about calls he made to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, about allegations of voting irregularities in November 2020. Mr. Graham’s lawyers said that he was reviewing election-related issues in his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Lower courts had shielded Mr. Graham from some potential questions, saying that matters related to his legislative responsibilities were protected by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause. “For any speech or debate in either house,” the clause says of senators and representatives, “they shall not be questioned in any other place.”
That shield is apparently no longer up. In another ruling, this time favoring Republicans, Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily barred the Treasury Department from turning over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. This further stalls a long-running request, one on which Trump is deliberately running out the clock:
Chief Justice Roberts oversees appeals that come out of the District of Columbia Circuit Court. In a terse order, he gave lawyers for the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been seeking the returns since 2019, a deadline of Nov. 10 to file a response to Mr. Trump’s latest move. The setting of a deadline is an indication that the full Supreme Court will rule on the matter.
The Democrats who run the committee are running out of time to obtain Mr. Trump’s tax returns. If Republicans retake control of the House in the midterm elections next week, as polls indicate is likely, they are almost certain to drop the request when the new Congress is seated in January. Mr. Trump has pursued a strategy of using the slow pace of litigation to run out the clock on oversight efforts, which he has done since he was president.
*Megan McArdle, a columnist for the Washington Post who describes herself as a “right-leaning libertarian,” has a new piece called “Why the architecture of affirmative action was always destined to collapse.” She gives three reasons for the impending decision:
As the Supreme Court considers the arguments it heard on Students for Fair Admissions, here are three observations — two obvious, the other perhaps less so.
First, data from Harvard seem to confirm the suspicion that elite schools were effectively capping the number of Asian matriculants. That is racist and un-American, and it should stop.
Second, this practice has apparently given a hostile court the excuse it wanted to end affirmative action as we know it. “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race,” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in 2007; he is now the leftward flank of the court’s conservative majority.
Third, no matter what you think of this court, we were probably going to eventually end up here. America’s decades-old racial settlement had many cracks, but it was a workable solution to real problems. However, it has gone on for far longer than could have been anticipated, a fact that came up repeatedly during Monday’s oral arguments, and time has deepened the early cracks into gaping fissures. Immigration and demographic change have made all those problems more difficult still, and under those pressures, the old compromises have simply become untenable.
Well, untenable to Republicans. Surely colleges and businesses will find ways to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling. She concludes:
In the name of making its elite institutions fully representative, America can ask some members of the White majority to step aside in favor of underrepresented minorities with lower grades and test scores. And in the name of procedural fairness, America can ask disappointed White applicants to suck it up when they were outcompeted for university places by overperformingminority groups. But America cannot ask both those things at once — not when the numbers get so big and the stakes so high.
This presumes that affirmative action of any kind will disappear because it’s untenable, but McArdle doesn’t realize how much of the infrastructure of colleges and businesses are invested in affirmative action, to the extent that investment simply can’t disappear. There will be workarounds, and now the readers tell me, citing data, that affirmative action for the socioeconomically deprived (my personal solution to promote fairness and diversity), will actually decrease diversity.
*According to Washington Post, part of Elon Musk’s plans for taking over Twitter involve charging people to use the site. Apparently, though, the charges are only for verification—to get that prized blue checkmark that tells people that you are who you claim to be:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili brings a gift:
Hili: May I come in?A: Of course, why do you ask?Hili: May I come in with a mouse?
Hili: Czy mogę wejść?Ja: Oczywiście, czemu pytasz?Hili: Czy mogę wejść z myszą?
From Nicole:
A holiday gift idea from reader Pliny the in Between’s Far Corner Cafe. The small caption: “Double the knives and I’ll order in bulk.”
From Jesus of the Day:
God has a Twitter exchange with a mortal:
Also, what kind of douchebag calls himself an "Alpha Male" in his profile? Based on your picture you look more like an Omega Boy.
— God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) November 1, 2022
From Masih: more brutality by the Iranian regime:
!this video taken in NaziAbad, Tehran, it shows the heights of IR's brutality & cruelty in suppressing people. Security forces beat a protester & then, as his injured body was laid on the ground, shoot at him at point blank.
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 1, 2022
Keep trying, little one!
A baby giraffe learning how to walk. Video by Aalborg Zoo.pic.twitter.com/J4DcooATnw
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 1, 2022
From Barry: a kitten invasion. If you read the comments on the thread, you'll see that they were all adopted:
– A hitchhiker trap… 🙀pic.twitter.com/vkxw3W7b3W
— Herodot (@Heredot85276728) August 6, 2022
Crikey, Bari Weiss is founding her own media empire, but it seems to consist largely of podcasts (h/t cesar):
The demand for honest reporting and the support we've gotten from our subscriber community has blown me away. The latest: we're hiring for half a dozen jobs. Join us at Common Sense and @thehonestlypod: https://t.co/hhSseuKH54
— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 31, 2022
From Simon, who says, "I knew they could swim, but not like this." What's next: synchronized jaguar water ballet?
