Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day, or “Konkor eguna” as they say in Basque: November 2, 2022, and National Deviled Egg Day.

It’s also Eat Smart Day, Cookie Monster Day, All Souls Day, International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Statehood Day in North Dakota and South Dakota, and a Rastafarian holiday: Coronation of Haile Selassie:

In the U.S., it’s the Day of the Dead, celebrated with this Google Doodle (click to go to the site):

If you’d like to enlighten us about notable events, births, or deaths on this day, go to the November 2 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Two new rulings from the Supreme Court. First, they ruled, apparently without dissent, that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) must testify in a Georgia inquiry and answer questions about his activities in the wake of the 2020 election.

Fani T. Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., seeks to question Mr. Graham about calls he made to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, about allegations of voting irregularities in November 2020. Mr. Graham’s lawyers said that he was reviewing election-related issues in his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lower courts had shielded Mr. Graham from some potential questions, saying that matters related to his legislative responsibilities were protected by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause. “For any speech or debate in either house,” the clause says of senators and representatives, “they shall not be questioned in any other place.”

That shield is apparently no longer up. In another ruling, this time favoring Republicans, Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily barred the Treasury Department from turning over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. This further stalls a long-running request, one on which Trump is deliberately running out the clock:

Chief Justice Roberts oversees appeals that come out of the District of Columbia Circuit Court. In a terse order, he gave lawyers for the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been seeking the returns since 2019, a deadline of Nov. 10 to file a response to Mr. Trump’s latest move. The setting of a deadline is an indication that the full Supreme Court will rule on the matter. The Democrats who run the committee are running out of time to obtain Mr. Trump’s tax returns. If Republicans retake control of the House in the midterm elections next week, as polls indicate is likely, they are almost certain to drop the request when the new Congress is seated in January. Mr. Trump has pursued a strategy of using the slow pace of litigation to run out the clock on oversight efforts, which he has done since he was president.

*Megan McArdle, a columnist for the Washington Post who describes herself as a “right-leaning libertarian,” has a new piece called “Why the architecture of affirmative action was always destined to collapse.” She gives three reasons for the impending decision:

As the Supreme Court considers the arguments it heard on Students for Fair Admissions, here are three observations — two obvious, the other perhaps less so.

First, data from Harvard seem to confirm the suspicion that elite schools were effectively capping the number of Asian matriculants. That is racist and un-American, and it should stop. Second, this practice has apparently given a hostile court the excuse it wanted to end affirmative action as we know it. “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race,” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in 2007; he is now the leftward flank of the court’s conservative majority. Third, no matter what you think of this court, we were probably going to eventually end up here. America’s decades-old racial settlement had many cracks, but it was a workable solution to real problems. However, it has gone on for far longer than could have been anticipated, a fact that came up repeatedly during Monday’s oral arguments, and time has deepened the early cracks into gaping fissures. Immigration and demographic change have made all those problems more difficult still, and under those pressures, the old compromises have simply become untenable. Well, untenable to Republicans. Surely colleges and businesses will find ways to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling. She concludes: In the name of making its elite institutions fully representative, America can ask some members of the White majority to step aside in favor of underrepresented minorities with lower grades and test scores. And in the name of procedural fairness, America can ask disappointed White applicants to suck it up when they were outcompeted for university places by overperformingminority groups. But America cannot ask both those things at once — not when the numbers get so big and the stakes so high. This presumes that affirmative action of any kind will disappear because it’s untenable, but McArdle doesn’t realize how much of the infrastructure of colleges and businesses are invested in affirmative action, to the extent that investment simply can’t disappear. There will be workarounds, and now the readers tell me, citing data, that affirmative action for the socioeconomically deprived (my personal solution to promote fairness and diversity), will actually decrease diversity. *According to Washington Post, part of Elon Musk’s plans for taking over Twitter involve charging people to use the site. Apparently, though, the charges are only for verification—to get that prized blue checkmark that tells people that you are who you claim to be: Elon Musk is charging ahead with plans to get more Twitter users to pay for the service, spurring backlash from some of the platform’s most famous users. Novelist Stephen King lambasted the idea of paying to keep the blue check mark Twitter uses to show it has verified users’ real identity, tweeting to his almost 7 million followers on Monday: “They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” he said, alluding to the energy company that collapsed in scandal and filed for bankruptcy. Musk responded, suggested that charging for verification would help the site to make a profit and appeared to negotiate with King, tweeting: “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” King didn’t reply. . . . Right now, Twitter makes most of its money from advertising, and Musk is currently in New York meeting with advertisers to shore up relationships with them, including representatives of the biggest marketing agencies, according to an executive at one of those agencies who spoke on the condition of anonymity. But advertising won’t be enough, Musk has said repeatedly. *Warnings of an imminent attack by Iran on targets in both Saudi Arabia and Iraq have put both Saudi and U.S. forces on high alert. Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, putting the American military and others in the Middle East on an elevated alert level, said Saudi and U.S. officials In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states have raised the level of alert for their military forces, the officials said. They didn’t provide more details on the Saudi intelligence. Saudi officials said Iran is poised to carry out attacks on both the kingdom and Erbil, Iraq, in an effort to distract attention from domestic protests that have roiled the country since September. The White House National Security Council said it was concerned about the warnings and ready to respond if Iran carried out an attack. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said a National Security Council spokesperson. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.” Although the attacks are said to be motivated in part by the need to distract attention from Iran’s internal troubles, Iran is in fact blaming its internal troubles on instigation by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel. What a loony country! *Here’s a provocative op-ed in the NYT involving three discussants and a narrator, “What is the actual value of diversity on campus?” The intro: On Monday the Supreme Court revisited the question of race-based affirmative action through two cases challenging admissions policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard College. After oral arguments, Lulu Garcia-Navarro, the host of the Times Opinion podcast “First Person,” sat down with the Times Opinion writer John McWhorter, the New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang and the civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, who is the president and C.E.O. of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the Leadership Conference Education Fund, to discuss whether affirmative action has successfully contributed to diversity on campus and what happens if the court strikes it down. The discussion hinges largely on what the data say (we’ll assume that “diversity” is “racial diversity”), and here two discussants take opposing positions on that data: John McWhorter, Times Opinion writer I think that we have been encouraged to pretend — and I hate to put it that way — but I think for 40 years we’ve been encouraged to pretend that a certain way we talk about diversity is honest, when, really, we’re dealing with a fig leaf. And what it comes down to is this: We’re supposed to assume that it’s been proven that this diversity — let’s not get into what we mean, let’s assume that we all zero in on a certain common idea — this diversity is key to a good education. But the question is: Is it? Except for some classes — yes, the occasional discussion class, sure — but with 95 percent of what a college education is — physics, irregular verbs, systolic pressure — what would diversity have to do with it? Is diversity that important? And then also there have been many, many studies that aren’t brought up — but so many well-intentioned, brilliant people have shown that if you actually try to measure the extent to which diversity improves education on any measure, you find that really it doesn’t. We say that we want this kind of diversity and we want, for example, Black students to represent the Black experience in class. But then again, anybody who teaches knows that most Black students, including me when I was one, don’t really want the role. Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Host of “First Person” podcast I will say that there have been many studies that also show exactly the opposite — that diversity is actually beneficial in lots of measurable ways. And in fact, many of those studies were shown in court. But Jay, I would like to have your view. The next assertion about leadership and diversity has no data to back it up, but it sounds good: Jay Caspian Kang, The New Yorker staff writer The thing that I noticed about what I heard today was, similar to John, I thought about “What is the actual value of diversity?” Seth Waxman, who is the attorney arguing for Harvard, he said that basically the fate of the country rests on leaders who have wide exposure to people as diverse as the nation itself. Which is sort of the type of declaration that people make when they argue in favor of diversity — which I am much more inclined to say that that is true. But the great irony here is that Harvard being an idea of an exemplar of diversity is absurd to me. Like, this is a school where they have almost as many students from the top 0.1 percent — not the top 1 percent — of income earners as they have from the entire bottom 20 percent. Almost everyone at Harvard is wealthy. I haven’t followed these studies, so I have no dog in this fight.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili brings a gift:

