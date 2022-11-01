Richard Dawkins interviewed in NZ on Māori “ways of knowing”, is grossly misunderstood

Here we have Richard Dawkins on an 11½-minute NZ television segment (the “AM”, show, I think), discussing Mātauranga Māori (MM), or the indigenous Māori “way of knowing.” The two guests who comment on Richard’s interview are Ella Henry, Associate Professor of Int’l Business, Strategy & Entrepreneurship at Auckland University of Technology, as well as an advocate for Māori interests, and Bruce Weir (born in New Zealand), who is a professor of biostatistics at the University of Washington.
Richard espouses the reasonable view that if there are “scientific” or empirical truths in MM, they can be taught worldwide, as they are part of science, a universal endeavor. He adds that there is a place for teaching MM in New Zealand, but as part of sociology or anthropology.
The interviewer deems these comments as “likely to be controversial”, for they will be in New Zealand, but they’re sensible. The reason they’re controversial is because many—both Māori and non-Māori—want MM taught wholly as science, a ludicrous but growing idea that will diminish science education in New Zealand.
The comments by Henry and Weir begin at 6:07. Here she and the interviewer misinterpret Dawkins, who’s just said that the empirically true part of MM can be taught as science: he’s not dismissing everything in Māori “ways of knowing” as mythology. Nevertheless, Henry dismisses Dawkins’s views as part of “the Western Eurocentric scientific juggernaut” that doesn’t want to hear about Māori empirical knowledge. She goes on to bring up Polynesian navigational abilities.
Weir, too, is asked about Dawkins’s desire to “keep Māori science secret”, which again is not Richard’s claim. But he is a booster of the Māori and of teaching MM, yet he seems to agree that insofar as Māori do produce accepted empirical science, it should be taught as science.
Henry chimes in again criticizing science that comes from the “northern hemisphere”, and implies that “indigenous science” (which doesn’t use “Western mathematical equations” [!]) is something distinct from modern science—that there is “more than one science.” She claims that it’s quite “elitist” to claim that there is only one science. Oy vey!
Richard says he’s going to NZ next year, and I wonder if he’ll face much pushback.
As one Kiwi wrote me who sent me this video: “The two people that respond just totally misunderstanding Dawkins’ points and this is the embarrassing crap that we have to swallow here in order to keep our jobs.” Well, I don’t think Weir really misunderstands Dawkins’s points, but he also misses the chance to clarify the issue: that scientific knowledge is knowledge no matter where it comes from, and should be taught widely. But, as one should add, mythology is not knowledge.
I suppose, since advocates of MM always call attention to the Māori’s careful “stewardship of the land”, I should mention this claim doesn’t comport with long-term history. As The Encyclopedia of New Zealand points out, the Māori engaged in considerable deforestation of the islands before Europeans arrived— nearly as much deforestation as created by the colonists themselves (see the interactive map).
Around 1000 CE, before humans arrived in New Zealand, forest covered more than 80% of the land. The only areas without tall forests were the upper slopes of high mountains and the driest regions of the South Island (which did have small pockets of tōtara). When Māori arrived, about 1250–1300 CE, they burnt large tracts of forest, mainly on the coasts and eastern sides of the two main islands. By the time European settlement began, around 1840, some 6.7 million hectares of forest had been destroyed and replaced by short grassland, shrubland and fern land. Between 1840 and 2000, another 8 million hectares was cleared, mostly lowland or easily accessible conifer–broadleaf forest.
Below is an interview with Henry again, who maintains that MM is “equally valid and important” as is Western science, and so are other indigenous knowledge systems. She accuses the West of having appropriated all Maori “wisdom” in some gigantic act of cultural theft. This, too, is untrue. The woman knows nothing about science or about the history of science. Further, she seems to completely ignore the mythical elements of MM, as well as its dependence on ideology, theology, word of mouth, and uncheckable and unlikely legend (e.g., the claim that Polynesians discovered Antarctica. There’s science in MM, but it has to be separated from non-science.
Click to watch.
There’s also a long discussion of MM on reddit.