Jaguars are actually great swimmers.pic.twitter.com/9zetwhqXs9
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 31, 2022
From the Auschwitz Memorial; prisoners were often killed by phenol injections directly into the heart. A painful way to die, but efficient for the Nazi doctors:
2 November 1942 | An SS doctor selected 49 sick prisoners at the #Auschwitz infirmary. They were killed with phenol heart injections on that day.
Learn more about world of criminal #medicine in the camp from our #podcast: https://t.co/LaFbnfabRK pic.twitter.com/SKBM2tedSb
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 2, 2022
Tweets from Matthew the Cobb. This first one is the most dishonest ad I've seen this campaign season. "RNCC" is the Republican National Campaign Committee. Watch both videos in this tweet.
.@NRCC is running one of the most dishonest/edited ads I’ve ever seen.
Left: What @jfchen said.
Right: The ad. pic.twitter.com/zmq8Ekak2P
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 23, 2022
Apparently these are two of the booster rockets from SpaceX's Falcon Heavy space vehicle, firing their engines to slow down for recovery.
Wow that was amazing, @SpaceX #FalconHeavy pic.twitter.com/Y0ozNxUtun
— Forger Stucky (@Stuck4ger) November 1, 2022
BIRTHED this day: Ms Annie Laurie Gaylor … …
” On this date in 1955, Freedom From Religion Foundation co – president Ms Annie Laurie Gaylor was born in Madison, Wisconsin, along with her twin, Ian Stuart Gaylor. With her mother Ms Anne Gaylor, she co – founded FFRF in 1976 as a college student. Her 1977 complaint halted invocations and prayers at University of Wisconsin – Madison graduation ceremonies, ending a 122 – year abuse. She earned a journalism degree from UW – Madison in 1980.
Gaylor’s book documenting bible sexism, Woe to the Women: The Bible Tells Me So, first issued in 1981, was reissued in a revised and updated form in 2004. In it Gaylor wrote: ‘ The only true shield standing between women and the bible, that handbook for the subjugation of women, is a secular government. U.S. citizens must wake up to the threat of an encroaching theocracy, and shore up Thomas Jefferson’s ‘ wall of separation between church and state. ‘ ‘
She edited and published The Feminist Connection, a regional monthly, from 1980 – 84, then became editor of Freethought Today, the Foundation’s newspaper, in 1985. She wrote the first book exposing the clergy sexual abuse scandal, Betrayal of Trust: Clergy Abuse of Children (1988), and is editor of the first anthology of women freethinkers, Women Without Superstition: No Gods – No Masters (1997). She is married to Dan Barker, FFRF co – president, and they have one daughter. ”
” The only life that ought to concern any of us is leaving our planet and our descendants a secure and pleasant future. ”
— Gaylor, quoted in Madison Magazine ( 2007 )
One may want to also know of the FFRF – initiated The Clergy Project of
https://clergyproject.org, on social media as well … … with some privacy restrictions.
Blue
Has anyone disclosed whether the same applies to Jewish matriculants? I’ve heard anecdotally that it is true, but have not seen confirmation.
The assertion that diversity is beneficial in education is based implicitly on the idea that people of different backgrounds have different experiences and viewpoints. Merely applying racial quotes doesn’t necessarily provide that diversity, though, and the evidence is that colleges today have limited viewpoint diversity. If colleges want diversity, they would do better to look at the geographic and economic backgrounds of their applicants, but, above all, to actually value viewpoint diversity.
Racial diversity is essential–but Blacks and other minorities need segregated spaces so they don’t have to be with Whites.
I suspect this reprieve from SCOTUS will be as short-lived as the one following the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision reversing Judge Aileen Cannon and permitting the Justice Department to proceed with its investigation into Trump’s post-presidential purloining of classified documents. Trump has NO plausible argument for keeping his tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee, since that committee has the express statutory authority to obtain such tax returns.
I recall during the runup to the 2016 campaign when Trump asseverated that he would release his tax returns (as every presidential candidate since Dick Nixon has) just as soon as the IRS’s “routine audit” of those returns was complete. Seven years on, and no returns have yet been released. This must by the Jarndyce v. Jarndyce of routine tax audits — or, for some reason, Trump really, really doesn’t want anyone to see his tax returns.
I’m starting to think that apologists for affirmative action are using “diversity” to mean something different from the way I do. If I looked out over a first-year classroom of 100 and saw 40 white faces, 20 Filipino, 12 South Asian, 10 Chinese, 10 Middle-Eastern, 2 black, and the rest not readily pigeon-holeable at a glance, I would say, “That’s a pretty diverse-looking class.” It wouldn’t tell me anything about their academic or personal moral characteristics—the large lectures I gave to undergraduates were to BScN nursing students—but I would see evidence from that casual observation that Canada was working in some important social way.