Hili: May I come in? A: Of course, why do you ask? Hili: May I come in with a mouse?

In Polish:

Hili: Czy mogę wejść?

Ja: Oczywiście, czemu pytasz? Hili: Czy mogę wejść z myszą?

***************

From Nicole:

A holiday gift idea from reader Pliny the in Between’s Far Corner Cafe. The small caption: “Double the knives and I’ll order in bulk.”

From Jesus of the Day:

God has a Twitter exchange with a mortal:

Also, what kind of douchebag calls himself an "Alpha Male" in his profile? Based on your picture you look more like an Omega Boy. — God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) November 1, 2022

From Masih: more brutality by the Iranian regime:

!this video taken in NaziAbad, Tehran, it shows the heights of IR's brutality & cruelty in suppressing people. Security forces beat a protester & then, as his injured body was laid on the ground, shoot at him at point blank. — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 1, 2022

Keep trying, little one!

A baby giraffe learning how to walk. Video by Aalborg Zoo.pic.twitter.com/J4DcooATnw — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 1, 2022

From Barry: a kitten invasion. If you read the comments on the thread, you’ll see that they were all adopted:

Crikey, Bari Weiss is founding her own media empire, but it seems to consist largely of podcasts (h/t cesar):

The demand for honest reporting and the support we've gotten from our subscriber community has blown me away. The latest: we're hiring for half a dozen jobs. Join us at Common Sense and @thehonestlypod: https://t.co/hhSseuKH54 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 31, 2022

From Simon, who says, “I knew they could swim, but not like this.” What’s next: synchronized jaguar water ballet?

Jaguars are actually great swimmers.pic.twitter.com/9zetwhqXs9 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 31, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial; prisoners were often killed by phenol injections directly into the heart. A painful way to die, but efficient for the Nazi doctors:

2 November 1942 | An SS doctor selected 49 sick prisoners at the #Auschwitz infirmary. They were killed with phenol heart injections on that day. Learn more about world of criminal #medicine in the camp from our #podcast: https://t.co/LaFbnfabRK pic.twitter.com/SKBM2tedSb — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 2, 2022

Tweets from Matthew the Cobb. This first one is the most dishonest ad I’ve seen this campaign season. “RNCC” is the Republican National Campaign Committee. Watch both videos in this tweet.

.@NRCC is running one of the most dishonest/edited ads I’ve ever seen. Left: What @jfchen said.

Right: The ad. pic.twitter.com/zmq8Ekak2P — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 23, 2022

Apparently these are two of the booster rockets from SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy space vehicle, firing their engines to slow down for recovery.