It’s strange that the political movement for indigenous validity needs to make everything about indigenous culture equal to anything else that’s gone on in the world.
I get there’s a background of treating indigenous populations as “lower” and unworthy of the same basic considerations, and these efforts feel like they’re well-intended to avoid further erasure of cultures that were already diminished. But this seems like the wrong way to go about it. Science is an incredibly modern addition to the world, so why would any indigenous culture have an equivalent?
That’s not misunderstanding Dawkins. It’s deliberate; it’s mischaracterization or misrepresentation. Or, put simply, lying.
If there is any valid scientific knowledge in the Maori teachings then they will become part of science. THose who attack Richard Dawkins may be doing so because they are scared that their myths and teachings are like the druidic practices of Dawkins’ Britain, fascinating, but not science.
Not unlike ID wanting to join the academic world, textbooks, etc. without the work of even clearly defining what part is sciency, and why.
Yes, exactly. These are people whose livelihoods literally depend on presenting and upholding falsehoods, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that they deliberately misrepresent whoever opposes them.
Ancestors of the actual Maori also hunted the Dinornithiformes (moa) to extinction. Was that careful “stewardship of the land”?
Have any proponents of MM as Science explained how one resolves major differences between their “truth” and that of other Indigenous peoples?
Tim Minchin famously asked — and answered — the question “What do you call Alternative Medicine that works? Medicine”
What do you call Māori Science that works? Science.
This entire argument over there being “many sciences” and the suppression of all but one by the hegemonic establishment of so-called experts has been the relentless complaint of Alternative Medicine advocates. Sometimes the claimed remedy had supposedly indigenous origins and they played this to the hilt.
And, like MM, Alt Med has made shocking inroads into mainstream schools and hospitals, supported by academics who Should Have Known Better. They have instead been caught up in an exciting narrative of rebellion against convention in the cause of people being allowed to choose which form of “science” is right for them. Social justice for the Oppressed is icing on the homeopathic cake.
Sad, but not surprising. Science in NZ is clearly under threat.
One of my students asked me to look over his paper where he stated that time in a sweat lodge removes toxins from the body. I asked for examples of toxins and he listed off a few heavy metals. We dug into the research. In the end the paper addressed the history and current sweat lodge practises, as well as the connectedness it can achieve between participants. He was able to talk about heart rates and the process of sweating. The removal of heavy metals from the body did not make the cut. Luckily we have the liver, kidneys, and bowels for that kind of thing. We both learned from the process.
I’m curious about what, exactly, you learned from the process?
Dr Henry was as tiresome and racist as the rest of this discussion. I think academics in NZ are silenced by moral blackmail to toe the party line of MM nonsense. Science in NZ is a pretty small community and racism is an unprovable (and one with no real defense against) charge. Like witchcraft.
As usual, my vote is with Dawkins and Coyne. Utterly.
D.A.
It would be nice if primitive cultures were good stewards of the land, and if they actually lived in harmony with nature and each other.
It would be even better if they held secret knowledge about personal fulfillment and enlightenment, as well as special insights about medicine and the natural world.
There is no evidence at all that any of these are the case.
I guess it is a human tendency to want to believe that someone holds those answers. Marketing that belief is big business not far from here, in New Mexico. Brian’s sweat lodges are part of it, but all sorts of craziness is sold, mostly by people who don’t even have the traditional expertise or heritage they claim.
Of course, whether the ritual is actually an ancient Navajo one or something cobbled together by some hippies from California is irrelevant, as far as effectiveness is concerned.
I read a story somewhere about a guy in a 3rd World country who built a helicopter. More of a helicopter shaped object. He assembled it from junkyard scrap and pieces of lumber, and he seemed confident that it would safely fly.
His problem was deeper than not having the engineering knowledge to build an aircraft. He did not understand what engineering even was.
It is very difficult for those of us with a conventional western education to comprehend the thought process that leads someone to believe that the helicopter would fly. My experience leads me to believe that such views are actually fairly common.
Sure, some people are pushing indigenous beliefs to make money. I think we tend to underestimate how many people just see science as a different kind of magic.