An American liberal I think, and I beg to be angrily rebutted, would count the black faces in that class and grumble that it wasn’t sufficiently diverse. We count race as people define themselves on the Census, and struggle every decade to do it “right” this time, but nowhere else. We think “black” people are about 5%, drawn from all over the world. None are descendants of slaves in Canada. We don’t keep race-based statistics on anything.else, other than voluntary DEI initiatives. So 2% black in my nursing class is not diverse by that light. The Constitution explicitly permits affirmative action but most Canadians are so uncomfortable with it that it gets used only as a tie-breaker or to fill empty seats in non-selective universities where it isn’t zero-sum. Without affirmative action, I suspect most selective American universities would look much like ours. We call our student bodies diverse. You would say yours would not be if they looked like ours.
My plea as an outsider is to regard cosmetic skin-tone diversity, to the extent that it matters at all, as the rainbow, not just in terms of how black it is. If you say you want more Blacks for your own historical reasons or to keep social peace or to keep the Democratic coalition in power or whatever, OK, but don’t call that diversity.
You and I both know that pivoting to affirmative action for poor people will make your colleges less “black”. That does not mean they will be less diverse.
Much food for thought in your comment, Leslie, and thanks for the insight into the situation in Canada. I, an old-school liberal, have been in favor of affirmative action in university admissions, but I now think that we’ve aged out of it. I was a student at Northwestern University in the 1970s, and I remember seeing Black students everywhere on campus. Now, I feel that the metrics based on the amount of melanin in the skin no longer obtain. One big reason I feel this way is because I, a Caucasian, am married to an Asian woman, and our children are ostensibly biracial, a term I despise. I also think of two of my cousins, also Caucasians, who are married to Black men. I look at their children, and, yes, one can notice the bronze hue of their skin and the curliness and ruddiness of their hair, but I don’t consider them biracial either. Finally, I look around my neighborhood, a safe, comfortably middle-class community nestled in beautiful environs, and see so much ethnic diversity I call us the United Nations. And this diversity is evident in our elementary and high schools, where many of the children will eventually be attracted to others of different skin hues, marry, and have children who transcend the old color classifications. I agree with this point of McArdle’s: Time to move beyond race-based admissions to higher education.
“Diverse” simply means more blacks, and fewer whites. Thus the National Basketball Association is the most “diverse” body in the US (despite whites, Asian-Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans all being under-represented relative to the population).
Except the NBA not diverse with regards to sex. How many women play for the NBA, rather than the sexually segregated WNBA? People still recognize that diversity includes sex.
Would you not call Caribbean-Canadians descendants of slaves (albeit farther back than in the U.S.?
Some of Iran’s police HQ might find themselves under drone attack. Take those guys out and let the Iraqis take control of their country.
Also noted: The irony of the Saudis saying that Iran is doing this to distract from domestic dissent, given what they do v. their own domestic dissent.
The indoctrination video reminds of what happened* when the Pope came to NY. A reporter asked him, ‘Your Holiness. What do you think of the proliferation of brothels in New York?’
‘Good heavens! Are there brothels in New York?’, asked the Pope.
The next morning, the headline read: ‘Pope asks “Are there brothels in New York?”’
*Did not happen 🙂
Before the Disneyfication of 42nd Street west of Times Square (aka “the forty-deuce”), even the Pope wouldn’t’ve needed help finding one. 🙂
Finally I was successful and got a reply from the Academic Freedom Conference! Yay! (They took their sweet time! 🙂 Probably it’ll all be on youtube eventually but I wouldn’t mind watching “live”, particularly our host’s panel. I know of nearly all the participants and wish I could be there in person. This’ll do though. 🙂
D.A.
NYC https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2020/06/10/photos-of-readers-93/
Musk seems intent on setting his ill-considered $44 billion investment afire. There’s a very good article about it at the tech site The Verge here, and another one about Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter’s blue tick at The New Statesman here.
God: “Also, what kind of douchebag calls himself an “Alpha Male” in his profile?”
The same kind of douchebag who takes his twitter handle from Hemingway’s recurring fictional alter ego in short stories like “Big, Two-Hearted River” and “The Killers,” I guess.
I’m a little confused. Discussions of Affirmative Action I remember generally talked about the benefit for the community, not the school. Our community needs more Black doctors and more Black teachers, is why AA is needed.
+1
This is the main thing for affirmative action — that is it allows under-represented minorities a path to ascend the economic ladder. The other value is more general, I think, which is to give everyone a chance to just interact with people who look different from them. This isn’t something that can be measured on exams. But it’s important.